Location, location, location: We’ve all heard the age-old real estate industry adage. But let’s not forget about amenities. Or the fact that an ideal location can mean different things.

Perhaps you’re craving an escape from big city life. Maybe you’re seeking authentic small-town charm, a rural woodsy retreat or a back-to-the-land existence.

For any of these motivations, there are plenty of options outside of Pittsburgh – officially 25 counties, if you consider the entirety of Western Pennsylvania.

One great example lies only 34 miles away, says Rita Brimmeier with Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty:

“Beaver County is a wonderful suburb just northwest of Pittsburgh: a best-kept secret. There’s truly something for everyone: our multiple community parks, lakes and rivers, a plethora of small-town dining, quaint shopping and inviting communities rich with history and heritage. We also have affordable housing, reasonable taxes and easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.”

Even though 2024 just started, Brimmeier notes, “Interest rates have come down and are predicted to drop throughout the year. Inventory is still tight, but buyers are able to do their due diligence again now that the market has normalized. Home prices are holding their value. The last few years have been a whirlwind, but real estate is still one of the best investments you can make.”

Don’t think winter is a good time to buy? Think again.

“It can be hard to imagine getting out to tour homes when the temperature is near zero, but there are benefits to starting the process now as opposed to waiting for the ‘spring market,’ ” says Paul Sinnett with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“One perk is less competition: fewer buyers and multiple offers to compete with. The beginning of the year is often the perfect time to secure a home before everyone comes out of hibernation and the market is flooded.”



With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, we went in search of distinctive homes for sale on the outskirts of Pittsburgh and found 10 worth a look:

850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Entryway at 850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Living room at 850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

All new kitchen at 850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Craft room at 850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Bedroom at 850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo by Peter Theis/Theis Media courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

850 Nevin Ave. in Sewickley. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Allegheny County

850 Nevin Ave., Sewickley

Price: $495,00

Cool factors: Live in a fully renovated pizza parlor and walk to Sewickley shops

If you’ve fantasized about living the Mystic Pizza life (sorry Mineo’s!), this thoughtfully converted residence could be the missing piece to your home-sweet-home dreams.

Constructed in 1908 by Norma and Tony Raso, the property was a beloved pizza shop for 50 years. Tony R’s even catered for movies shot in town, including “Houseguest” and “Jack Reacher.”

Listing agent and seller Meagan Moore with Howard Hanna explains that the Rasos were part of a wave of Italian immigrants – among the “world’s best stone masons” who “knew how to build homes in hilly areas” and construct walls for Sewickley Heights estates.

Renovated from top to bottom, the 2,000-square-foot home combines contemporary design with original features. The updated layout with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and vaulted ceilings is a comfortable living space that honors a rich history. The 1950s sink is part of a craft room that could double as a home office. The root cellar was turned into a mudroom, and the exhaust system used to be part of the pizza oven. The basement was once used for curing sausage, while tomatoes for the sauce were grown in the garden.

The spacious deck over the garage is perfect for gatherings and Sewickley’s iconic Beaver Street commercial district is just a stroll away.

407 Modern Ave. in Carnegie. Photo courtesy of Eternity Real Estate.

Living room with professionally tuned and refurbished 1920s piano at 407 Modern Ave. in Carnegie. Photo courtesy of Eternity Real Estate.

Kitchen at 407 Modern Ave. in Carnegie. Photo courtesy of Eternity Real Estate.

Laundry room at 407 Modern Ave. in Carnegie. Photo courtesy of Eternity Real Estate.

407 Modern Ave. in Carnegie. Photo courtesy of Eternity Real Estate.

407 Modern Ave. in Carnegie. Photo courtesy of Eternity Real Estate.

407 Modern Ave., Carnegie

Price: $349,900

Cool factors: Koi pond, sun deck, tiki hut, piano, proximity to historic Carnegie Main Street

Looking for a private oasis that’s still close to the city, airport and main street attractions? Built in 1900, this home on a prime corner lot in Carnegie’s Rosslyn Heights neighborhood boasts a parklike setting with a fenced-in yard, stone pathways and lush landscaping. The expansive property features a large deck overlooking a custom-built, 1,000-gallon koi pond and waterfall.

The outdoor amenities don’t stop there: Check out the fire ring, sun deck, tiki hut and tool shed.

Continue entertaining indoors, where the living and dining areas are equipped with a bar, wood-burning stove and a 1920s upright piano that’s been refurbished and tuned.

The 3,229-square-foot house contains five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Victorian touches include decorative woodwork, fireplaces and a grand staircase. Be a home chef with the kitchen prep station, granite countertops, updated appliances and wine cooler. The first floor has great amenities like a laundry room, mudroom and whirlpool bathtub.

7170 Shannon Road in Verona. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

7170 Shannon Road sits on a 2.48-acre property in Verona. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Three structures for sale at 7170 Shannon Road in Verona. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Kitchen in the farmhouse at 7170 Shannon Road in Verona. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Stained-glass window in the farmhouse at 7170 Shannon Road in Verona. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

7170 Shannon Road in Verona. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

7170 Shannon Road, Verona

Price: $459,900

Cool factors: Farmhouse living, multiple structures and a pond

If homesteading factors into your future, this Verona property fits the bill. With 2.48 acres, it’s a rare chance to create your own “hidden retreat” and channel your inner Leanne Ford.

The listing includes three separate structures: a 2,500-square-foot brick farmhouse, a 247-square-foot art studio and a 1,584-square-foot building housing a garage, loft, chicken coop, carport and well house.

Built in 1929, the main house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a sunroom and stained-glass windows.

Get back to the land with greener lifestyle choices where you can raise your own chickens and start a Victory garden. The woodsy property includes a pond and lots of space for outdoor gatherings and parking. All this while living just 13 miles from Pittsburgh, with easy access to Oakmont, the Allegheny River Boat Club and Boyce Park.

When you need a night on the town, Inner Groove and Acclamation breweries are minutes away. The quaint Allegheny River town is dotted with shops, a farmers’ market and recreational activities.

1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Deck at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Main living space at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Kitchen at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Living room at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Lower level family room at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Lower level family room at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Bedroom at 1808 Horizon Drive in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Aerial view of 1808 Horizon Drive showing solar panels in White Oak. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

1808 Horizon Drive, White Oak

Price: $289,900

Cool factors: Custom-built, helix-style home, solar panels, lower-level suite with separate entrance

If the idea of living in a geodesic dome intrigues you, but you’re not ready to take the plunge, this helix-style home could be the answer. Equal parts “dome home” and brick ranch, the custom-built house is bathed in natural light.

Built in 1982, the 1,604-square-foot home features an open circular floor plan, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The space flows throughout the main level connecting the kitchen, which has ceramic tile flooring, to the dining and living areas. The living room has a large brick hearth with a gas fireplace and opens onto a sunny deck. New luxury vinyl flooring has been installed.

Descend the 12-foot spiral staircase to the lower suite, which boasts its own living room with a fireplace, kitchenette and bar, and a primary bedroom with built-ins, a full bath, laundry area and cedar walk-in closet. With its separate entrance, this space could be a mother-in-law suite, office or entertainment center.

3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Sunken room at 3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Kitchen with original ceramic tile at 3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Green roof at 3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

3656 Graham School Road in Cranberry. Photo courtesy of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Butler County

3656 Graham School Road, Cranberry

Price: $324,900

Cool factors: Green roof, energy-efficient home partially underground, attached garage with bonus work space

Imagine living tucked within a verdant hillside only 18 miles from the Golden Triangle. Contemporary ranch design awaits in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Pittsburgh metropolitan statistical area (MSA).

A centerpiece is the rare green roof above this partially underground home surrounded by a landscaped 1-acre lot. Sure, it needs some DIY TLC, but it has a lot to offer.

Built in 1981 by the home’s original owner and only occupant, the one-of-a-kind 2,047-square-foot home contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Constructed from steel and concrete with beautiful stone detailing, it’s energy-efficient with a sun-filled open concept.

The bright kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and decorative tile. Additional cool features include the atrium, wood-burning stove, interior stone walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and wood paneling. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the garage includes a bonus space for a gym or office. The laundry room is steps from the bedrooms and hall closets.

The unique home is near the shops and restaurants of Cranberry with easy access to the turnpike and Interstate 79.

252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Entryway and staircase at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Pool, deck and garage at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Kitchen with pool and deck access at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dining room at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Office with built-in desk and shelves at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Family room at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Family room at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Large laundry room at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bedroom at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Spa-style bathroom at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Walk-in closet at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gym room at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Outdoor lounge and eating areas at 252 East End Ave. in Beaver. Photo courtesy of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Beaver County

252 East End Ave., Beaver

Price: $649,900

Cool factors: Pool, hot tub, gym, walk-in closet, proximity to Beaver Station Cultural & Event Center

For the charm of small-town life only 30 miles from Pittsburgh, look no further than this Colonial gem in Beaver. It will feel like your own retreat with the pool, hot tub, new deck and gym area.

Built in 1904, the 2,134-square-foot home features four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. You’ll love perfecting recipes in this remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, a breakfast nook, large island and sliding glass doors opening to the pool and outdoor eating areas. Decorative woodwork, earth tones, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces and grand windows add texture and style.

The home office is practical and distinctive with a custom built-in desk and coffered ceiling. The third-floor suite has a massive walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Make new memories in the family room equipped with a wet bar, granite countertops, beverage coolers and a remote-controlled gas fireplace. Making the home extra functional is the large laundry room and two-car garage.

There’s so much to do nearby, including events at the renovated train station, Beaver’s thriving Third Street commercial district and outdoor recreation along the river.

323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Hand-painted ceiling in the foyer at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Foyer with original ceramic tile at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Dining room at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Deck at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Enclosed patio at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Kitchen with custom built-in appliances at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Laundry room with custom cabinets at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Breakfast nook at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Living room at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Bathroom with original ceramic tile at 323 E. Lincoln Ave. in New Castle. Photo by New Age Cinema courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Lawrence County

323 E. Lincoln Ave., New Castle

Price: $249,900

Cool factors: Spanish-style architecture, original ceramic tile, European feel in small-town Pennsylvania

One of the most distinctive residences we found outside of Allegheny County at an affordable price, this 2,460-square-foot home was built in 1930.

The Spanish-style stucco features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A captivating centerpiece tying it all together is the original ceramic tile. A ceiling mural hand-painted by a local artist animates the foyer.

Feel like you reside in a European abode, complete with coffered ceilings, etched wood beams, arched windows, solid wood doors and multiple fireplaces. Cooking in this kitchen feels like Old World charm with the handcrafted cupboards and custom-built appliances.

The enclosed patio and inviting deck are ready for entertaining, while the breakfast nook could double as a home office.

Upstairs, the large primary suite features an electric fireplace, decorative tile and hardwood floors, while the alcove-style “Jack and Jill bathroom” accommodates the other bedrooms.

The large home includes a fenced-in yard, gardens and an integral garage. The period furnishings are negotiable in the sale.

709 Hillside Ave. in Ligonier. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.

709 Hillside Ave. in Ligonier. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.

Kitchen at 709 Hillside Ave. in Ligonier. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.

709 Hillside Ave. in Ligonier. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.

709 Hillside Ave. in Ligonier. Photo courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.

Westmoreland County

709 Hillside Ave., Ligonier

Price: $448,000

Cool factors: View of the Laurel Highlands, minutes to historic Ligonier

Country Living Magazine calls it one of America’s “Most Charming Small Towns” and now you can call it home. Dramatic views of the Laurel Highlands await in this modern ranch in charming Ligonier.

Have the best of both worlds with this sprawling home on a corner lot with a large patio. Enjoy “country tranquility” while living minutes from the Ligonier Diamond, a picturesque centerpiece of the historic town, which is packed with eclectic boutiques, dining establishments and entertainment options.

Built in 1965, the 2,000-square-foot home has it all for families and gatherings: four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and an updated kitchen. An additional room can be an office, den or fifth bedroom.

The finished lower level is ideal for entertaining, with natural light, a wood-burning fireplace and walkout patio access. The large “bonus garage” makes a great hobby room or gym.

As a Ligonier resident, you’ll enjoy a town steeped in history, nature and amenities, including Fort Ligonier Days, the Ligonier Country Market and regional destinations like Idlewild & SoakZone.

128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

Kitchen at 128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

Kitchen at 128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

Open dining room at 128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

Bathroom at 128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

128 Sky Top Road in Acme. Photo courtesy of Realty ONE Group Horizon.

Fayette County

128 Sky Top Road, Acme

Price: $300,000

Cool factors: Private wooded area; access to Acme Lake; water treatment system

Looking to trade big city life for a mountain retreat? This 1,158-square-foot ranch seamlessly blends contemporary design with a cabinlike feel.

The open-concept living spaces provide an inviting environment for entertaining or tranquil evenings by the fireplace.

Built in 1962, the home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a mix of ceramic tile and hardwood flooring.

It’s an outdoor adventurer’s dream, with fishing, boating and recreation just seven minutes away at Acme Lake. For winter enthusiasts, Seven Springs and Hidden Valley ski resorts are less than 30 minutes away. Nestled within a 0.73-acre lot, the home also features an updated water treatment system and two driveways.

328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

The living space opens onto the deck at 328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

Kitchen at 328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

Bedroom at 328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

Bathroom at 328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

Aerial view of 328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

Deck at night at 328 Ridge Ave. in Canonsburg. Photo by Greg Sproul with Captured Listings.

Washington County

328 Ridge Ave., Canonsburg

Price: $449,900

Cool factors: Contemporary design, metal roof, walk to Sarris Candies

If contemporary style is more your cup of tea, this sleek home on a corner lot in Canonsburg is calling.

Featuring new construction completed by RJ Steele Construction in 2023 — with the existing 1900 foundation — the 2,600-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. You’ll cook up a storm with the kitchen’s center island, pullout microwave, large pantry and stainless-steel appliances. The first-floor laundry room makes doing chores a breeze, and the living area opens onto a long, private deck.

High on the livability scale, the energy-efficient property features cool elements like a black metal roof, wide stairways and oversized windows that bathe the space in natural light. Filling the upper level, the massive primary en suite has walk-in joint closets and dramatic sunset views.

Below, the adorable town of Canonsburg is just a five-minute walk down the hill, where you’ll find bistros, antique markets and even two iconic candy shops – Sarris and Grandpa Joe’s. Minutes from Southpointe and I-79, the home includes a two-car garage and a driveway that holds eight vehicles.