The Master Builders’ Association of Western Pennsylvania is hosting the Construction Industry Evening of Excellence on Feb. 23 to announce the winners of the 2022 MBA Building Excellence Awards.
The trade association’s annual event acknowledges the work of several local contractors in categories like new construction, renovation construction and excellence in craftsmanship.
Bringing together industry leaders and teams of design professionals, engineers, organized labor and contractors the awards event takes place at the UPMC Club inside Acrisure Stadium. Tickets to the public event are available online.
The 2022 finalists are:
New Construction Over $25 Million:
Project: West Virginia University – Reynolds Hall School of Business and Economics
Contractor: PJ Dick Incorporated
Project: The Assembly
Contractor: Turner Construction Company
New Construction Between $10 million to $25 Million:
Project: UPMC Mercy Helipad Relocation
Contractor: Mascaro Construction Company, LP
Project: Carnegie Mellon University ANSYS Hall
Contractor: Mosites Construction Company
New Construction Under $10 Million
Project: Waldorf School – Heartwood Annex
Contractor: Jendoco Construction Corporation
Project: UPMC St. Margaret Family Health Center
Contractor: Massaro Corporation
Renovation Construction Over $10 Million
Project: Brottier Hall Renovations, Duquesne University
Contractor: Jendoco Construction Corporation
Project: 1600 Smallman Street / Aurora Fit Out
Contractor: PJ Dick Incorporated
Renovation Construction Between $5 million to $10 Million
Project: Grove City College Henry Buhl Library Renovation & Addition
Contractor: Landau Building Company
Project: Global Technology Company at 910 River Avenue
Contractor: Rycon Construction, Inc.
Renovation Construction Under $5 Million
Project: Huntington Bank Strip District Branch
Contractor: F. J. Busse Company Inc.
Project: University of Pittsburgh Allegheny Observatory
Contractor: Massaro Corporation
Excellence in Craftsmanship
Project: Tuscarora Tunnel Renovation
Contractor: McKamish, Inc.
Project: Carnegie Mellon University Fifth & Clyde Residence Hall & Hub
Contractor: Rycon Construction, Inc.
See previous winners of the Building Excellence Awards in our archive.