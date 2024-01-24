Do dragons and lions really dance?

Yes, they do and they will – with help from the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center and the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, Pittsburgh chapter.

Each organization is presenting a one-day event embracing cultural awareness and inclusivity as it celebrates the Lunar New Year and welcomes the Year of the Wood Dragon.

The immersive weekend unfolds at the Pittsburgh Playhouse on Feb. 3 and at the Carnegie Museum of Art on Feb. 4 with a feast of martial arts, acrobatics and dance among many other performing arts presentations. On Feb. 4, Maria Caruso’s Bodiography will perform “Midnight Air” (2018), a 10-minute contemporary ballet for seven dancers, set to music by Ólafur Arnalds. Photo courtesy of Eric Rosé.

A culture of dance

“Dance is an important part of the culture in many of China’s more than 50 minority regions,” says Lin Qian, curator of the association’s Harmony in Tradition: The 27th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair and Show at the museum.

“Dance is body language. We don’t need to speak the same language, but we can understand the Lunar New Year spirit through body language,” says Qian, an artist who regards art, music and dance as vehicles to celebrate diversity and themes of good fortune, prosperity and happiness.

Among the ensembles performing in the museum’s halls of sculpture and architecture are Maria Caruso’s Bodiography, which offers two contemporary ballets on the show, and Pittsburgh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group, slated to perform three times during the event.

Caruso, an international choreographer and solo performing artist, researched and studied Chinese classical dance in Xi’an, the third most populous city in Western China, in 2013. She developed a love for Chinese culture and in 2019 toured Shanghai, Suzhou and Nantong, afterward sharing her experiences with her Squirrel Hill-based troupe.

“Chinese classical dance is similar to ballet, but very meticulous and different,” she says.

With that in mind, she choreographed a duet, “Dance of Yi,” especially for the show. Jin Yang, a master performer on the pipa, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument, provides accompaniment, along with a traditional musical ensemble.

Qian designed the costumes “appropriate for the Lunar New Year celebration,” Caruso adds.

Her company also will perform “Midnight Air” (2018), a contemporary ballet choreographed to music by Ólafur Arnalds. The 10-minute ensemble work was inspired by the soft texture of late-night wind as it touches the skin, “similar to the feel of water,” she says.

Caruso hopes to revisit China someday, but for now says, “I’m honored and blessed to be a part of this event.” Performances by the McCandless-based Yanlai Dance Academy are on tap at both the Feb. 3 Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Gala and the Feb. 4 Lunar New Year Fair and Show. Photo by Sun Min courtesy of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology.

Explaining the traditions

Xiaobo LaPresta is enthusiastic about her McCandless-based Pittsburgh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group’s upcoming performances at both the museum and the culture center’s Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Gala staged at the Playhouse.

With clashing cymbals and the unison pounding of approximately 20 red wooden drums, her nationally traveled troupe is ready to raise the curtain at the gala. However, her newest choreography, “Good Day,” premieres at the museum, where she also presents a less thunderous ribbon dance.

According to LaPresta, waist drum dance developed in northwest China and is traditionally a folk dance characterized by big movements – jumps, kicks, splits and turns. While it may have evolved from military tasks, the Shanghai native believes it originated from rituals, harvest celebrations and petitions for blessings.

Her subdued movement palette, which accommodates various-sized venues and the talents of her multigenerational, multiethnic ensemble, draws from a vocabulary of basic steps including “The Butterfly” and “Standing-on-one-chicken-leg.”

Live percussion accompanies prerecorded songs, chosen for moderate rhythms, positive messages and vocals.

“We wear red for energy, good luck and blessings. And, make a big noise to scare the devil away,” she says.

The evil entity in question is Nian (translation: “Year”), a sharp-toothed, horned carnivorous monster of ancient times with a taste for villagers. The beast’s kryptonite is a trifecta of dazzling lights, loud sounds and the color red.

“The Lion Dance and fireworks are supposed to keep evil away,” says Tao He, executive director of Midwest USA Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburgh chapter, and a cultural center board member.

The agile, gymnastic dance, accompanied by percussion, replicates the animal’s strength and authority as “it jumps up and down” and mimics feline behavior “to prove that it is a lion,” He says.

While two bodies inhabit the costume – one dancer wears the head and provides the animal’s front legs; the other, the hindquarters – there is also a person to tease the lion.

“The costume is so heavy,” He says. “You have to hold the head with two hands and have to see through it,” while moving.

Coiling Dragon Chinese Kung Fu and the Pittsburgh Lion Dance Team pounce at the gala, while Win-Win Kungfu Culture Center roars into action at the museum. Pittsburgh Xiaobo Chinese Waist Drum Dance Group is slated to perform for the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center’s Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Gala on Feb. 3 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse and on Feb. 4 for the Chinese Association for Science and Technology’s Harmony in Tradition: The 27th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair and Show at the Carnegie Museum of Art. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Xiaobo Chinese Waist Drum Dance Group.

The Wood Dragon

Elements of traditional dances vary by region and country, as does the holiday.

Feb. 10 marks the first day of the Lunar New Year for countries including China, Korea and Vietnam and those following the same lunisolar calendar. The Chinese holiday lasts until the next full moon, but the duration of each culture’s celebration and its traditions may differ. In Colorado, Lunar New Year is a state holiday celebrated on the first Friday of February. This year it is on Feb. 2.

The Wood Dragon – a once-in-every-60-year occurrence – portends changes, challenges and a baby boom, as the dragon is regarded as the most desirable zodiac sign. Dragon people are perceived as strong, brave and natural leaders.

He, a Fire Dragon, says, “Dragons are associated with good fortune, and the Dragon Dance – an important dance in Chinese culture – is very popular during a dragon year.”

The gala’s high-tech Dragon Dance promises 3-D special effect wizardry “that will make you feel the dragon is in front of you,” He says.

However traditional dragon dances – similar to the dragon puppet performance on stage at the museum – are processionals with pedestrian choreography and drum accompaniment. Usually, 12 or more performers comprise the ensemble that requires a drummer, a leader, a head, a tail and supporters for the serpentine body.

“Touching the dragon’s mustache brings good luck,” He says, adding that after the 15-day New Year celebration ends, “we burn the body of the dragon to send the dragon to the sky.”

If you go

The Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Gala, presented by the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center, is Saturday, Feb. 3, at Pittsburgh Playhouse, 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown, from 4 to 9 p.m.

From 4 to 6:50 p.m., there is an exhibition of traditional Chinese arts and crafts, followed at 7 p.m. by the gala performance featuring Pittsburgh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group, Yanlai Dance Academy, Carnegie Mellon University Dance Group, Point Park University Conservatory of Dance, Peking acrobats, Win-Win Kungfu Culture Center, Pittsburgh Lion Dance Team, Coiling Dragon Chinese Kungfu and special guests Jin Yang, Xue Li, Feihong Song, Lv Weizhong, Hanbo Liu, Beo String Quartet and Christian Saehle.

Tickets for the exhibition and food are available only at Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center. Performance tickets are available at Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center and Pittsburgh Playhouse

Harmony in Tradition: The 27th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair and Show, presented by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, Pittsburgh chapter, is Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fair and food tasting in the Hall of Sculpture include cultural displays, demonstrations of traditional musical instruments, activities and performances by Win-Win Kungfu Culture Center, Pittsburgh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group, East Side Dance Group, Bollywood Medley, Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center Art Group, Jin Yang, Beo String Quartet and Joe Sheehan Trio.

Performances in the Hall of Architecture run from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and repeat from 3 to 4:30 p.m., featuring Pittsburgh Xiaobo Waist Drum Dance Group, Maria Caruso’s Bodiography, Yanlai Dance Academy, Naina Roy Kathak, Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center Art Group, Win-Win Kungfu Culture Center, Falk Laboratory School, Beo String Quartet, Feihong Song, Yuge Chorus, Jin Yang with Mimi Jong, Joe Sheehan, Tom Chess, John Marcinizyn and Jeff Berman. Tickets