The kickoff to Pittsburgh Pride Month blended activism with celebration as thousands marched under sunny skies from Downtown to a festival at Allegheny Commons West Park on the North Side.
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution organized the weekend’s events, which brought a broad display of the LGBTQIA+ community and supporters. The celebration marked the city’s 50th anniversary of Pride.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Gov. Josh Shapiro and La’Tasha Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the Pennsylvania House — who also served as the Grand marshal — welcomed the crowd that gathered at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street before heading across the Andy Warhol Bridge to the festival site.
– All photos by Sebastian Foltz with text by Brian Hyslop
Even a brief afternoon shower didn’t slow things down as entertainers kept the party going at the two stages set up at the park.
Long lines formed at the food booths and vendors made sure the crowd didn’t have to look far for rainbow merchandise.
Pride activities continue all month long with many neighboring communities, such as Dormont and Millvale, holding their own celebrations.
