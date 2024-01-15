Location: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington

Featured guests: Scott Becker, CEO and executive director; Bruce Wells, manager of restoration; and Michael Buchta, facilities and restoration shop assistant

3 things that surprised me:

1. Pittsburgh used to have over 600 miles of trolley tracks. Scott explained that in the 1890s, companies would build the trolley lines in rural areas and then developers would come in to build housing along those lines. Additionally, amusement parks like Kennywood were built at the end of the trolley lines to give folks another excuse to use those lines. Scott pointed out that Pennsylvania had more trolley companies and, not surprisingly, more amusement parks than any other state.

2. Scott and Bruce took me to the Maintenance and Restoration Shop, which is usually closed to the public, to show me some of the cars they’re working on. Bruce explained that it could take about eight years for their team of volunteers to restore a trolley car. Walking through the shop, it was overwhelming to see how many parts and pieces – many of which are no longer easily available – make up a train car.

3. One of the museum’s latest acquisitions is the Terrible Trolley. In 1980, just before the Steelers played in Super Bowl XIV, the Port Authority of Allegheny County (now Pittsburgh Regional Transit) gave one of its train cars an iconic black and gold paint job. The Steelers won the game and the Terrible Trolley drove around town for the next five years. At some point, the trolley car was sold to an Ohio collector but a few months back, the museum acquired it and is getting it back into running shape. They hope to offer rides on it by the end of the year.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum recently opened its new Welcome and Education Center, which we got to check out with Scott. The museum worked with the Carnegie Science Center to develop a series of hands-on exhibits that teach you about trolley mechanics and take you through local trolley history.

Additional info: You can learn more about the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum at its website.

Want more Yinzer Backstage Pass? Get a behind-the-scenes peek at Lawrenceville’s newest food hall, which is currently under construction.