Now that the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to embrace a new month and a new year with thrilling shows, winter festivals and ways to make Pittsburgh a better place for all.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh RV Show.

1. Pittsburgh RV Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center: Jan. 6-14

If you’ve ever considered quitting the job, selling the house and hitting the road — or something far less dramatic like taking a cross-country trip or camping in a national park — this is the event to get you on your way. With nine days and 9 acres, the country’s longest-running indoor RV show has everything you need to satisfy your wanderlust. Get pro tips, visit 100 exhibitors and check out the latest models, technologies and accessories – from folding camping trailers and high-end motor homes to boats, e-bikes and golf carts. Hours and tickets.

Sharaé Moultrie in the “Girl From North Country” American tour. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

2. ‘ Girl From The North Country ‘ at the Benedum Center:

Jan. 9-14

There’s already a film adaption in the works starring Timothée Chalamet, so it’s the perfect time to catch the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that inspired it. Written and directed by acclaimed Irish playwright Conor McPherson, “Girl From The North Country” makes its Pittsburgh premiere for this limited engagement. The prolific songs of Bob Dylan provide inspiration, including “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Hurricane” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” Audiences will be transported to 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, to meet “a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.” Tickets.

Image courtesy of the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

3. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at various venues: Jan. 15

There are so many impactful ways to participate in the MLK Day holiday with Pittsburgh’s civic, cultural and educational organizations hosting events, celebrations and volunteer opportunities. Starting the day, the Allegheny County Bar Association presents the Drum Major for Justice Award to Pitt Law Professor Jerry Dickinson at its MLK Prayer Breakfast and Program. The event at Bethel AME Church commemorates King’s contributions that led to changes in the law and social justice. The Spartan Center hosts the Hazelwood MLK Day Brunch & Celebration with lots of free food, games and music. Not to miss is the Justice in Action Celebration at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater honoring the civil rights leader and Pittsburgh activists. The “pay-what-moves-you” event features family activities and live performances. At 7 p.m., head back to the Kelly Strayhorn, where the power of music will uplift audiences at the Let Freedom Sing! Concert Celebration. Tickets. For more MLK Day activities, see our Weekly Event Guides.

FoundFootage Festival co-founders Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher.

Take a break from binge-watching Netflix to explore small-screen gems on the big screen. Celebrating “obscurities that time forgot” — culled from musty dusty thrift stores and estate sales, public access TV and even the trash — childhood pals Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are bringing “the world’s largest collection of strange, outrageous and profoundly stupid videos” to town. The duo’s latest vintage VHS finds are augmented by their witty “where-are-they-now commentary.” The pair has combined experience writing for The Onion, Comedy Central and the Late Show with David Letterman — so they know a good thing when they find it. Highlights include a retrospective of “Magical Rainbow Sponge” crafting videos, priceless Chic-a-Go-Go dance shows featuring a puppet named Ratso and training videos for McDonald’s janitors. Tickets.

“Crystal” by Cirque du Soleil. © Olivier Brajon

5. Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal” at PPG Paints Arena: Jan. 18-21

This thrilling, chilling spectacle will melt your heart. Cirque’s most unusual production ever brings the Canadian troupe to the ice. Be dazzled by seven traditional circus acts — from trapeze and Banquine to aerial straps and juggling. The talented team even makes 300 snowballs for the show every week. Pushing the boundaries of what circus art means, jaw-dropping acrobatics are skillfully adapted for the precarious terrain of ice. You have only seven chances to experience these fantastical feats firsthand, so get tickets now. Winter Heat. Photo courtesy of Sean Eaton, Carnegie Museum of Art.

6. Winter Heat at Carnegie Museum of Art: Jan. 19

Sweat out those New Year’s resolutions (who needs ’em!) and dance off the winter doldrums at the first big art party of 2024. From 8 p.m. to midnight, the Hall of Sculpture transforms into the city’s hottest nightclub with groovy beats from Pittsburgh’s own Arie Cole and Blakk Steel and special guest Detroiters High GNX. Get glammed up to strike a pose, raise a toast and dance the chill away. Start your revelry with after-hours fun in the galleries. Keep the party vibes going long after the stars have come out in the photo booth and warm up with wintery drinks at the bar. Grab tickets at a discounted early bird rate before Jan. 16. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit.

7. Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary: Jan. 19 & 20

If you’re feeling helpless in the face of news about injustice and you’re seeking actionable ways to help make Pittsburgh more equitable for all, connect with community organizers and honor the legacy of MLK, this seminal summit is the best place to spend two days in January. For its 26th annual gathering, the town hall is organized around the theme of “From Othering To Bridging: Reconnecting for Social Change.” Friday night kicks off with a keynote talk by Audrey J. Murrell, a professor at Pitt’s Katz Graduate School of Business. Saturday’s panel discussions include a lineup of local leaders with expertise in social justice and community building. Register or sign up to volunteer.

8. Hooks & Phonics Festival at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center: Jan. 19-21

The milestone 50th anniversary of hip-hop swept the globe throughout in 2023 and now there’s another great way to honor the transformative genre locally. A three-day celebration of hip-hop culture and spoken word poetry, this inaugural event will amplify the “prolific stories of trial and triumph told by orators and emcees from BIPOC communities who speak truth to power without compromise.” The festival opens on Friday night with a “Poetry Unplugged” showcase. Head back Downtown on Saturday for dynamic performances by rising star emcees and Grammy-nominated artist, Rapsody. The festival culminates on Sunday when Detroit’s Urban Art Orchestra pays tribute to the late hip-hop pioneer J Dilla. Tickets.

Kierra Darshell. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

9. New Year, New Drag Brunch at Greer Cabaret Theater: Jan. 20

We vote for replacing Dry January with Drag January. Join “Pittsburgh’s fiercest drag queens” for a scrumptious live experience at Greer Cabaret Theater. Hosted by Pittsburgh’s first lady of drag, Kierra Darshell, the Saturday drag brunch will feature performances by Calipso and Miss Tri-State All-Star Newcomer Wanda Bread, who will electrify the stage at noon. Who better to help us kick the winter blues to the curb and drag us all into 2024? Don’t forget to dress for the occasion. Tickets.

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest. Photo by Chris Bowman Photography.

10. Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center: Jan. 26-27

It might sound incongruent but sometimes there’s nothing like a crisp, cold beer on a crisp, cold night. Make that 300 beers from 130 breweries and you’ve got winter’s frothiest party. One of the country’s largest beer festivals marks its landmark 10th anniversary with a staggering selection of local, regional and hard-to-find craft beers, along with ciders and liquor. It’s an affordable way to sample expensive beers while learning about the process and products firsthand from brewers and distributors. And it’s a drink-fest with a purpose because proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies. In between imbibing, rock out to live music, belt out karaoke tunes, sway at the silent disco and play party games. Early Admission, Connoisseur Reception and Designated Drivers tickets are on sale across three sessions.

