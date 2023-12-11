Location: PennDOT’s Western Region Traffic Management Center in Bridgeville

Featured guest: Stephanie Zolnak, district traffic engineer for District 11 at PennDOT

3 things that surprised me:

1. The folks at the Traffic Management Center are monitoring 323 cameras out in the field. It’s impossible for the team to be looking at all the cameras at once, but as soon as they detect a traffic slowdown, they can share the information through their 511 Travel Info website, which offers real-time traffic conditions 24 hours a day. If a situation requires assistance, they can send certain camera feeds directly to police or firefighters to get someone on the scene quickly.

2. Stephanie recalled one of the wildest days at the Traffic Management Center when a giant tractor-trailer rolled over and lost its load of cabbage. One of the big concerns was that the tons of cabbage would attract deer to the highway and cause additional hazards.

3. Just off the Traffic Management Center is a media room where KDKA Radio has a recording studio. That studio has been there since the current facility opened in 1996. Stephanie stressed the importance of good relationships with the media as one of the best ways to get traffic-related updates to drivers in Western Pennsylvania. She says the studio isn’t used quite as much these days because cellphones and the internet make it easy to stay in touch with local media without having them on-site at the PennDOT building.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: A team monitors the cameras at the Traffic Management Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The employees always decorate the offices for the holidays because some of them will be working over Christmas. This year, there was a forest of Christmas trees, including one colorful Grinch-themed tree.

Additional info: You can get real-time road conditions or view any of PennDOT’s cameras at the 511 website.

