Pittsburgh International Airport revealed a new tunnel design on Thursday that will connect the existing airside center’s shops, restaurants and gates with the new landside terminal currently under construction.

Paul Hoback, chief development officer for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, says the design will give travelers a unique entry point, similar to how the Fort Pitt Tunnel leads to Downtown Pittsburgh.

“This is something that’s uniquely Pittsburgh, and we want passengers to have that feeling of awe as they enter the mezzanine level,” says Hoback.

The new terminal replaces what is now the landside terminal with a 700,000-square-foot building located between concourses C and D.

It will house airport and airline operations, ticketing, baggage claim, the security checkpoint and retail shops and concessions.

The $1.6 billion project is expected to be ready for passengers in early 2025.

The Terminal Modernization Program is being funded by about $23.5 million from the federal government, plus funding from the airlines and revenue from parking, concessions and natural gas operations.

At Thursday’s unveiling, the Airport Authority also touted its commitment to purchasing materials from Sippel Steel Fab in Ambridge.