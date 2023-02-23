Performance Dates

March 30-April 2, 2023



Location

PNC Theatre

In the Pittsburgh Playhouse

350 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Performance Times

Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.



Ticket prices

$35-$73



The performance on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.



Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower”

Created by Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon

Music and Lyrics by Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon

Directed by Signe V. Harriday & Eric Ting



Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” is a triumphant, mesmerizing work of rare power and beauty that illuminates deep insights into gender, race, and the future of human civilization. This fully-staged congregational opera brings together over 30

original anthems drawn from 200 years of black music to recreate Octavia Butler’s sci-fi,

Afrofuturist masterpiece live on stage. With music and lyrics by Toshi Reagon and

Bernice Johnson Reagon, this compelling work gives life to Butler’s acclaimed science

fiction novel of the same name.



