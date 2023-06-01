People sit on picnic blankets and watch a movie under the stars in Schenley Park.
Cinema in the Park at Schenley Park in Oakland. Photo courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events.

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh parks entice visitors with a variety of activities all year long, but in the summer, they add free outdoor movies to the list.

Both the Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park series presented by the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County’s Movies in the Parks lineup showcase screenings suitable for everyone. New this year, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is launching its Movie Nights in the Park series.

All programs start at dusk, between 8:50 and 9:15 p.m., and no registration is needed. 

Here are the locations, dates and films that are playing:

100 Acre House, South Park 

June 22: “Encanto” (PG)

Arsenal Park, Lawrenceville

July 14: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13)

July 28: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

Aug. 11: “Turning Red” (PG)

Aug. 25: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

August Wilson Park, Hill District  

Aug. 14: “Sonic 2” (PG)

Banksville Park, Banksville

July 10: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13)

Aug. 7: “Turning Red” (PG)

Brookline Memorial Park, Brookline

July 6: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG)

July 20: “Matilda” (PG)

Aug. 3: “Shrek” (PG)

Aug. 17: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG)

Carp Field at Deer Lakes Park, Tarentum 

Aug. 3: “Strange World” (PG)

Four Seasons Activity Center at Boyce Park, Plum

July 6: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG)

Grandview Park, Mount Washington

July 1: “The Incredibles” (PG)

July 8: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG)

July 15: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13)

July 22: “Matilda” (PG)

July 29: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

Aug. 5: “Shrek” (PG)

Aug. 12: “Turning Red” (PG)

Aug. 19: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG)

Aug. 26: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

Yakaon Shelter at Harrison Hills Park, Natrona Heights 

Aug. 10: “The Bad Guys” (PG)

Hartwood Acres Mansion, Hartwood Acres Park 

June 29: “Encanto” (PG)

Highland Park

July 24: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

Aug. 2: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

McBride Park, Lincoln Place

July 17: “Matilda” (PG)

Aug. 14: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG)

North Park Boathouse Lawn, Allison Park 

Aug. 17: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG)

Ormsby Park, South Side

July 11: “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13)

July 25: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

Aug. 8: “Turning Red” (PG)

Aug. 22: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG)

Riverview Park, Observatory Hill

July 1: “Jaws” (PG)

July 8: “Fall” (PG-13)

July 15: “Top Gun” (PG-13)

July 22: “School of Rock” (PG-13)

July 29: “Batman” (1989) (PG-13)

Aug. 5: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13)

Aug. 12: “The Batman” (PG-13)

Aug. 19: “Back to the Future” (PG)

Aug. 26: “Cave Rescue” (PG-13)

Robert E. Williams Park, Upper Hill District

July 17:  “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13)

Round Hill Park Visitors Center, Elizabeth Township

July 13: “DC League of Super-Pets” (PG)

Schenley Park, Flagstaff Hill

July 12: “Top Gun” (PG-13)

July 19: “School of Rock” (PG-13)

July 26: “Batman” (1989) (PG-13)

Aug. 2: “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13)

Aug. 9: “The Batman” (PG-13)

Aug. 16: “Back to the Future” (PG)

Aug. 23: “Cave Rescue” (PG-13)

Aug. 30: “Cool Hand Luke” (PG)

Schenley Plaza, Oakland

​​June 11:  “Elvis” (PG-13) 

June 18:  “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13)

July 2: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG)

July 9: “Top Gun”

Settlers Cabin Park Shelter, Carnegie

July 20: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG)

Redwood Shelter at White Oak Park, White Oak 

July 27: “Turning Red” (PG) 

Jason PhoxGeneral Assignment Reporter

Jason Phox is a journalist in the Pittsburgh area sharing important information with the people of the Steel City. He enjoys writing, photography, and mostly comic books.