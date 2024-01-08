Location: Lawrence Hall, a new food hall in Lawrenceville and future home of Leona’s first scoop shop at 4609 Butler St.

Featured guests: Brett Minarik, co-owner of Lawrence Hall, and Katie Heldstab, co-owner of Leona’s

3 things that surprised me:

1. The structure currently known as Lawrence Hall has been around since the 1890s. As best as Brett can tell, it was built as Palace Laundry, a royal-sounding laundry business. By the early 1900s, it was transformed into the Park Theater, which featured vaudeville-style entertainment as well as local amateur acts.

2. While renovating the theater in the 1920s, the construction crew started some small fires in the building to help dry the newly applied plaster. Apparently, this was a standard technique back in the day, but the building caught fire. As we walked through the space, Brett pointed out burn marks still visible on some of the large wooden beams overhead.

3. I’ve known Katie for years, and she always said Leona’s would never open a brick-and-mortar shop because she was happy selling pints and ice cream sandwiches at other retailers. Over the past year or two, Katie and her wife, Christa, became more intrigued by the idea of selling directly to their customers. They liked the thought of setting up shop in Lawrence Hall so they wouldn’t need to get a storefront all their own. They were especially excited about the window that faces Butler Street that will allow them to sell ice cream to folks walking by on the sidewalk.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: Lawrence Hall will house five small restaurants (Loaded also has signed on) in addition to Dear James, a communal bar named after Lawrenceville’s namesake, Capt. James Lawrence. It is expected to open in early 2024. mossArchitects and M.M. Marra Construction Inc. are working on the project.

Additional info: You can learn more about Lawrence Hall here. You can help fund Leona’s new scoop shop at their Indiegogo page.

