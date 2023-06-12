With the school year coming to a close and Father’s Day right around the corner, we have just the items you’ll need to show your dad or grad how special they are. These suggestions all have a Pittsburgh connection, so your parent or graduate will really know how much you love them.

For caffeine lovers

Both dads and grads alike will enjoy locally roasted coffee. For fathers waking up on their way to work, or for the incoming college students prepping for those all-nighters next semester, Pittsburgh has excellent options for a cup of joe. One of our favorite cozy cafes, Convive, offers a monthly coffee subscription, so quality beans are delivered right to the door. With four different selections, there is a bean for every taste.

Treat your recent graduate to a custom monthly order from Steel Cup Coffee Roasters. Always learning, your forever student will appreciate the commitment to sustainable practices and organic farming that comes from plant to brew.

Step up the coffee cadeau by adding a stunning set of mugs from local ceramicist Reiko Yamamoto. Her work is a nod to her Japanese background, with dishware that is equally beautiful as it is functional. Get even more personal by making your own pottery. The Union Project‘s arts program offers open studio sessions for pottery proteges or classes for newcomers.

Fat Butcher is located at 5151 Butler St. in Lawrenceville. Photo by Brian Hyslop.

For grill masters

For many fathers, June means the start of the season for manning the grill. Similarly, high school or college graduates may need a few cooking tips and tricks before fully leaving the nest. Step up the quality of what you’re cooking by purchasing locally-sourced meats. Fat Butcher in Lawrenceville provides shoppers with meats while also deepening the knowledge about where our food comes from. A product from the in-person shop or a gift card both make for great gift options.

Pair the perfect sauces and seasonings with Uncle Jammy’s, a local BBQ sauce and spice company. With traditional favorites and signature flavors, there is a sauce for every tastebud. In addition to online ordering, bottles can be found at local Giant Eagle and Whole Foods Market locations.

Shooters has a Father’s Day special featuring brunch and contests. Photo courtesy of Shooters Golf.

For golf pros

Move away from watching the Masters on the screen and head to the green. Spend quality time with your dad (or the father figure in your life) by spending an afternoon or evening at the driving range. Wexford’s Shooters Golf & Bar has an entertaining virtual component for all skill levels and ages.

If it’s a mean game of miniature golf you’re looking for, head to Puttery in the Strip District. With three different indoor courses to choose from, along with bar bites and cocktails, it is a fun night out with dad or some last bits of quality time with your grad. Putt putt with a twist.

For history buffs

The Frick Pittsburgh would be a nice day out with dad. History lovers will appreciate the architecture and estate and gearheads will get a kick out of the Car and Carriage Museum. Take a walk through the history of the automotive industry right in the garage surrounded by the museum’s very own private vehicles.

For a trip down memory lane and a bit of Pittsburgh nostalgia, take a family visit to the Heinz History Center. It’s the perfect place to take parents who have been here since childhood and a great way to appreciate Western Pennsylvania — or a sweet send-off for young adults leaving the city and heading to college.

White Whale Bookstore at 4754 Liberty Ave. in Bloomfield not only has a huge selection of books, it also offers a host of events. Photo courtesy of White Whale Bookstore.

For bookworms

Support independent bookshops and pick up a tome for your father or scholar. Beloved White Whale Bookstore sells virtual and in-store gift cards, so if you aren’t sure which novel to pull from the shelves, your dad or grad can pick out their favorites. Not only do they have great selections, but the in-store events are a wonderful way to enhance an literary-themed gift.

Start a library for your college dorm by selecting books from our favorite indie bookstores around town. It’s a way to share some of your favorite authors and support local businesses.

For yinzers at heart

Photo courtesy of Steel City.

Rep our hometown by purchasing something from Steel City’s Father’s Day collection. The featured section has hats, shirts and more so you can keep dad looking sharp. A classic is the Pittsburgh Dad T-shirt, a simple line that says it all.

Alternatively, decorate the dorm with Steel City vintage-style banners and flags. From accessories to apparel, there is something for everyone who shares in the black and gold obsession.

When the tagline is “be nebby” you know it’s going to be something good. Doors Open is a nonprofit that produces tours and events throughout town, often providing context to spots you pass by every day but do not know the full story behind. They take attendees behind the scenes to offer a deeper look into what makes Pittsburgh exceptional.