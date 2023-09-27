What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, September 28-Oct. 1? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Sept. 28-Sunday, Oct. 1: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Benedum Center

Various times

Baz Luhrmann’s electrifying film comes to life right before your very eyes via this “new musical mash-up extravaganza.” Led by a powerhouse creative team with 10 Tony Awards in its arsenal, the theatrical sensation directed by Alex Timbers features a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Tickets.

Thursday, Sept. 28: Lynn Emanuel at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall

6 p.m.

For its next Made Local event, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures hands the mic to award-winning poet Lynn Emanuel. Emanuel, who recently retired as professor of English at Pitt — where she founded and ran the Pittsburgh Contemporary Writers’ Series — will focus on “Transcript of the Disappearance, Exact and Diminishing,” her sixth collection of poetry just published this month. She’ll be joined in conversation with poet Maggie Anderson, professor emerita of Kent State University. Tickets. “A Woman of Paris,” Charlie Chaplin (1923). Film still courtesy of the Pittsburgh Silent Film Society.

Thursday, Sept. 28-Sunday, Oct. 1: Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival at Multiple Locations

Various times

The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society’s first event of its kind is underway at eight venues around town. Running through Oct. 1, the festival is screening nine films, many with live musical accompaniment. Highlights include “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920) at The Lindsay Theater with the Pittsburgh Composers Quartet; the Pittsburgh premiere of the restored 1926 “Johnstown Flood” at The Harris; William Hellman’s “Wings” (1927) at Row House Cinema; and a Shakespeare program at The Frick with acclaimed pianist Tom Roberts. Don’t miss Sunday’s culminating event at The Harris, where you can see a 100th anniversary, 35mm screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “A Woman of Paris” (1923) introduced by Chaplin scholar, mime and comedy choreographer Dan Kamin. Schedule and tickets.

“Spirits Known and Unkown,” Aki Onda, at the Miller ICA. Photo by Aki Onda.

Friday, Sept. 29 & Saturday, Sept. 30: Impossible Music Opening Weekend at Miller Institute for Contemporary Art

CMU’s Miller Gallery kicks off a new academic year bringing together composers, artists and collectives for an interdisciplinary group exhibition. Exploring conceptual and experimental music and intersections across different art forms, “Impossible Music” includes sounds, scores, sculptures, videos and live performances. The first exhibit collaboration of curator Candice Hopkins, artist and composer Raven Chacon, and curator and researcher, Stavia Grimani, it features work by Terry Adkins, Black Quantum Futurism, Benvenuto Chavajay, Nikita Gale, Sarah Hennies, Tom Johnson, Conlon Nancarrow, Aki Onda, Christine Sun Kim, and C. Spencer Yeh. Opening weekend events include a free public reception along with live artist performances.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Gaming Expo.

Saturday, Sept. 30 & Sunday, Oct. 1: Pittsburgh Gaming Expo at Monroeville Convention Center

Various times

A gamer’s paradise awaits in Monroeville. Back and bigger than ever, this two-day extravaganza offers something for every gamer — from video games to board games to cosplay and collectibles. Relive the golden age of gaming with 100 arcade and pinball games in the massive free play area and explore the history of games across generations in the Video Game Console Lounge. You can also find trading card activities, an epic board game library, tabletop RPGs, costume contests and more. Schedule and tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Pittsburgh Dragon Boat Festival in North Park

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Cheer on dragon boat paddlers, race with your own team and support breast cancer survivors on an idyllic autumn day. Around scenic North Park Lake, spectators will experience dragon boat racing as community, sports and youth teams — as well as breast cancer survivors with Pittsburgh. The event also features entertainment, food trucks, a parade and vendors. Learn more.

Photo courtesy of the Office for Public Art.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Turtle Cove Kayak Tour at 10.7 Marina

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Art and nature converge during this new event series commissioned by the Office for Public Art. Pittsburgh Creative Corps artists Monica Cervone McElwain and Erin Mallea team up to lead this kayak tour exploring the Allegheny River’s coves and islands. Launching from 10.7 Marina in Verona, you’ll paddle along the river’s edge while listening to water sounds and observing your natural surroundings. The tour continues to Turtle Cove, where participants will check out sculptures created by cove visitors and will add their own eco-art and findings to the site. Tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 30: POGOH’s End of Summer Roll Up at Westinghouse Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate the end of an active summer season and welcome fall at this free community day hosted by the bike-sharing system dubbed POGOH. Start your Saturday with coffee and donuts, get moving in a fitness class then unwind with a relaxing massage — and it’s all free! Hop on two wheels to join a community bike ride, rock out to live music by NASH.V.ILL and enjoy frozen treats from Sandy’s Boo Delights. Register.

Tropical Forest Hawai‘i Festival at Phipps. Photo by Kitoko Chargois.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Tropical Forest Hawai‘i Festival at Phipps

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

When the clouds set in, it’s the perfect time to be transported to the lush archipelago of Hawai‘i. Explore one of the planet’s most botanically and culturally rich forest regions — and Phipps’ signature exhibit — with four hours of all-ages fun. Get a bug’s eye view of rare plants, savor delectable Hawaiian-inspired cuisine and watch eye-popping performances by Tuika’s Polynesian Island Magic. Decorate a kapa cloth, enjoy pot-a-plant activities and watch demonstrations showcasing dances of the Hawaiian Islands. Tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Forge Fest at 1256 Franklin Ave.

2-7 p.m.

Gather with neighbors and friends at the Community Forge playground to celebrate all things Wilkinsburg and ring in a new season. The free festivities include food vendors, artists, kids’ activities, hip-hop performances and neighborhood-based small businesses.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Pittsburgh International Literary Festival at City of Asylum

3 p.m.

Get lit this month at this dynamic festival celebrating cross-cultural exchange and creative expression. Spanning 16 days and 17 programs, the fifth annual lineup explores topics such as the translation of Indigenous writing, global queer experiences, womanhood, identity and marginalization. It’s a special chance to hear firsthand from a diverse group of 50-plus writers and artists representing 20 different countries and nations. LitFest is packed with free panel discussions, workshops, interviews, storytelling and concerts. It all kicks off at today’s Freedom to Create Keynote featuring Booker Prize winner Ben Okri, who will read from his new book, “Tiger Work,” followed by a moderated discussion with Anderson Tepper.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Party on the Mount in Mount Washington

3-9 p.m.

Attend a party with the best views in town — and possibly the world. Setting up shop along scenic Grandview Avenue between Shiloh and Bertha streets, the mount merriment showcases the neighborhood’s independent businesses while raising funds to support the Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank. Presented by the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation, the community-building event includes

live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, craft cocktails and brews, and of course plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops!



None