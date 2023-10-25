Friday, Oct. 27: 10.27 Healing Partnership Commemoration Ceremony in Schenley Park

3-4 p.m.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership invites the public to join in spirit and service to remember the 11 community members who were killed during the devastating Tree of Life shooting on Oct. 27, 2018. Friday afternoon, a public ceremony on Prospect Drive in Schenley Park will reflect on five years of growth, resiliency and strength. The gathering will include candle lighting, music by Violins of Hope, the Clarion Quartet and local youth, and remarks by U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan. Additional commemoration events this weekend include volunteer efforts, blood drives, healing services, Shabbat dinners, Torah study groups and more. Schedule.

Friday, Oct. 27-Sunday, Oct. 29: Black Bottom Film Festival at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Various times

Pay homage to African-American auteurs who blazed a trail for future generations within an industry that has too often suppressed their voices. From iconic classics to independent newcomers, the festival serves as a vital platform for Black filmmakers. Feature presentations include Oscar Micheaux’s 1920 silent film, “Within Our Gates,” followed by a discussion with Jacqueline Stewart, president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Don’t miss “The Wiz” featuring a keynote by Black Film Archive founder Maya Cade. Panel discussions will explore the Pittsburgh film industry and many themes that resonate with narratives found in August Wilson’s plays. The dynamic celebration also features curated screenings, workshops, talkbacks and receptions. Schedule and tickets. For more cinema this weekend, don’t miss the Polish Film Festival.

Photo courtesy of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum.

Friday, Oct. 27: The Silence of the Lambs Night at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum

5:30-10:30 p.m.

No Halloween is complete without one of the most terrifying films ever made. Before watching Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, check out a replica of the creepy cage right where the escape scene was shot, check out original blueprints with the film’s metal fabricator and snap selfies with “Hannibal and Clarice.” Victor Cianca aka “protector and chief exorcist for the Society of Saint Michael” will talk about hauntings, demons and angels, while DJ Crush will spin spooky sounds. Find out how you can visit the Perryopolis abode of fictional serial killer Buffalo Bill, shop for spine-tingling wares and get gory at the “artificial laceration station.” The fright night features tarot card readings, freaky flash tattoos, creepy caricatures and pumpkin carving demonstrations. Tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Gateway Clipper.

Friday, Oct. 27-Sunday, Oct. 29: Haunted Pittsburgh Cruises on the Gateway Clipper

6:15 p.m. & and 7:45 p.m.

Before trick-or-treating door to door, cruise down the river in costume! Hop aboard the haunted riverboat for a night of spine-tingling thrills, chills and scares. As the sun sets on the Burgh and Halloween approaches, history and mystery converge. The rivers will come alive as you encounter haunted bridges, spectral captains and ghostly apparitions. The spooky-themed sightseeing cruise features a narrator, full-service cash bar and snacks. Tickets.

Photo by Michael Henninger.

Friday, Oct. 27-Sunday, Oct. 29: “Light in the Dark” at the Byham Theater

Various times

Dance will tell stories of tragedy, hope, resilience and human connection when Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2023-24 season. The mixed repertoire program features four contemporary works. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Lacrimosa” is inspired by Baroque religious iconography, while “Loss” by Sasha Janes explores a couple coping with the death of their child. A PBT premiere by award-winning Israeli-American choreographer Barak Marshall, “Monger,” follows domestic workers trapped in the house of an abusive employer. The night’s centerpiece is “Sounds of the Sun,” a premiere by acclaimed choreographer Jennifer Archibald presented in partnership with Violins of Hope. The documentary-based ballet celebrates the life and courage of Florence Waren, a Jewish dancer who lived in Paris during WWII and worked with the French Resistance. Tickets. Photos courtesy of the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Pumpkin Palooza at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater

1-4 p.m.

Looking for Halloween fun for the entire family? Head to East Liberty, where crafts, candy, creativity and community will make for a fabulous afternoon. Pop into the lobby for hands-on activities with local nonprofits. On the main stage, DS Kinsel hosts live performances by the K-Theatre Dance Complex, Alumni Theater Company, Obama Marching Band and Afro-American Music Institute Jazz Lab. More good news? Tickets are priced at Pay What Moves You.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Cosmo Cabaret at the Greer Cabaret Theater

7-10 p.m.

Indulge your senses during this enchanting evening benefiting the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Step into the exquisitely renovated theater to sip signature cosmos. Tip: Don’t miss the Blume Honey Water mocktails! The sultry soiree showcases dance performances by Catherine Krebs and Khandice Anselm, live jazz performances and tunes from DJ SMI. Fusing art, music and couture will be themed looks designed by Brian David plus entertainment by Liberty Magic’s Mr. Messado. Arrive hungry to savor the sprawling sweet and savory offerings. Tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Halloween Bash and Costume Contest at Spirit

8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Spirit’s spooky Halloween happening turns eight years young with one of the venue’s highly anticipated annual events. Be immersed in a two-floor double-feature of macabre mayhem hosted by drag celeb The Moon Baby. The lodge and hall spaces will pulse with national and local musical acts, including 95 Bulls, Boy Wonders, Betamaxx, Phil Spector’s Gun, Rushadicus, The Regal Sweet, Coflo, Jack Swing and Vice DJs. Arrive early for free pizza and strut your stuff in the costume contest. Tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 28: “The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk” at Rodef Shalom Congregation

8 p.m.

Be transported through Quantum’s latest site-specific production. Equal parts fantasy fairytale and Klezmer musical, the work explores the remarkable love story of iconic artist Marc Chagall and poet Bella Rosenfeld, while also portraying devastating years of Jewish history. Written by Daniel Jamieson and Ian Ross, “The Flying Lovers” is directed and choreographed by Gustavo Zajac. The production features a live band led by Douglas Levine, plus a collaboration with the Violins of Hope exhibition featuring instruments rescued from the Holocaust. Tickets.

Michael Cerveris. Photo by Zack Smith.

Sunday, Oct. 29: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at City Winery

6 p.m.

It might be too soon for Christmas music but it’s not too soon for “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” A blockbuster of talent — led by two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris as Jack Skellington — is heralding the 20th anniversary of Braddock-based barebones productions. The one-night-only evening of music and mayhem — the theater company’s first fundraiser since 2019 — will bring Tim Burton’s classic to life. Led by Rod Schwartz, the “Nightmare Before Christmas Band” showcases some of barebones’ most beloved performers and collaborators, revered Pittsburgh musicians and even some surprise newcomers. Tickets.

