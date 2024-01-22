Location: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service (NWS) Pittsburgh Office in Moon Township

Featured guest: Fred McMullen, warning coordination meteorologist at Pittsburgh National Weather Service

3 things that surprised me:

1. Though the National Weather Service utilizes technology to monitor weather conditions, a lot of its techniques are surprisingly analog. Fred took me outside to show me how meteorologists measure Pittsburgh’s rain and snowfall. To measure rain, Fred led me to what looked like a metal pipe just outside the back door of the office. He lowered a long ruler into the pipe to see how many inches of rain had collected. Fred also pointed out two boards on the ground that they use to track snow accumulation. They clear one board off every few hours to track how fast the snow is falling and keep the other untouched so that they can measure overall snowfall.

2. Twice a day, Fred and his team launch weather balloons. They fill the massive rubber balloon with hydrogen and then attach a radiosonde, a special sensor that can record and send back temperature, humidity, wind and pressure readings. They also include a little orange parachute to slow the fall after the balloon pops. The balloon travels about 100,000 feet into the atmosphere and continues to expand as it gets higher and higher, eventually reaching the size of a small house before bursting.

3. I asked Fred about the giant white orb at the top of a metal tower next door to their office, and he explained that it’s the Doppler radar. The radar sends out tiny bits of microwave energy that are reflected back to create an image of what’s happening in the skies around Pittsburgh. It’s incredibly sensitive, and Fred told me that he could even see swarms of spotted lanternflies on the radar this past summer.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: Fred explained that Pittsburgh’s Doppler radar is in Moon Township because Doppler radar can sense only what’s around it, not its exact location. So a Doppler radar set up Downtown would create a map that doesn’t include the center of Pittsburgh.

Additional info: You can get up-to-date information on Pittsburgh weather at the National Weather Service’s site.

