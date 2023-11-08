What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Nov. 9-12? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: Naomi Sims: (Super) Model Citizen at ALMA | LEWIS

5:30-7 p.m.

Did you know that one of the first Black supermodels grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Westinghouse High School? An exhibition at ALMA | LEWIS explores the life and legacy of the trailblazer and “true renaissance woman” Naomi Sims. The first-of-a-kind exhibit presents a visual and narrative journey celebrating her “impact on the world of fashion, and her advocacy for diversity and inclusivity within the industry.” Gallery-goers will see a collection of iconic images of Sims taken by world-renowned photographers. Don’t miss tonight’s free opening reception.



Thursday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 12: Three Rivers Film Festival at multiple venues

Various times

After kicking off with a sold-out opening event last night, the Three Rivers Film Festival is underway at four venues: the Harris Theater, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Lindsay Theater and Waterworks Cinemas. Spanning seven more exciting days, the festival has so much for cinephiles to love on and off the silver screen, with 22 thought-provoking features, world premieres, meet-and-greets, talks and receptions. Schedules and tickets.



Thursday, Nov. 9: A Conversation with Holocaust Survivor Albert Farhy at Chatham University

6 p.m.

Join the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh to mark the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or “night of broken glass” — the organized pogrom against Jews in Nazi Germany that occurred on Nov. 9-10, 1938. The center launches its inaugural Elizabeth Sylvian Memorial Lecture Series with Holocaust survivor Albert Farhy. Farhy will share stories about his life before and during the Holocaust, his rescue, his love of music and his father’s experiences playing violin with the Jewish Symphony of Bulgaria. Tickets are donation-based.

James Doran and Vincent Higgins in “Green & Blue.” Photo by Jack Ollila.

Thursday, Nov. 9-Saturday, Nov. 11: “Green & Blue” at City Theatre Company

8 p.m., 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

City Theatre teams up with one of Northern Ireland’s leading independent companies to bring “Green & Blue” to Pittsburgh audiences. Written by Laurence McKeown and produced by Kabosh Theatre Co., the topical and powerful play “sparks conversations about what we expect from our police force.” Based on real-life interviews with former officers, the critically acclaimed work stars two of Northern Ireland’s top actors, James Doran and Vincent Higgins. Tickets.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet.” Photo by Emma Egan.

Thursday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 12: Sh!t-faced Shakespeare ‘Romeo & Juliet’ at the Greer Cabaret Theater

8 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Was it Shakespeare who said: “Under love’s heavy burden do I … drink?” Experience the bard’s iconic tragedy like never before when this “smash(ed) hit” rolls into the beautifully renovated theater. See how a “swig (or two) of the finest spirits” puts a fresh new twist on the Capulet and Montague families and two very passionate — and doomed — star-crossed young lovers. The website of the renowned Boston-based company reads: “With a genuinely drunken professional actor selected at random every night, no two shows are ever the same.” Tickets.

Find one-of-a-kind handmade mugs like this one by Justin Rothshank for sale at CRAFTED. Photo by Reagan West-Whitman.

Friday, Nov. 10: CRAFTED Holiday Shopping Event at Contemporary Craft

5:30-10 p.m.

Cut through the holiday shopping noise and forget the latest tech gadgets, devices and distractions. The best gifts are handmade and one of the best places to find them is at Contemporary Craft in Lawrenceville. Get a jump on your to-do list at the nonprofit’s annual holiday shopping extravaganza. While shopping (for others and yourself!), sip festive cocktails and nosh on seasonal snacks. Tickets.

Saturday, Nov. 11: I Made It! for the Holidays at The Block Northway

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Find all of your gift-giving needs — and cross off everything on your list — when I Made It! celebrates its 16th holiday edition. Setting up shop in The Block Northway, the merry marketplace features a juried mix of exclusively handmade products from 110 local artisans. You can even make your own art with Paint Monkey.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh

10:30 a.m.

Start your weekend by honoring our veterans and saluting citizens serving in our military. Kicking off at the intersection of 10th and Liberty Avenue, this year’s parade includes a special recognition of WWII veterans with the U.S. Marine Corps as the featured military branch. The grand marshal is three-time Super Bowl champ John Banaszak, who played for the Steelers from 1975 to 1981 and was inducted into the Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. The parade features veterans, civic and youth groups, floats, businesses and vintage vehicles. There will be a ceremonial flyover. Performing the national anthem and taps will be the Plum High School band.

Cassidy Stratton. Photo by George Lange.

Saturday, Nov. 11: Open House at George Lange Studio

2-6 p.m.

He’s worked for world-renowned photographer Annie Leibowitz, has snapped photos for “Friends” and “Seinfeld” and has published in Vanity Fair and The New York Times. These days, acclaimed photographer George Lange has not only boomeranged back to Pittsburgh, he’s moved into the house he grew up in and has opened a studio in Garfield. Join Lange to celebrate the release of his new book, “Picturing Joy: Stories of Connection,” take a tour of his new HQ along the Penn Avenue arts corridor and get a book signed.

Pittsburgh Opera opens Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” at the Benedum on Nov. 11. Photo by Dana Sohm for the Utah Opera.

Saturday, Nov. 11: “The Flying Dutchman” at the Benedum Center

8 p.m.

A ghost ship is sailing into the Benedum to make your “timbers shiver.” It’s the first time in more than 20 years that Pittsburgh Opera has presented Richard Wagner’s haunting tale, so you don’t want to miss this seafaring spectacle. Featuring the German composer’s epic score and libretto, the soaring production will have you at the edge of your seat with Kyle Albertson starring as The Dutchman and Marjorie Owens as Senta. Tickets.

Kronos Quartet. Photo courtesy of Chamber Music Pittsburgh.

Bonus

Monday, Nov. 13: Kronos Quartet at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in Downtown Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

They’ve been expanding minds, smashing genres and rewriting the book on the string quartet for 50 years and counting. Making a stop as part of the Five Decades Tour, the innovative chamber ensemble presents a “dynamic mix of new compositions, signature pieces and commissioned” works. The group features David Harrington (violin), John Sherba (violin), Hank Dutt (viola) and Paul Wiancko (cello). Tickets.



