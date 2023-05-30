In 1923, Edward Bailey bought a vacant lot on Anaheim Street in a part of the Upper Hill District. He borrowed heavily and built a fashionable bungalow for his young family, helping to create the neighborhood now known as Sugar Top.

Sugar Top is a neighborhood within a neighborhood. Its official name according to the City of Pittsburgh is Schenley Heights.

Sugar Top became a suburb in the city, a growing neighborhood of bungalows, cottages and yards where Lower Hill District residents like Bailey began moving once they had saved enough money to buy or rent a home that wasn’t a crowded tenement.

By the late 1920s, Sugar Top was teeming with strivers and sinners — racketeers, preachers, cops and professionals — living cheek by jowl.

The approximately 200-acre Upper Hill/Sugar Top neighborhood is outlined in blue in this City of Pittsburgh neighborhood map.

Bailey’s story captures much of Sugar Top’s essence and history. Born in 1897, he and his wife Jessie were among the first Black graduates of the University of Pittsburgh’s pharmacy program. Bailey was raised in a family firmly entrenched in Pittsburgh’s Black middle class. He married well, built a successful Hill District business, and moved his extended family to Sugar Top. Within a decade, Bailey’s life unraveled. The racketeer next door had sucked Bailey into his world.

Edward W. Bailey’s life began on Arthur Street, where he was raised in a home that his aunt Susan B. Scott owned with her husband James. His father George, a porter, had divorced his mother Annie. After serving in World War I, Edward returned to Pittsburgh and enrolled in Pitt’s pharmacy school. There he met Jessie McEnheimer and the pair married in November 1921, five months after Bailey graduated. Jessie graduated the following year.

At first, the Baileys lived with the Scotts on Arthur Street. The close quarters sparked conflict among the young pharmacists.

“For two years there was trouble,” Edward Bailey testified in his 1928 divorce from Jessie. “For a time I thought it was that I was living with my people. So I built a home that cost me $15,000.”

They moved into their new home 904 Anaheim St. in 1924. Their first son, Edward Jr. was born in 1922 and their second son was born in the new home in 1926.

Edward Bailey had opened his own pharmacy at 1303 Wylie Ave. After graduating, Jessie went to work for her husband.

Despite the new home, the Baileys’ marital troubles continued. Edward testified to repeated acts of violence by Jessie and to multiple separations. There were outbursts in the pharmacy and fights at home that included thrown furniture and brandished knives.

“On numerous occasions, she threatened to either get me one way or the other, either by poisoning or something, and I wouldn’t even eat at home,” Bailey told the divorce court. “For the last three years, I haven’t eaten at home. I ate at the restaurant.”

The only known surviving photos of Sugar Top resident Edward Bailey were published in the ads he placed for his Hill District pharmacy and medical businesses. This one was published in the Pittsburgh Courier on April 9, 1927.

While their marriage was spinning out of control, Edward was trained in naturopathy, a pharmaceutical-free type of alternative medicine. He opened a medical practice at 1704 Wylie Ave., a few blocks from his pharmacy and was now practicing as “Dr. Bailey. The Pittsburgh Courier reported that he treated a wide array of afflictions, including rheumatism, gout, “male and female disorders,” and tonsillitis.

“This is the first opportunity offered race folk to avail themselves of this method of having their ailments treated electrically,” wrote the Courier on July 31, 1926.

In 1925, Bailey bought a neighboring house at 908 Anaheim St.

After their marriage ended, Jessie moved to Cleveland where she remarried and went to work in a pharmacy.

The Scotts had bought the house at 904 Anaheim St. and lived there when Edward and Jessie divorced. With Jessie gone, Edward shared 908 Anaheim with the Scotts, who helped to raise his sons.

In 1928, the Scotts sold 904 Anaheim to numbers banker William Snyder and his wife, Agnes. Over the next eight years, multiple dramas played out there. Snyder was “taken for a ride” and robbed in April 1930 as he parked his car in front of the house. His wife died in 1931 and her lavish funeral made headlines in the Pittsburgh Courier.

This Pittsburgh Courier headline from April 5, 1930, was one of several that appeared in Pittsburgh papers after robbers snatched racketeer William Snyder from his Sugar Top home.

By 1936, even though Snyder was one of the Hill District’s leading numbers racketeers, he lost the house in foreclosure and moved back to Fullerton Street where he had his gambling headquarters.

Snyder’s arrival on the block greatly impacted Edward Bailey’s life. In 1930, not long after the stock market crash hurled the nation into an economic depression, Bailey abandoned his pharmacy business and medicine. Using his political connections as a successful and popular entrepreneur, he landed a spot on the Pittsburgh police force as a detective.

Bailey and William Smith became the first partnered African-American police officers in the city’s history. Despite being a political patronage gig, Bailey distinguished himself on the force until 1934 when he was forced to resign. One reason given was his relationship with Snyder: “He had been friendly with a notorious Hill District racketeer,” the Post-Gazette reported.

Instead of returning to pharmacy work, Bailey hung out a shingle as a private detective.

The same year he was forced to resign, Bailey married Hollywood actress Victoria Hanna; the couple divorced six years later.

After spending the 1930s as a private detective, Bailey returned to pharmacy work, first in Pittsburgh and then in Cleveland, where he died in 1946, shortly after arriving for work in the store that he owned.

Though Edward left Sugar Top in the 1930s, Jessie returned to Pittsburgh in 1933 and ultimately moved into 908 Anaheim. She had married soup company clerk Manuel Roque in Chicago in 1931 and the couple had been living in Gary, Indiana.

Roque became a journalist and landed a gig with the Pittsburgh Courier.

“[Roque] obtained a position at Washington, D.C., something that related to politics,” Jessie told a divorce court in 1937. “He promised to send for me … but he didn’t send for me.”

As a political operative, writers credited Roque with helping to bring longtime Republican Black voters into the Democratic party to vote in 1932 for Franklin Delano Roosevelt and other down-ticket Dems.

Jessie, who also began writing for the Courier, remarried after her divorce from Roque was finalized. Her third husband was Anderson Scott, a cousin of her first husband, Edward Bailey. By that point, her marital escapades had become fodder for the Courier’s society pages.

“Jessie Bailey Roque has those papers and she is now HOME FREE,” the Courier wrote in 1938. “She refuses to commit herself on her next merger … but I think it may be soon … so, don’t say I didn’t tell you.”

Jessie’s marriage to Scott also ended in divorce in 1963. She died five years later, in 1968.

Charles “Teenie” Harris took this group portrait in 1955 of two Pittsburgh police officers, Richard Edmonds, left, and Edward Bailey, right, with Augustus Cooper, in center, in jail. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, Heinz Family Fund © Carnegie Museum of Art, Charles “Teenie” Harris Archive.

The Bailey family story didn’t end with Edward and Jessie, though. Their son Edward Jr. followed his father into the Pittsburgh Police Department and quickly rose through the ranks to become a detective like his father. His investigative tenacity — in 1968 he captured a burglary suspect after a three-year search — earned him the nickname “Bulldog Bailey.”

The Baileys, the Snyders and their social drama appear to have been the exception, however. For much of the 20th century, a more refined and ordinary population defined Sugar Top. They are the ones most often remembered in histories.

The 900 block of Anaheim is a short walk from Iowa Street. That six-block street is widely known as “Preacher’s Row” for the many homes owned by Black congregations, including Monumental Baptist Church.

“Black pastors, historically the creme of Negro society, flocked to this leafy corner of the Hill,” Ervin Dyer wrote in a 2005 feature about the Black elite who called Sugar Top home.

The short stretch of Iowa Street in Sugar Top was dubbed “Preachers Row” due to the number of church-owned homes located there. Photo by David S. Rotenstein.

Sugar Top’s other notable residents included Pittsburgh Courier editors, athletes (Roberto Clemente) and politicians (Sala Udin, R. Daniel Lavelle and Jake Wheatley).

Though the neighborhood still has many attractive homes and middle-class residents, displacement from urban renewal in the Lower and Middle Hill Dchanged Sugar Top. Different types of crime also appeared, including drugs and murder.

“What was considered a middle-class neighborhood now has been devastated by the increase of drug sales, absentee landlords and vacant dirty lots,” wrote resident Lauran Webb in her 2012 book, “Murder in Schenley Heights: the Day the Sugar Rolled Off of Sugar Top.”

Webb’s take on Sugar Top, like that of other writers, is nostalgic. It emphasizes the saints and strivers who made life there sweet, but it casts a long shadow over the racketeers and others who called the neighborhood home and whose stories add a savory twist.