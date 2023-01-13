This privacy statement was last changed on January 13, 2023, last checked on January 13, 2023, and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the United States.





In this privacy statement, we explain what we do with the data we obtain about you via https://nextpittsburgh.com. We recommend you carefully read this statement. In our processing we comply with the requirements of privacy legislation. That means, among other things, that:

we clearly state the purposes for which we process personal data. We do this by means of this privacy statement;

we aim to limit our collection of personal data to only the personal data required for legitimate purposes;

we first request your explicit consent to process your personal data in cases requiring your consent;

we take appropriate security measures to protect your personal data and also require this from parties that process personal data on our behalf;

we respect your right to access your personal data or have it corrected or deleted, at your request.

If you have any questions, or want to know exactly what data we keep of you, please contact us.

1. Purpose and categories of data

We may collect or receive personal information for a number of purposes connected with our business operations which may include the following: (click to expand)

1.1 Contact – Through phone, mail, email and/or webforms The following categories of data are collected A first and last name

An email address

A telephone number

Social media accounts Retention period We retain this data until the service is terminated.

1.2 Payments The following categories of data are collected A first and last name

Account name or alias

A home or other physical address, including street name and name of a city or town

An email address

A telephone number Retention period We retain this data until the service is terminated.

1.3 Newsletters The following categories of data are collected A first and last name

An email address

A telephone number Retention period We retain this data until the service is terminated.

1.4 To be able to comply with legal obligations The following categories of data are collected A first and last name

An email address

A telephone number Retention period We retain this data until the service is terminated.

1.5 Compiling and analyzing statistics for website improvement. The following categories of data are collected A first and last name

A home or other physical address, including street name and name of a city or town

An email address

Internet activity information, including, but not limited to, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer's interaction with an Internet Web site, application, or advertisement

Geolocation data

Sex Retention period We retain this data until the service is terminated.

2. Disclosure practices

We disclose personal information if we are required by law or by a court order, in response to a law enforcement agency, to the extent permitted under other provisions of law, to provide information, or for an investigation on a matter related to public safety.

3. How we respond to Do Not Track signals & Global Privacy Control

Our website responds to and supports the Do Not Track (DNT) header request field. If you turn DNT on in your browser, those preferences are communicated to us in the HTTP request header, and we will not track your browsing behavior.

4. Cookies

Our website uses cookies. For more information about cookies, please refer to our Cookie Policy on our Opt-out preferences webpage.

We have concluded a data processing agreement with Google.

The inclusion of full IP addresses is blocked by us.

5. Security

We are committed to the security of personal data. We take appropriate security measures to limit abuse of and unauthorized access to personal data. This ensures that only the necessary persons have access to your data, that access to the data is protected, and that our security measures are regularly reviewed.

6. Third-party websites

This privacy statement does not apply to third-party websites connected by links on our website. We cannot guarantee that these third parties handle your personal data in a reliable or secure manner. We recommend you read the privacy statements of these websites prior to making use of these websites.

7. Amendments to this privacy statement

We reserve the right to make amendments to this privacy statement. It is recommended that you consult this privacy statement regularly in order to be aware of any changes. In addition, we will actively inform you wherever possible.

8. Accessing and modifying your data

If you have any questions or want to know which personal data we have about you, please contact us. Please make sure to always clearly state who you are, so that we can be certain that we do not modify or delete any data of the wrong person. We shall provide the requested information only upon receipt of a verifiable consumer request. You can contact us by using the information below. You have the following rights:

8.1 You have the following rights with respect to your personal data

You may submit a request for access to the data we process about you. You may object to the processing. You may request an overview, in a commonly used format, of the data we process about you. You may request correction or deletion of the data if it is incorrect or not or no longer relevant, or to ask to restrict the processing of the data.

9. Children

Our website is not designed to attract children and it is not our intent to collect personal data from children under the age of consent in their country of residence. We therefore request that children under the age of consent do not submit any personal data to us.

10. Contact details

John Rhoades

223 Fourth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

United States

Website: https://nextpittsburgh.com

Email: moc.hgrubsttiptxen@ofni



Phone number: 4125808451

Annex

Complianz | The Privacy Suite for WordPress