Location: Backstage before a performance of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Featured guests: T.P. Edkins, lead carpenter, and Kristin McLain, costume director, for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

3 things that surprised me:

1. Kristin explained that there are over 1,500 costumes and accessories used in this production of “The Nutcracker.” That number includes wigs, rat heads, hats, capes, shoes, slippers, butterfly wings and many, many tutus.

2. T.P. has been working backstage for four decades, and he’s been working on this production of “The Nutcracker” for 21 years. While the ballet is happening onstage, T.P. is part of another dance backstage as his crew moves multiple set pieces and flies in backdrops and carousels. The show is choreographed incredibly precisely, so T.P. has to make sure that every set movement matches up with the music and lighting.

3. There are 38 members of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s company that take part in the show. Additionally, there are 200 students who have parts in the production. Many of the performers have rehearsed multiple roles so they might play a party guest one night and a dancing doll another night. The casts rotate so no one gets worn out from performing, though schedules tend to get a little crazy this time of year. Cast members might be out for colds, flus or injuries.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: The evening after we filmed this installment of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I got to make a guest appearance in a performance of “The Nutcracker.” I played the very important role of “party guest.” I was paired with two of PBT’s apprentice artists who subtly guided me across the stage, whispering directions like “freeze until the lights come up,” or “hold this champagne flute” or “stand by this chair until I come back to get you.” Amazingly, I didn’t trip or sneeze or ruin the production. They even said I could come back next year!

