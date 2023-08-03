What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, August 3-6? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Aug. 3-Sunday, Aug. 6: PulpFest at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh – Cranberry

Various times

Get hardboiled in Cranberry! Mystery, sci-fi and pop culture collide at PulpFest’s 51st edition. It’s a one-stop shop for experiencing these “throwaway magazines” — fiction periodicals named for the cheap paper on which they were printed — that continue to inspire artists and creators. This year’s fest features a salute to the 100th anniversary of Weird Tales (the magazine that published works by H.P. Lovecraft and Ray Bradbury), Edgar Rice Burroughs of Tarzan fame, and sports-focused pulps. Not to miss is the expanded dealer’s room and the auction featuring 150 lots of pop culture goodies. Tickets.

Schenley Park Brew from 11th Hour Brewing. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Friday, Aug. 4 & Saturday, Aug. 5: Beer at the Bosque at Schenley Plaza

3-7 p.m. & 12-7 p.m.

Head to Oakland’s green space jewel to quench your thirst and get a first taste of Schenley Park Brew. Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is teaming up with 11th Hour Brewing to debut the limited-edition craft beer collaboration benefitting 170 parks. You have two chances to enjoy the pop-up beer garden series this weekend. While there, play summertime lawn games, enjoy live music and grab a bite. Register.

Andy Warhol, “Andy Warhol, Martha Graham and a birthday cake,” 1981, © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

Friday, Aug. 4: Happy Birthday, Andy! at The Andy Warhol Museum

5-10 p.m.

The King of Pop Art, born right here in the Burgh, would have turned 95 today. There’s no better place to honor his special day than at the world-class museum dedicated to him. Enjoy free admission, a celebratory cupcake — and get a free pair of Happy Socks with a $20 purchase at The Warhol Store. Make sure to see the current exhibition, The Velvet Underground & Nico: Scepter Studio Sessions. Register.

Growlers & Flowers. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.

Friday, Aug. 4: Growlers & Flowers at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

6-9 p.m.

Hops and horticulture are on the menu for this enchanted evening. Skip the crowded bars and enjoy happy hour at one of Pittsburgh’s tranquil green spaces. Surrounded by 65 acres, you’ll play summer games, sway to music by Dr. D and nosh on bites from Hazelnut Catering. Providing the growler portion of the party will be Lolev Beer and Back Alley Brewing. Explore the Hillside Pollinator Garden, Garden of the Five Senses and Maple Court, where you can check out Michelle Stitzlein’s whimsical “Fungi Family” installation. Tickets.

Quantum Theatre’s “Hamlet.” Photo by Heather Mull.

Friday, Aug. 4: Quantum Theatre’s “Hamlet” at the Carrie Blast Furnaces

7:30 p.m.

Forget everything you know about Hamlet and Elsinore, and prepare to experience Shakespeare’s longest play like never before. Taking the tragedy out of Denmark and plopping it into a sprawling steelmaking relic in Rankin, Quantum kicks off its newest season with a “topical and edgy” retelling of one of the most influential tragedies in the English language. Infused with a rock n’ roll soundtrack and haunted by sins of the past, the timeless tale is directed by Jeffrey Carpenter. Tickets.

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape and Commonplace Coffee’s new Survivor Blend. Photo courtesy of PAAR.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Summer PAARTY at SouthSide Works

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brunch for a cause when one of Pittsburgh’s most vital nonprofits teams up with a favorite local coffee roaster. Pittsburgh Action Against Rape and Commonplace Coffee join forces to launch the Survivor Blend, which will be for sale at the event. The coffee tasting and kick-off soiree takes place at Commonplace’s newest location at 428 S. 27th St. Coffee, cocktails and community will converge at the free celebration, which also includes local vendors, an Allegheny City Brewing beer release, artist Baron Batch, and Espresso PAARtinis crafted by The Speckled Egg.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh VegFest.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Pittsburgh VegFest at Allegheny Commons Park

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Infusing Pittsburgh’s summer festival scene with sustainable living, VegFest is the perfect place to fill your plate and satisfy your palate with the power of plants. Eat your way through the region’s top vegan eateries and explore 160 vendors — from small-batch food purveyors and wellness shops, to artisan makers and animal welfare nonprofits. Returning favorites include Chick Habit, ShadoBeni, Onion Maiden, The Chosen Crumb and Pittsburgh Juice Co. Making their VegFest debut are El Coliobri, Oh My Cod vegan seafood and Bruster’s Ice Cream. Start your day at the 1.5-mile Walk with a Doc led by Dr. Natalie Gentile. Creating festival vibes all afternoon will be local musicians, raffle prizes and a kiddie bounce house.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Uptown Unveiled in Mount Lebanon

12-6 p.m.

Hop on the T to see what’s new in Lebo. Party in the street to celebrate the culmination of a $4 million upgrade to the lighting, sidewalks and irrigated flower beds along the vibrant Washington Road commercial corridor. With no traffic in sight, festival-goers will play supersized games, rock out to live bands and check out DJs from Vinyl Remains. Transforming into an open-air street festival, the nationally accredited Main Street district will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mt. Lebanon Public Library’s Book Bike, East End Brewing’s tap truck and more.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Photographic Print Fair at the Wilkinsburg Train Station

1-6 p.m.

More than 25 local photographers will sell their work within Wilkinsburg’s beautifully renovated train station. Presented by Eastern Standard Photo, the

event showcases digital and film photography and prints of all sizes. Ready to start snapping? Cameras and film will also be for sale and The Framesmith will be on-site to lend a hand. The free event includes refreshments from Trace Brewing and Adda Coffee & Tea House. While there, be sure to pop into the Eastern Standard Photo Studio just around the corner at 608 South Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Lawrenceville Art Crawl on Butler Street

1-9 p.m.

With 200 artists, 75 performers and 45 stops, this homespun culture crawl is a fantastic way to experience the artistic side of Lawrenceville. Produced by Redfishbowl, the event aims to unify the neighborhood via art, music and commerce. Artists, vendors and musicians pair up with local businesses to line bustling Butler Street with a range of experiences and opportunities. Stay late for the Art Crawl After Party at the Redfishbowl space at 4327 Butler St. Schedule.

Photo courtesy of Venture Outdoors.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Birding By Kayak in North Park Lake

8-11 a.m.

Combine your love for birdwatching and kayaking during this excursion led by Venture Outdoors. Before shoving off, the paddling pros will share on-land instructions for kayak equipment, basic strokes and safety guidelines. Trip leader and bird enthusiast, David Bennett will introduce the fascinating avian species that call the lake home. While gliding, scan the shoreline for some magnificent feathered friends — from the great blue heron and belted kingfisher, to osprey and cedar waxwing. If you’re lucky, you might even spot a bald eagle! Tickets.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Trash Bash Community Fest at the Mattress Factory

1-5 p.m.

What would you create if you were handed a pile of trash? Let your imagination run wild at the Mattress Factory‘s end-of-summer blowout celebrating the creative power of reuse. The Community Fest is the free all-ages component to the museum’s epic Urban Garden Party. Be an artist as you experiment with found objects and explore the potential of reuse, upcycling and thrifting! Create a collaborative fish sculpture using litter removed from local rivers, transform reused materials into wearables and meet the Litter Bug mascot. It promises to be a day of energizing musical performances, sustainable fashion, market vendors and art demos. Schedule.