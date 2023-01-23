What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, Jan. 23-29? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, Jan. 23-Thursday, Jan. 26: Pittsburgh EU Film Festival at the Harris Theater

Various times

Explore themes of family, identity and politics throughout the European Union at this contemporary film festival co-presented by the Cultural Trust and Pitt’s European Studies Center. Showcasing eight films from eight counties, the festival highlights a wide range of experiences, including the stories of 700,000 Hungarian victims of Soviet labor camps, misconceptions about Greenland and Denmark, a para-military youth group in Slovakia and a journey taken by an 18-year-old and her estranged father to the North Sea. Buy tickets.

“I Never Cry,” Piotr Domalewski, 2020. Film still courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Tony Campbell at Liberty Magic

5 p.m.

With a musical journey that began in the Hill District in 1973, local sax legend Tony Campbell has done it all and is not slowing down. At age 13, he joined The Deltones, at 22 he recorded and toured with Roy Ayers and he also found time to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music and at Pitt under the esteemed Nathan Davis. Don’t miss this chance to see him perform live for free at Downtown’s intimate magic venue.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Community Campfire & Happy Hour at 3 Rivers Outdoor Co.

6-8 p.m.

Warm up around a cozy campfire as 3ROC kicks off its newest Community Impact Partnership with the Rachel Carson Trails Conservancy and Arboretum Trail Brewing Co. Great craft beer and the great outdoors will merge during a networking happy hour. Register for free.

Photo courtesy of 3 Rivers Outdoor Company.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Need To Know: Sex Trafficking in Pittsburgh at Point Park University

6 p.m.

In conjunction with Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Point Park University is teaming up with Refuge for Women to host this free community awareness event moderated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Silinski. Shining a light on the realities of human trafficking here in Pittsburgh, the event’s panel includes representatives from the FBI, local law enforcement, Refuge for Women and Eden’s Farm, and a trafficking survivor and therapist. Register for free.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Mary Crossley at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall

6 p.m.

As part of its Made Local series, Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures welcomes University of Pittsburgh School of Law professor Mary Crossley. The author’s new book, “Embodied Injustice,” examines the devastating impact of health injustice in America. The free talk is offered in person and via livestream.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Refractions Conversation Series at Carnegie Museum of Art

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Take a deeper dive into the 58th Carnegie International and go beyond the galleries with this free series of conversations, readings, talks and performances. Tonight’s discussion features artist and educator Ignacia Biskupovic, who is head of community engagement at Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende in Santiago de Chile. Register for free.

Friday, Jan. 27: Brighton Heights Release Party at California Coffee Bar

5-9 p.m.

Beer and coffee might be the ultimate marriage. Join East End Brewing Co. to celebrate the release party of its newest You Are Here Neighborhood Beer. Be among the first to sip the brewery’s Oatmeal Raisin Stout. Conditioned on raisins and dosed with vanilla, cinnamon and lactose, the slightly sweet 7.0% ABV brew will get you through winter. Come hungry to enjoy California Coffee’s full menu and bar snacks.

Graffiti Walls at the Trust Oasis. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Friday, Jan. 27: Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District

5:30-10 p.m.

The first Gallery Crawl of 2023 is here with even more free stops. Three exhibitions are making their Crawl debut: #notwhite collective 2016-2022 at SPACE, Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters at 937 Liberty, and Hiroaki Umeda’s Intensional Particle and Mold 1 Installation at Wood Street Galleries. At the August Wilson African American Cultural Center don’t miss the OPTICVOICES: Mama’s Boys tour and talk led by Emmai Alaquiva and pop into Adda Coffee to see the new Food, Drink — and Zines! exhibit. Along with 15-plus Crawl stops, the event hosts the Winter Night Market and pop-up magic and comedy shows. Stay late for a culminating Crawl After Dark salsa party with Noël Quintana and The Latin Crew.

Photo courtesy of Arcade Comedy Theater.

Friday, Jan. 27: B!tch Please at Arcade Comedy Theater

8 p.m.

The temps will be frosty outside and on stage for this night celebrating the “snowy, chilly attitudes of ice queens from Elsa to Karen.” Produced by Jocelyn Hillen and Mary Quick, the all-female variety show series blends local improv and storytelling talents and spotlights “hilarious women with attitudes.” A January night is the perfect time to join them — and this month, the company is collecting coats to donate to a local shelter, so if you have one to spare, be sure to bring it along. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of the Jellyfish Facebook page.

Friday, Jan. 27: Jellyfish at Bottlerocket Social Hall

9 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s premier queer dance party takes the vibes to Pittsburgh’s newest comedy hub. Head up to the Hilltop for a night specializing in everything you need to dance off the winter blues. Produced by the trio of DJ trio of Stephanie Tsong, Ricky Moslen and Adam Shuck, Jellyfish will make you fall hard for disco, italo, new wave, post-punk, house and any other sounds they feel inspired by. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 28: “Jagged Little Pill” at the Benedum Center

2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

If you need more proof that the 1990s are back (trust me, I was there), look no further than this powerhouse production rocking Downtown. Don’t call it nostalgic — it’s an acclaimed musical based on the enduring music of Alanis Morissette — and timeless in its exploration of themes like love, heartache, healing, joy, wisdom and catharsis. If there’s a common thread to this year’s PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series, it’s girl power, with a stellar lineup showcasing female empowerment and the talented women disrupting Broadway. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus, the visceral show features Diablo Cody’s Tony-winning book plus a Grammy-winning score. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Music on the Edge at The Andy Warhol Museum

7 p.m.

University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Music is ushering in a new year of ambitious and exciting performances. Opening the MOTE series tonight is counter)induction, who will be joined by poet and spoken word artist Marlanda DeKine-Sapient Soul. The program features Douglas Boyce’s “Ars Poetica” and the world premiere of Eric Chasalow’s “extinction,” alongside works by Kyle Bartlett, Amy Williams, Eric Moe and Suzanne Sorkin. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Della Mae at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater

7:30 p.m.

Fill your weekend with the charismatic sounds of Della Mae, whose new album “Family Reunion” finds the band “reuniting after more than a year of virtual collaboration, Zooms and group texts.” The all-women Grammy-nominated string band was founded by lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith and two-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker. Della Mae has toured 30 countries using music to showcase female musicians, improve opportunities for women and girls and spread peace. Buy tickets.

Della Mae. Photo courtesy of Calliope.

Sunday, Jan. 29: “What the Constitution Means to Me” at City Theatre Company

2 p.m.

What does the Constitution mean to women — and to our collective future? As a teen, Heidi Schreck “earned her college tuition and developed a deep love of the Constitution by winning debate competitions around the country.” Now, the playwright and two-time Obie Award-winning actor is reimagining “how this living document served four different generations of women and what it will mean for the future of America.” Directed by Marc Masterson, the hilarious and optimistic premiere features a cast of local performers including Tami Dixon and Ken Bolden and area high school students. Buy tickets.

© &™Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22).

Sunday, Jan. 29: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert at Heinz Hall

2:30 p.m.

Fantasy cinema and classical music converge for the return of the Wizarding World. CineConcerts invites Harry Potter fans to relive all the action soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience a live symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ magical score. PSO Assistant Conductor Moon Doh leads the concert featuring The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh. Buy tickets.