Allegheny County and Pittsburgh parks entice visitors with a variety of activities all year long, but in the summer, they add free outdoor movies to the list.

Both the Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park series presented by the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County’s Movies in the Parks lineup showcase screenings suitable for everyone. New this year, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is launching its Movie Nights in the Park series.

All programs start at dusk, between 8:50 and 9:15 p.m., and no registration is needed.

Here are the locations, dates and films that are playing:

100 Acre House, South Park June 22: “Encanto” (PG)

Arsenal Park, Lawrenceville July 14: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) July 28: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) Aug. 11: “Turning Red” (PG) Aug. 25: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

August Wilson Park, Hill District Aug. 14: “Sonic 2” (PG)

Banksville Park, Banksville July 10: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) Aug. 7: “Turning Red” (PG)

Brookline Memorial Park, Brookline July 6: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) July 20: “Matilda” (PG) Aug. 3: “Shrek” (PG) Aug. 17: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG)

Carp Field at Deer Lakes Park, Tarentum Aug. 3: “Strange World” (PG)

Four Seasons Activity Center at Boyce Park, Plum July 6: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG)

Grandview Park, Mount Washington July 1: “The Incredibles” (PG) July 8: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) July 15: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) July 22: “Matilda” (PG) July 29: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) Aug. 5: “Shrek” (PG) Aug. 12: “Turning Red” (PG) Aug. 19: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG) Aug. 26: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

Yakaon Shelter at Harrison Hills Park, Natrona Heights Aug. 10: “The Bad Guys” (PG)

Hartwood Acres Mansion, Hartwood Acres Park June 29: “Encanto” (PG)

Highland Park July 24: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) Aug. 2: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

McBride Park, Lincoln Place July 17: “Matilda” (PG) Aug. 14: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG)

North Park Boathouse Lawn, Allison Park Aug. 17: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG)

Ormsby Park, South Side July 11: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) July 25: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) Aug. 8: “Turning Red” (PG) Aug. 22: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

Riverview Park, Observatory Hill July 1: “Jaws” (PG) July 8: “Fall” (PG-13) July 15: “Top Gun” (PG-13) July 22: “School of Rock” (PG-13) July 29: “Batman” (1989) (PG-13) Aug. 5: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) Aug. 12: “The Batman” (PG-13) Aug. 19: “Back to the Future” (PG) Aug. 26: “Cave Rescue” (PG-13)

Robert E. Williams Park, Upper Hill District July 17: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13)

Round Hill Park Visitors Center, Elizabeth Township July 13: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

Schenley Park, Flagstaff Hill July 12: “Top Gun” (PG-13) July 19: “School of Rock” (PG-13) July 26: “Batman” (1989) (PG-13) Aug. 2: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) Aug. 9: “The Batman” (PG-13) Aug. 16: “Back to the Future” (PG) Aug. 23: “Cave Rescue” (PG-13) Aug. 30: “Cool Hand Luke” (PG)

Schenley Plaza, Oakland ​​June 11: “Elvis” (PG-13) June 18: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) July 2: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) July 9: “Top Gun”

Settlers Cabin Park Shelter, Carnegie July 20: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG)