For the first time, the nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh has selected three organizations to be designated as Sustainable Pittsburgh Workplaces for their work promoting social equity, environmental stewardship and prosperity. They are the University of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and custom clothing brand Trademark Threads.

“We are thrilled to recognize these first three workplaces for their achievements in driving measurable progress in advancing socially just and environmentally sustainable operations,” said Joylette Portlock, executive director of Sustainable Pittsburgh, in a statement.

“These leaders are setting an example for their peers in southwestern PA by embedding sustainability as a core value to their operations, both internally and within the community.”

Sustainable Pittsburgh evaluated workplaces for one of four levels of designation ranging from Bronze to Platinum. The University of Pittsburgh won the Platinum level designation, Allegheny County earned a Gold designation for its Downtown campus, and Trademark Thread, a New Kensington-based branded products supplier, earned a Silver designation.

“The University of Pittsburgh defines sustainability as balancing equity, environment and economics so current and future generations can thrive,” says Aurora Sharrard, the university’s executive director of sustainability. “

Pitt is involved in sustainability initiatives and practices across disciplines and domains — including a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2037.

Allegheny County has been focused on addressing its carbon footprint since 2012, says County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, “by assuring that we think about sustainable measures in each and every action we’ve taken as a county.”

Sustainable Workplace program metrics. Image courtesy of Sustainable Pittsburgh.

“Our commitment to continuing to advance sustainability best practices across our entire footprint has elevated even more this year with the creation of the county’s Department of Sustainability,” Fitzgerald says.