May is the time of year when we take a day to honor our mothers and those who have been like moms to us. And what better way to celebrate the Pittsburgh matriarch in your life than with a few locally-sourced gifts?

Here are seven ideas for moms.

The creative

Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media offers a diverse lineup of courses for a variety of experience levels. Let your mother’s art rival Warhol as she hones her skills through workshops from basket weaving and photography, to drawing and ceramics. Prices start at $250. And for handmade wares, don’t miss the center’s Spring Artists Market on May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Support the arts through the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh online store. The museums have curated a collection of Mother’s Day-themed gifts that your artsy mom or that special creative caregiver in your life will appreciate. From kitchen accessories to candles, art-inspired accessories, and notecards, there is something for any art lover. Prices range from less than $5 to $400.

The chef

Olive & Marlowe is a woman-owned business that creates specialty oils. Photo courtesy Olive & Marlowe .

Olive & Marlowe is a quality oil for your mom, crafted by a mom. Owner Heather Cramer began her business as a side hustle and now creates small-batch oils and vinegars full-time. Delivery is free within the Greater Pittsburgh area, but this oil also ships internationally if you have a mom (or mother figure) out of town. Get to know your purveyor in person at the Bloomfield Saturday Market, which runs from May 6 until Nov. 18 at 5050 Liberty Ave. Prices start at $6.

Maple Street Jam Co. creates small-batch jams with unique and fresh flavors. Photo courtesy Maple Street Jam Co.

Maple Street Jam Co. came to be from a mother-daughter duo’s love of the sweet and sticky companion to scones. The jams come in your usual flavor profiles, along with some seasonal additions created by owners Caitlin Girdwood and her mom Donna Varley. The small-batch Pittsburgh preserves can be found online, as well as at local favorites like James Street Cafe and love, Pittsburgh. Soon fans will be able to find Maple Street Jam at the Mars cheese shop Nosh & Curd alongside Olive & Marlowe oils. Prices start at $12.

The self-care queen

Find your mom her own signature scent. Famed French perfume house Galimard has taken its nearly 300-year history with fragrance and brought a cologne and perfume workshop to the U.S. for the first time, right here in Pittsburgh. Galimard’s Les Studio des Fragrances takes 127 different “notes” or layers, much like harmony in music. With their expertise, they can help you create a combination that showcases an individual taste and style. You’ll leave smelling like you’ve just returned from the Côte d’Azur. The 100ml bottles are personalized for that extra touch and a record is kept of the fragrance so you can return again and again. The products are available in a special space within House of Handsome in Dormont by reservation (cash only). Prices for two-hour workshops begin at $200 for one person and up to $800 for four people.

Mix Candle Co. is taking the signature fragrance idea one step further with a bespoke scent for your home. The Lawrenceville shop allows for mixing and matching of more than 120 different scents and the personalization goes further allowing patrons to choose a jar style and size and customize a label. The staff mixologists are there to help you along the way. Prices range from $21-$40 per candle.

The social butterfly

English tea is popular at The Inn on Negley in Shadyside. Photo courtesy of The Inn on Negley.

The Inn on Negley is a beautiful location to reserve a table for high tea for your mother and her friends. While it originated in England as a social midday snack in the late 1800s, the idea of afternoon teatime is steeped in tradition. Create your own yearly tea ritual by gathering some of those important mothers in your life together for one special day. There is a vast selection of teas accompanied by scrumptious scones, savory bites and sweets. If tea isn’t your beverage of choice, you’ll find the best hot chocolate in town on the menu. $42 per person.

Keep in mind that these gifts, while a wonderful way to celebrate our moms, can also be shared with those caregivers, maternal surrogates or anyone who fills that important motherhood role. While days like these can often be difficult for some, it’s a great reminder that on Mother’s Day, we can honor moms along with moms-at-heart and those caring other mothers.