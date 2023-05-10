As the weather warms up, farmers’ markets are popping up like spring crops. Offering everything from fresh produce, baked goods and prepared foods to flowers, honey and handmade items, these al fresco fairs are great places to shop in the sunshine (or rain) while supporting local businesses, growers and purveyors. Grab shades, a reusable tote bag and an umbrella (just in case) and visit a market near you!

Note: We originally compiled this guide in 2021, so dates, locations and details have been updated for the 2023 market season.

Market Square Farmers Market, Downtown, Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 11 – Oct. 26. Catch live music in the square every week, beginning with performances from Byron Nash on opening Day.

Markets at The Terminal will take place outside the18th St. Passageway every Saturday from May 13 through October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beacon/Bartlett parking lot, Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 21 – Nov. 19

East End

The East End Farmer’s Market in 2022. Photo courtesy of CitiParks Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.

Liberty Green Park, Larimer Ave., Mondays 3 to 7 p.m., May 22 – Nov. 20

Homewood

Shiloh Farm Stand, intersection of Thomas Boulevard and Homewood Avenue, Homewood, Thursdays 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., May-Halloween

North Side

Allegheny Commons Park, East Ohio Street and Cedar Avenue, Fridays 3 to 7 p.m., May 26 – Nov. 17, 2023

Carrick

Carrick, 1529 Brownsville Rd., Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m., May 24 – Nov. 15.

Bloomfield

Bloomfield Saturday Market, 5050 Liberty Ave., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 6-Nov. 19.

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Farmers Market, Bay 41, 115 41st St., Tuesdays 3 to 7 p.m., May 16 – Nov. 21. Each week, the 3-3:30 p.m. time slot will be reserved as a mask-required period for those who prefer to shop in a masked environment.

North Suburbs

Bellevue Farmers Market, Bayne Park, Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m., June 7-Oct. 25.

Farmers Market at The Block Northway, 8013 McKnight Road, Fridays 3 to 6 p.m., June 3-Oct. 30.

Ross Township Farmers’ Market, 920 Perry Highway, Ross Township, Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m., May 17-October.

South Suburbs

Bethel Park Farmers’ Market, Corrigan Drive near the South Park ice skating rink, Tuesdays 3 to 7 p.m., May 2- end of September

Mt. Lebanon Farmers Market, 975 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m., June 7-Oct. 25.

Mt. Lebanon Uptown Market, Uptown business district along Washington Road, Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon, May 14-Oct. 28.

Upper St Clair-Bethel Park Rotary Breakfast Club Farmer’s Market, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m., May 4-September 28.

West Suburbs

Carnegie Farmers Market, East Main Parking Lot, between Broadway and Mary streets, Carnegie, Sundays noon to 3 p.m., July 9-Aug 27 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10-24. produce.

Robinson Farmers Market at Holy Trinity, Holy Trinity Church parking lot, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, Mondays 3 to 7 p.m., June 5-Sept. 25. No market on Memorial Day or Labor Day.

The Original Farmers Market, 151 Parks Road, McDonald, Fridays only in May. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer at 5:30 p.m. Cash only.



Green Tree Farmer’s Market, Green Tree Park lower parking lot, 895 Greentree Road, Thursdays, May 18 through October 26, 4-7 p.m.

East Suburbs

Monroeville Lions Farmers’ Market, Monroeville Mall, Between Dick’s and Best Buy, Monroeville, Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon, May 13-Nov. 18.

Braddock Farm Stand, 1000 Braddock Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April through Thanksgiving, Wednesdays and Fridays, 3:30 to 6 p.m., June – October

Forest Hills Farmers Market, Forest Hills Westinghouse Lodge Parking Lot, 4400 Greensburg Pike, Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., May 19 – October.

Swissvale Farmers Market, Dickson STEAM Academy, 7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3-October 30. New this year is a “Quiet Hour” option from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for looking for a more relaxed farmer’s market experience.

Murrysville Farmers’ Market, 3235 Sardis Road, Thursdays 3 to 7 p.m., June 1-Sept. 28.

Wilkinsburg Thursday Market, Harold Young Sr. Parklet, 739 Penn Ave., Thursdays 4 to 6 p.m., June 22-Oct. 11.