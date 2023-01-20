With winter here, cold sports enthusiasts are ready to participate in recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Although Pittsburgh isn’t famous for downhill skiing, there are places to enjoy the sport in Western Pennsylvania that are fun for everyone, from beginners to experienced downhill aficionados. Here are some of our favorites. (Check each resort website for times, which vary widely).

Photo courtesy of Blue Knob All Seasons Resort.

1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg

With some of the most challenging slopes in the state, Blue Knob’s 34 trails offer a variety of difficulties depending on a person’s skiing experience. The resort has several easy routes for beginners and others considered more challenging. In addition to skiing, visitors can relax in the condominiums and enjoy the hot tubs and saunas. If you’re looking for a less extreme sport, Blue Knob offers snow tubing for a family-friendly winter experience.

Other amenities: Dining at the Blue Knob Clubhouse and lodging at the Alpine Village. Other outdoor winter activities include cross-country skiing, snow tubing and snowshoeing.

901 Centerview Drive, Plum

This smaller ski area provides visitors with affordable options and is perfect for kids and adults who are learning the sport. While it may not be the biggest resort, Boyce Park offers inexpensive skiing lessons that are perfect for locals who want to dip their toes in winter outdoor recreation.

Other amenities: Additional outdoor winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Photo courtesy of Hidden Valley Resort.

1 Craighead Road, Somerset

With more than 26 trails and several programs for beginner, intermediate and advanced skiers, Hidden Valley is perfect for all skill levels. It also boasts kid-friendly opportunities, like a snow tubing park and a children’s ski school.

Other amenities: Dining at the Glaciers Pub or food court and lodging at sister site Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Other outdoor winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and night skiing.

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

14510 Mt. Pleasant Road, Crawford

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro offers a family-friendly winter skiing experience with its 10 trails and eight snow tubing lanes. This small resort near Erie provides several winter activities for guests, including nighttime skiing and snowboarding.

Other amenities: Dining at the Slopeside Grille. Other outdoor winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Photo courtesy of Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.

347 Summit Ski Road, Boswell

With 20 slopes and trails, including the famous Wildcat Slope, the Laurel Mountain Ski Resort is perfect for experienced skiers. However, the resort also offers skiing lessons for anyone who wants to learn or improve their skiing skills. In addition to downhill skiing, Laurel Mountain also offers cross-country skiing.

Other amenities: Dining at the Laurel House Cafe and Wildcat Lounge and lodging at sister site Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Other outdoor winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and night skiing.

Courtesy of Seven Springs Mountain Resort

777 Water Wheel Drive, Seven Springs

Pennsylvania’s largest ski resort, the iconic Seven Springs Mountain Resort is open year-round and is perfect for visitors who want to ski or just enjoy the winter with family in their lodges. The resort offers 33 trails for skiers to enjoy, such as the 22-foot Olympic-size superpipe.

Other amenities: Dining at Helen’s and the Slopeside, lodging at one of several locations at the resort and relaxing at the Trillium Spa. Other outdoor winter activities include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and night skiing.