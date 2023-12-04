Location: Main Campus of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, located at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin

Featured guests: Steven Sabold, PIA’s Vice President of Operations, and Lauren Kretchman, a student

3 things that surprised me:

1. The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics was founded in 1929 and has been at its current location since 1946. Over the past 90-some years, airplane technology has grown by leaps and bounds, and the school has to stay ahead of the curve as it educates the next generation of airplane mechanics. That means always having new planes in the hangar and modern engines that the students can assemble and disassemble. One of the final projects used to be building a portion of an airplane wing out of wood. Today, students build it out of metal. Students also have projects using carbon fiber so that they have an understanding of contemporary materials.

2. Lauren’s program lasts 21 months and she’ll graduate with an associate’s degree as well as a Federal Aviation Administration certification that allows her to work for major airlines and airplane-related businesses. Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics has partnerships with both Delta Airlines and United Airlines, but students could also work for regional airlines or for a company that manufactures airplanes.

3. After spending time in the classroom learning the theory, students take apart jet engines and learn how to make metal airplane patches and repair hydraulic systems. Precision is incredibly important when it comes to airplane mechanics. When they build a patch and install it, it’s measured down to 10,000th of an inch. The same goes for repairing parts in an engine, where the smallest knick or crack can cause a big problem in an airplane’s operation.

One thing that didn’t make the final cut: I asked Lauren if she was into LEGOs as a kid and she said that she was more of a K’nex kid. She always liked taking things apart and realized as a teenager that she wanted to work with airplanes.

Additional info: You can learn more about the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics at the website.

