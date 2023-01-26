The Master Builders’ Association of Western Pennsylvania is hosting the Construction Industry Evening of Excellence on Feb. 23 to announce the winners of the 2022 MBA Building Excellence Awards.



The trade association’s annual event acknowledges the work of several local contractors in categories like new construction, renovation construction and excellence in craftsmanship.

Bringing together industry leaders and teams of design professionals, engineers, organized labor and contractors the awards event takes place at the UPMC Club inside Acrisure Stadium. Tickets to the public event are available online.

The 2022 finalists are:

New Construction Over $25 Million:

Project: West Virginia University – Reynolds Hall School of Business and Economics

Contractor: PJ Dick Incorporated

Project: The Assembly

Contractor: Turner Construction Company

New Construction Between $10 million to $25 Million:

Project: UPMC Mercy Helipad Relocation

Contractor: Mascaro Construction Company, LP

Project: Carnegie Mellon University ANSYS Hall

Contractor: Mosites Construction Company

New Construction Under $10 Million

Project: Waldorf School – Heartwood Annex

Contractor: Jendoco Construction Corporation

Project: UPMC St. Margaret Family Health Center

Contractor: Massaro Corporation

Renovation Construction Over $10 Million

Project: Brottier Hall Renovations, Duquesne University

Contractor: Jendoco Construction Corporation

Aurora Headquarters in the Strip District by AP+I Design. Photo courtesy of AP+I Design.

Project: 1600 Smallman Street / Aurora Fit Out

Contractor: PJ Dick Incorporated

Renovation Construction Between $5 million to $10 Million

Project: Grove City College Henry Buhl Library Renovation & Addition

Contractor: Landau Building Company

Project: Global Technology Company at 910 River Avenue

Contractor: Rycon Construction, Inc.

Renovation Construction Under $5 Million

Project: Huntington Bank Strip District Branch

Contractor: F. J. Busse Company Inc.

Project: University of Pittsburgh Allegheny Observatory

Contractor: Massaro Corporation

Excellence in Craftsmanship

Project: Tuscarora Tunnel Renovation

Contractor: McKamish, Inc.

Project: Carnegie Mellon University Fifth & Clyde Residence Hall & Hub

Contractor: Rycon Construction, Inc.