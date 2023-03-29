More than $3.7 million will be spent on 22 environmental projects in southwestern Pennsylvania through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Growing Greener Plus Program, with $1.2 million headed to Allegheny County.

The DEP awarded the Allegheny Land Trust the most for the county, more than $280,000, to support the St. John’s Project. The effort will help manage stormwater in Brighton Heights on the former St. John’s Hospital site. Along with a rain garden, Allegheny Land Trust plans to plant a stormwater meadow and create a gravel trail that circles the rain garden.

Possible amenities for the former St. John’s Hospital site: 1) rain meadow 2) wildflowers 3) soil walking path 4) mowed walking path. Photos courtesy of the Allegheny Land Trust.

Franklin Park received almost $400,000 to support two projects in the community: the Fish Run Stream Restoration and the Ramblewood Pond Retrofit. The projects will help remove sediment and pollutants from the waterways.

Environmental projects eligible for the Growing Green Plus Program include watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation, and abandoned oil and gas well plugging.

Additional projects receiving funding in Allegheny County are:

Nine Mile Run Watershed Association – UpstreamPgh

Rosedale Runoff Reduction Project, Dornbush Street, GSI Construction Corp.: $230,736

Bridgeway Capital

Ecologically Sustainable Renovation of the 7800 Susquehanna St. Parking Lot: $250,000

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

Camp Deer Creek Streambank Stabilization, Franklin Park Borough: $134,867

Other southwestern Pennsylvania counties receiving grants include: Beaver County (one project, $163,121), Fayette County (one project, $222,482), Greene County (one project, $454,400), Washington County (three projects, $361,513) and Westmoreland County (five projects, 791,041).

A complete list of the grant award winners is available on the DEP website.