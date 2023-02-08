Baby, it’s cold outside! When a frigid breeze blows through your fleece and the sun sets before the workday ends, the thought of heading out on a run is rather bleak. Don’t let dark and gloomy evenings be an excuse to hunker down on the couch for a night of passive streaming. Gather the gang and pump up your adrenaline with these invigorating indoor activities that boost the fun factor along with your energy.

Be sure to visit each location’s website and social media for Covid safety protocols.

Photo courtesy ofFull Throttle Adrenaline Park.

1. Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, 360 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville

Start your engines and accelerate to Monroeville. Opened in November 2022, Full Throttle has transformed the former Steel City Indoor Karting space into a giant adrenaline park with more than 64,000 square feet of fun for Pittsburgh thrill-seekers. A one-stop shop for speed demons, the expanded building footprint includes a newly reconfigured 1,400-foot go-kart track. Offerings include 12 digitally projected axe lanes, a VIP area and conference rooms. Let off steam in Monroeville’s first Rage Room and Break Bar. The new arcade (for ages 3 and up) has all your gaming needs plus immersive VR experiences.



Nothing fuels camaraderie — and works up an appetite — quite like friendly competition, so it’s a good thing the Podium Grub & Pub is on site. With the park’s “the more you play, the less you pay” pricing model, you can start at $25 per activity and then add on activities for a lower cost as you go. Or try all activities within the park for $64. (Jennifer Baron)

Photo courtesy of Sky Zone Trampoline Park.

2. Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Monroeville and Canonsburg

Reveal your inner warrior at one of Sky Zone’s two regional locations where you’ll brave exciting challenges. Ultimate Dodgeball reinvents the classic playground favorite as players bounce off the walls and leap high into the air. Basketball more your game? Dunk like the pros with SkySlam, where trampolines give you the edge to leap high above the rim for a thrilling slam dunk.

The Ninja Warrior Course tests skills of speed, strength and ability while swinging on rings and traversing narrow boards. Test your core strength against the SkyLadder, a shaky rope ladder that’s a lot trickier to climb than it looks. Make it to the top and plant your flag — or fall off into the padding below. There’s a Parkour Blox obstacle course, too.

All activities are not offered at both locations. Check the Monroeville and Canonsburg websites before heading out.

Photo courtesy of Three Rivers Karting.

3. Three Rivers Karting Entertainment Park, 541 Ave. B, Building 10, Leetsdale

Why watch NASCAR when you can strap yourself into the driver’s seat? Three Rivers Karting offers the latest karting technology to rocket through instant power and torque. Drivers can choose between manual and automatic shifting.

You won’t get bored with the same old track after multiple visits. Three Rivers Karting’s flexible technology design allows quick changes to the layout to keep the driving experience fresh and challenging. Your adrenaline will be pumping from speeds that climb to 50 mph.

Single races cost $25, with special discounts for multiple race packages. Or book a racing party with your pit crew and opt for unlimited racing.

Three Rivers offers axe throwing, too, with engineered anti-bounce walls and a range of digital targets to offer a variety of games. You’ll be coached in the Tamburini method to quickly learn how to stick that axe.



The site recently opened a large arcade as well as The Garage Bar and Grill, so arrive hungry and ready to play.

Photo courtesy of LumberjAxes Axe Throwing Pittsburgh.

4. LumberjAxes Axe Throwing Pittsburgh, Millvale, Mt. Lebanon and Cranberry

Don’t fret if your only experience with an axe is playing the Tin Man in your high school production of “The Wizard of Oz.” The team at LumberjAxes, which has been proudly “kickin’ axe since 2017,” will coach you through the correct grip, stance, windup and release.

Finding a hidden talent throwing that axe? Consider joining a league and you might qualify for the national championship. Axe throwing is an individual sport, so there are no teams to organize. And if you’re into the curling craze, you can even try Sliders Ice Curling at the Millvale location of LumberJaxes.

The Cranberry and Millvale spots both feature a full-service bar, while the Mt. Lebanon location sells beer and wine. Book an open lane solo slot or reserve a lane for a private group.

Photo courtesy of Altitude Trampoline Park.

5. Altitude Trampoline Park, 1041 Washington Pike, Suite 200, Bridgeville

The main court with 20-plus wall-to-wall trampolines will give you the chance to practice your mad acrobatic skills without fear of falling. Dodgeball on trampolines gives players a higher (get it?) chance of jumping out of the way of a smashing ball. Head into the Kid Zone for fun in a jungle gym, foam pit and bouncy jump house. High-altitude flyers will rejoice to know that the park is opening a second area location in March 2023 in North Versailles.

Photo courtesy of Dragon’s Den.

6. Dragon’s Den, 1008 Amity St., Homestead

Soar like a dragon along the zip line and ropes course at Dragon’s Den in the former St. Mary Magdalene Church in Homestead. Created as a community center, the courses are intended to help kids develop confidence, focus and leadership skills. But adults can book sessions, too, individually or as a group, to test their fear of height and flight. The 160-foot zip line sends the brave from the altar to the choir loft. A 20-foot climbing wall and a ropes course that includes 25 bridges, balance beams and crossings are also part of the adventure.

