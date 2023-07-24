Jack Eckenrode, 95, pumped his fists in the air as he celebrated winning his division in the 20K cycling race during the National Senior Games. The Washington County resident was responding to applause from a crowd of several hundred people gathered at the finish line at the Plain Grove Township Municipal Building in Lawrence County.

Nancy Lund, 86, of North Carolina, wore red Nikes with her blond hair perfectly coiffed, as she ran to warm up before competing in a 200-meter race at South Fayette High School.

Jim Roan, 91, of Iowa, practiced his golf swing alone at the driving range before teeing off to compete at Shadow Lakes Country Club in Aliquippa. He has been playing the sport for about 75 years.

Participants in the National Senior Games are quick to say that age is just a number. But after documenting the games for the National Senior Games Association, it became unmistakable that there’s no expiration date on the competitive spirit of the more than 11,500 people, ages 50 to 100, who competed in Pittsburgh from July 7–18.