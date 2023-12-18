Catapult Greater Pittsburgh’s mission is to build financial security in low-income and underserved neighborhoods through programs that address the causes of long-term poverty and foster home ownership and entrepreneurship.

Tammy Thompson, executive director of the East Liberty-based nonprofit, is convinced organizations in other cities can adopt the model Catapult defines as “economic justice opportunities for individuals seeking generational stability.”

Using part of a new $1.2 million grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation, Catapult plans to expand by establishing national affiliates.

“We believe the work we do is universal,” says Thompson. “Other markets in the country can benefit from our trauma-informed home ownership and entrepreneurship training.”

The Catapult grant is one of 28 totaling nearly $30 million that Hillman’s board approved on Dec. 14. The funds will go to economic development groups, cultural organizations and nonprofits that promote entrepreneurship, housing affordability and human services.

David K. Roger, president of the philanthropy, said some allocations are for organizations trying to complete “the final mile” on projects they started before or during the pandemic.

“These projects are an important part of the cultural and civic fabric of Pittsburgh and ensuring the region is a vibrant, safe and affordable place to live,” says Roger.

Architects’ rendering of New Granada Square, Hill District. Image courtesy of DLR Group.

Among them is a $3 million grant to the Hill Community Development Corp. for renovation of the New Granada building in the Hill District.

Formerly the New Granada Theater, the historic structure is part of a $70-million development along Centre Avenue called New Granada Square, which includes retail storefronts, restaurants, artists’ apartments, offices, a theater and event spaces.

The renovated historic building will house the University of Pittsburgh’s Community Engagement Center, event spaces, a cafe-lounge and black box theater.

Hillman’s grant “is an incredibly important investment in the heart of the Hill District that will bring jobs and will ensure we are a regional destination that the city so desperately needs,” says Marimba Milliones, president and chief executive of the Hill CDC.

“It will advance our vision of creating a district to celebrate the rich African-American legacy of our city.”

Other grants approved by Hillman in the recent round include $5 million to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for streetscape and other publicly accessible open space improvements; $2.7 million to the Mon Valley Initiative for the preservation of affordable housing; and $1 million to the Dollar Energy Fund for solar projects.

Besides its national affiliate model, Catapult will use some of its Hillman grant for ongoing operations and to expand Catapult Culinary, an incubator program for minority food entrepreneurs.

Thompson says Catapult Culinary will manage the catering kitchen at Celebration Hall, an event space under development in Larimer.

The Henry L. Hillman Foundation is one of 18 individual foundations that operate under the administrative umbrella of the Hillman Family Foundations.

Named for the industrialist, venture capitalist, philanthropist and civic leader who died in 2017, the Henry L. Hillman Foundation “takes a special interest in supporting efforts to build a pipeline to economic mobility for entrepreneurs and small business owners, particularly those facing barriers to economic opportunity,” says Roger.