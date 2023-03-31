WEEKEND EDITION
11 things to do in April, from Kennywood to Earth Day, Yinzercon and Art All Night
April is here to revive the mind, body, soul … and palate. Take your Burgh pride to new heights, help protect the planet, bike to dessert destinations and more.
EAT & DRINK
Notable Pittsburgh restaurant openings and closings, plus vanishing stickies at Eat’n Park
From Carnegie to Mt. Oliver to Lawrenceville, the restaurant scene came in like a lion this March with new Pittsburgh restaurant openings.
GUIDES TO PGH
From our favorite places to play mini-golf to where we love to shop, our we’ve got a guide for just about everything.
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Yes, New York City is the place to go for bagels, but Pittsburgh now has some great spots serving up bagels you will be glad you tried.
OUTDOOR GUIDES
We are going on the road to find the places within roughly three-hour drive from Pittsburgh where you can enjoy outdoor recreation (no matter the season) and find plenty of things to do after.
NEXT neighborhoods
We’re highlighting the best things about Pittsburgh – its neighborhoods. Explore our new guides.