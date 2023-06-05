The kickoff to Pittsburgh Pride Month blended activism with celebration as thousands marched under sunny skies from Downtown to a festival at Allegheny Commons West Park on the North Side.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution organized the weekend’s events, which brought a broad display of the LGBTQIA+ community and supporters. The celebration marked the city’s 50th anniversary of Pride.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Gov. Josh Shapiro and La’Tasha Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the Pennsylvania House — who also served as the Grand marshal — welcomed the crowd that gathered at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street before heading across the Andy Warhol Bridge to the festival site.

Pittsburgh Pride marchers walk down Liberty Avenue during Saturday’s 50th anniversary march.

Pittsburgh Pride march crosses the Andy Warhol Bridge.

A float from the Real Luck Cafe rolls across the Andy Warhol Bridge during the Pittsburgh Pride march.

Pittsburgh Pride 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of Pride in the city.

Pittsburgh Pride march on June 3.

Pittsburgh Pride 2023.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro fist bumps a spectator during Saturday’s Pittsburgh Pride celebration.

Mayor Ed Gainey speaks prior to Saturday’s Pittsburgh Pride march.

Pittsburgh Pride march Grand Marshal State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes.

Pittsburgh Penguins mascot Iceburg joins Pittsburgh Pride. Pittsburgh’s major pro sports teams are all supporting Pride this month.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution festival-goers gather at Allegheny Commons Park West Saturday.

PIttsburgh Pride 2023 packed streets for the festival at Allegheny Commons Park West on June 3.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution festival attendees dance and celebrate with Foam Party Pittsburgh during the festival on the North Side Saturday.

– All photos by Sebastian Foltz with text by Brian Hyslop

Even a brief afternoon shower didn’t slow things down as entertainers kept the party going at the two stages set up at the park.

Long lines formed at the food booths and vendors made sure the crowd didn’t have to look far for rainbow merchandise.

Pride activities continue all month long with many neighboring communities, such as Dormont and Millvale, holding their own celebrations.

Check out our guide to Pride events you shouldn’t miss.