Part-time restaurant editor position

This is an exciting time to join us as the newsroom is reimagining its food coverage.

Join our award-winning local newsroom and help Pittsburgh residents stay informed about our local dining scene.

The restaurant editor will cover Pittsburgh’s vibrant dining scene from new openings and closings to chefs and entrepreneurs and the issues facing the industry.

The ideal candidate will be adept at both long-form stories and jumping on breaking news with speed and accuracy. They will have a solid journalism track record; be tapped into what’s going on in the local restaurant industry; and will have strong interpersonal skills.

What you’ll do

Report and write about 9 stories a month, including breaking news, features and service-oriented pieces

Be an authority on your beat, identifying the compelling and important stories

Explore, with your editors, ways to reach and inform people beyond online stories, such as through special newsletters and community events

Be available for general assignment work as needed

Occasionally take photographs or shoot videos to illustrate stories

Work with the team to elevate your work and expand its reach

Report to the NEXTpittsburgh Editor

What you’ll need to succeed

Two-plus years of reporting experience

Solid understanding of and confidence in reporting on the restaurant industry

Experience covering breaking news

Strong writing, self-editing, and time-management skills

A commitment to ethical, accurate, inclusive reporting

Experience in building a beat and cultivating sources

Ability to identify good story ideas that deliver on our mission and resonate with readers

The ability to maintain the highest journalistic standards under deadline pressure

A collaborative spirit and proven ability to work well in a team environment

Cultural competence: the awareness and knowledge to ensure that our reporting reflects the diversity of Pittsburgh’s people and communities

Openness to public speaking from podcasts to radio and TV

We’re committed to building an inclusive organization that represents the people and communities we serve. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for this position, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

This position is 20 hours a week with the opportunity for growth. Pay range: $18,000-$20,000

The deadline to apply is 3 weeks from posting, though the position will remain open if we hope to attract more candidates.

Please send resume, cover letter and writing samples to:

Editor, NEXTpittsburgh

brian@nextpittsburgh.com