Location: Kennywood Park in West Mifflin

Featured guest: Brian Butko, director of publications at the Heinz History Center and author of numerous books on the history of Pittsburgh amusement parks

3 things that surprised me:

1. Brian believes that the iconic tunnel that leads guests into Kennywood dates to the park’s first season in 1899. The tunnel was built so that folks wouldn’t have to cross over the trolley tracks.

2. Brian pointed out the oldest building in the park, which is now home to retro burger joint Johnny Rockets. The red and white structure was built in 1899 to house two carousels. When a new steel structure was built next door to house a larger carousel in the 1920s, the building was transformed into a series of cafes and restaurants.

3. For many years the music acts playing at the dance hall were the reason most visitors came to Kennywood. The dance hall, which was constructed for that first season, was transformed into The Enchanted Forest, a dark walk-through ride, in the 1950s. It was upgraded to the Enchanted Castle before it was rebuilt as a dark ride called Tornado and finally The Ghost Ship. In 1975, The Ghost Ship caught on fire and burned down. Amazingly, the park didn’t close that day as firefighters arrived. The only thing left of The Ghost Ship is the refreshment stand that had been built next to it and now houses The Golden Nugget.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: As we walked through the park we could see that the staff was upgrading the bumper cars attraction. To mark the 50th anniversary of both Kennywood’s bumper cars and the Potato Patch, the park is introducing a revamped bumper car experience in which guests ride in cars that resemble a box of fries.

Additional info: You can find Brian’s books about Kennywood and Luna Park at the Heinz History Center gift shop (in person and online). You can learn more about Kennywood at its website. You can find Brian’s Kennywood history page on Facebook.

