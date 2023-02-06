So this is how the 1 percent live: A 50-bay garage. Four kitchens. Radiant heat flooring. Inlaid ceilings. 24-karat gold-plated fixtures. Swimming pools. Putting greens and golf simulators. And, of course, top-of-the-line stone, wood and marble features and appliances.

The luxury market in the Pittsburgh area hasn’t been slowed down by inflation and interest rates at 6%, says Karen Marshall, an agent with Keller Williams Realty. In fact, she says, Pittsburgh is on track to be the third-best high-end market in the nation for 2023.

“Believe it or not, young money is everywhere,” Marshall says. “Dual-income families and new transferees into Pittsburgh [are buying]. We offer a great value in housing. Clients from California, Arizona, New York, etc. see our housing as a great commodity, compared to where they are moving from. We also have an international sector.”

Even with a steady and consistent market like Pittsburgh’s, sellers sometimes need a way to make their home stand out above all the others.

“Any seller should make sure kitchens, baths and flooring are all tastefully updated to appeal to the masses and not their particular tastes,” Marshall says. “The majority of buyers do not want to do any renovations. They want to just move their furniture in.”

Here’s a sampling of 10 luxury homes on the market in and around Pittsburgh:

7 Shepards Lane in Eighty Four.

Where: 7 Shephards Lane, Eighty Four

Listing price: $2,499,000

Cool features: Garage space for 50 vehicles

Details: This custom-built estate sits on 10.3 acres, with 11,000 square feet of living space and heated garage space for 50 cars, a motor home, boats, trucks or heavy equipment. Two in-law suites have kitchens, laundry rooms and an elevator. There’s a gourmet kitchen, a first-floor primary bedroom, radiant heat flooring throughout, and seven baths with jet spray tubs. Two upper balconies and two rear patios show off the surrounding acreage.

514 Justabout Road in Venetia.

Where: 514 Justabout Road, Venetia

Listing price: $5,999,999

Cool features: Indoor pool, golf simulator

Details: This stunning gated estate is made for entertaining. Situated on 17.36 acres, with a waterfall and koi pond, it has several verandas, eight wet bars, an indoor pool, a golf simulator and a batting cage. The kitchen has a six-burner Wolf stove, and Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. The 10-stall barn has a second-floor and a four-bedroom guest house. Designer finishes include copper inlaid ceilings. The original owner built the home with stone brought from Colorado.

5501 Elgin St. in Highland Park.

Where: 5501 Elgin St., Highland Park

Listing price: $2,988,000

Cool features: Classic period woodwork, wall treatments

Details: Own a piece of Pittsburgh’s history. The iconic Baywood Mansion is part of the former Alexander King Estate, a museum-quality home lovingly restored into a piece of art itself, says listing agent Mark Jennings with Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. One of the most distinctive properties in Highland Park, the Second Empire Victorian residence is the former site of the Pittsburgh Art Museum. Its electrical system, plumbing, boiler, air conditioning and appliances are all new.

500 Deer Brooke Lane in Fox Chapel.

Where: 500 Deer Brooke Lane, Fox Chapel

Listing price: $1,800,000

Cool features: Floor-to-ceiling windows

Details: This six-bedroom, 4.5-bath contemporary home on two wooded acres has mature plantings of its own through the window walls and on the private patio. Six gas fireplaces make it cozy in winter. A traditional office allows you to work from home. The primary bedroom has a marble bath and the second-floor bedrooms have a convenient laundry room in the hall. The finished basement has its own kitchen, another bedroom, and a home gym.

215 25th St. in the Strip District.

Where: 215 25th St., Unit 4, Strip District

Listing price: $1,965,000

Cool features: LEED for Homes certification

Details: Live in Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhood in a two-story smart home. Desmone Architects converted a 1950s industrial warehouse into townhouses with contemporary design elements such as brick, stone, glass and wood. This intelligent design includes stormwater management, energy-efficient lighting, radiant heat flooring, iPad automation, a security system and an intercom. Enjoy indoor-outdoor luxury with a private patio. The garage has a dog wash area.

202-204 Scaife Road in Sewickley.

Where: 202-204 Scaife Road, Sewickley

Listing price: $7,900,000

Cool features: Curved staircase, unique kitchen island

Details: Built in 1938, this stone Georgian-style manor house with seven bedrooms comes with a carriage house, pool house and a six-car garage. Designed by Alexander H. Findlay, the architect who designed the Pittsburgh Field Club, its elegance includes high ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, terraces and a restored stable and barn. The gorgeous woodwork includes a sweeping staircase and an unusual kitchen island. The property includes 30 acres of rolling hills, woods and open fields.

130 Buckthorn Drive in Wexford.

Where: 130 Buckthorn Drive, Wexford

Listing price: $2,500,000

Cool features: 24-karat gold-plated fixtures

Details: Truly an estate, this Colonial on a hilltop has seven acres with a pool and koi pond. The front porch leads to an interior with custom millwork, granite floors, a wood-paneled office, and a lower-level fitness center with a bar. The two-story foyer has 24-karat gold-plated fixtures. If you like to cook, the kitchen has a butler’s pantry as well as two walk-in pantries. Among other features, there’s a first-floor in-law suite, a sunken family room and a cedar closet.

227 Merriman Road in Sewickley.

Where: 227 Merriman Road, Sewickley

Listing price: $1,358,000

Cool features: Locally crafted white oak staircase

Details: This Mid-century Modern is nestled into five wooded acres for privacy and was recently remodeled for ultimate comfort. Built in 1950, this four-bedroom home has an open floor plan with a one-of-a-kind white oak staircase. The living room has a vintage wood-burning stove and fireplace. Bi-fold doors connect the living areas and lower-level primary bedroom with the outdoors. The primary bedroom suite bath has dual vanities, heated flooring, a stone bath and a double steam shower.

301 Fifth Ave. in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Where: 301 Fifth Ave., Unit 604, Downtown

Listing price: $2,150,000

Cool features: Wine refrigerator, balcony

Details: In the center of the Cultural District, this apartment has opulent finishes, panoramic views and smart home touches. Two units combined into one make it 3,099 square feet with an open-living flow. The glass-enclosed study and private guest wing are unique. Built-ins throughout have seamless panels, sliding doors and drawers that disappear when closed, notes listing agent Diana Mathison of Howard Hanna. The building has 24-hour security and a courtyard.

400 Ryan Lane in Washington.

Where: 400 Ryan Lane, Washington

Listing price: $1,425,000

Cool features: Four kitchens, putting green

Details: Nothing is small or understated in this home on 4.36 acres with a private lane and governor’s driveway. The house has two entrances, four kitchens, three family rooms, garage space for seven cars and a breezeway with brick flooring and a fireplace. Gardens, walkways and a putting green add to the beauty of the grounds. The formal entry has high ceilings and there’s also a curved staircase, sunken living room and an expansive primary bedroom suite. One kitchen is attached to a pavilion/ballroom.



Looking for more real estate news in the Pittsburgh area? Read Your move: 10 unique homes for sale just outside of Pittsburgh.