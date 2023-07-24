Jack Eckenrode, 95, pumped his fists in the air as he celebrated winning his division in the 20K cycling race during the National Senior Games. The Washington County resident was responding to applause from a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the finish line at the Plain Grove Township Municipal Building in Lawrence County.

Nancy Lund, 86, of North Carolina, wore red Nikes with her blond hair perfectly coiffed, as she ran to warm up before competing in a 200-meter race at South Fayette High School.

Jim Roan, 91, of Iowa, practiced his golf swing alone at the driving range before teeing off to compete at Shadow Lakes Country Club in Aliquippa. He has been playing the sport for about 75 years.

Participants in the National Senior Games are quick to say that age is just a number. But after documenting the games for the National Senior Games Association, it became unmistakable that there’s no expiration date on the competitive spirit of the more than 11,500 people, ages 50 to 100, who competed in Pittsburgh from July 7–18.

  • Four women age 70+ play basketball
    The New Orleans Silver Slammers 70+ team takes on the Texas Stampede team at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on July 13, 2023. Texas Stampede finished fourth in the 70+ category and the Silver Slammers finished in seventh place. Photo by John Beale.
  • Nancy Lund, 86, runs the 200m dash.
    Nancy Lund, 86, of North Carolina, gets warmed up for the 200-meter race during the National Senior Games at South Fayette High School on July 11, 2023. She finished second in the Women’s Age 85-90 Division. Photo by John Beale.
  • Three lap swimmers in the pool
    Swimmers compete in the 200-meter freestyle race at Trees Pool on the University of Pittsburgh campus on July 14, 2023. Photo by John Beale.
  • Bowler Robert D. Casto
    Bowler Robert D. Casto of Akron salutes the American flag as the National Anthem is played before the 2023 National Senior Games bowling competition begins at AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes on July 12, 2023. He served 32 years in the Marine Corps. Photo by John Beale.
  • A group of cyclists pass by a convenience store in Lawrence County, PA
    Sarah Getz and John Domin watch cyclists pass Maria’s Country Store during the National Senior Games 20K race in Volant, Lawrence County on July 16, 2023. Getz has owned the country store for eight years. Photo by John Beale.
  • Women swim through the water at Brady's Run Park for the National Senior Games
    Women compete in the triathlon of the National Senior Games at Brady’s Run Park in Beaver County on July 18, 2023. The first group of swimmers was in Brady’s Run Lake at 7 a.m. The athletes ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s. Photo by John Beale.
  • Jim Roan of Iowa hits golf balls
    Jim Roan of Iowa hits golf balls on the driving range at Shadow Lakes Country Club in Aliquippa before competing against other 90- to 94-year-olds in the National Senior Games. Roan, who finished in first place, said he started golfing at age 16. Photo by John Beale.
  • Jack Eckenrode, 95, stands atop the first place platform.
    Jack Eckenrode, 95, of Bulger, Washington County, poses for photos after winning his division in the National Senior Games 20K cycling race in Volant, Lawrence County on July 16, 2023. Photo by John Beale.