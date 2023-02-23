Performance Dates
March 30-April 2, 2023
Location
PNC Theatre
In the Pittsburgh Playhouse
350 Forbes Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Performance Times
Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket prices
$35-$73
The performance on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.
Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower”
Created by Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon
Music and Lyrics by Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon
Directed by Signe V. Harriday & Eric Ting
Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” is a triumphant, mesmerizing work of rare power and beauty that illuminates deep insights into gender, race, and the future of human civilization. This fully-staged congregational opera brings together over 30
original anthems drawn from 200 years of black music to recreate Octavia Butler’s sci-fi,
Afrofuturist masterpiece live on stage. With music and lyrics by Toshi Reagon and
Bernice Johnson Reagon, this compelling work gives life to Butler’s acclaimed science
fiction novel of the same name.
Octavia E. Butler's "Parable of the Sower"
March 30-April 2, 2023
