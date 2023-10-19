Lawrenceville is not only rich in history, it also is a hub for innovation, dining, nightlife … and shopping.

Founded in 1814 and named after War of 1812 hero Captain James Lawrence, the neighborhood started as a home to the Allegheny Arsenal, grew into an independent borough in 1834, and eventually became part of Pittsburgh in 1868.

Now this charming and trendy neighborhood has transformed into a vibrant urban hot spot brimming with boutiques, artisanal markets and delectable eateries.

Make sure to take a delicious detour in between all that retail therapy. From steamy ramen to gourmet burgers and crafty cocktails, this shopping experience has a tasty side hustle. Some of our favorite food haunts include Burgh’ers Brewing, Nanban, The Parlor Dim Sum and Pusadee’s Garden. And that is just scratching the surface of the delicious, diverse options.

From artisanal crafts to vintage finds, here are 10 shops you must explore.

Dolls for sale from Dragonfly Castle Toys. Photo courtesy of Dragonfly Castle Toys.

Dragonfly Castle Toys 4747 Butler St.

The young and young at heart are in for a treat at Dragonfly Castle Toys. This toy store champions sustainability, offering a fantastic selection of American and European toys.

The shop carries everything from eeBoo to PlanToys, plus books, games and art supplies. No screens or batteries here — even their robot toys are solar-powered.

From intricate wooden puzzles to cuddly companions, the products spark creativity, reminding us that the joy of play transcends digital devices. You might even meet the store dogs, Lucky and Wiley.

Jessica Graves, owner of Una Biologicals, on Butler Street outside of her storefront.

Una Biologicals 3707 Butler St.

If natural skincare and wellness resonate with you, you could spend hours at this gorgeous apothecary. Una Biologicals offers organic skincare, herbal remedies and aromatic botanical soaps.

The store also hosts workshops where patrons can dive deeper into the world of natural beauty.

Explore a selection of organic skincare products, including the sumptuous Sweet Almond Organic Body Butter, Provence Organic Lip Balm and the fragrant Lemongrass Lavender Soap.

Photo courtesy of No. 14 Boutique.

No. 14 Boutique 4601 Butler St.

No. 14 is a sartorial sanctuary specializing in women’s clothing and accessories.

Need resort wear for your next getaway or a head-turning party dress? This upscale boutique boasts diverse fashion options, including trendy rompers, jumpsuits, chic hats, vacation wear and elegant dresses.

Whether you’re RSVP-ing as a bridesmaid or just fancy a night about town, there are plenty of looks for different occasions.

Photo courtesy of Authentically African by Moa.

Authentically African by Moa 5126 Butler St.

Authentically African By Moa is all about the collaborative artistry of artisans from Africa. The store works directly with the makers to bring their traditional and innovative handmade designs to Pittsburgh.

​​Authentically African by Moa boasts an array of distinctive products that reflect African culture and craftsmanship.

Some standout items include vibrant Ankara dresses, handcrafted beaded jewelry, African art and sculpture, tribal artifacts and handwoven baskets.

Photo courtesy of Wildcard.

Wildcard 4209 Butler St.

A pioneer in Lawrenceville’s shopping district since opening in 2009, this eclectic store proudly features creations by local artists and makers, offering items from hand-painted cards to screen-printed clothing.

Expect to unearth Pittsburgh-themed gems like Yinzilla T-Shirts, Oakland Neighborhood Pennants and the charming Mister Rogers Sweater Changing Mugs.

Oh, and the David Rose Candles are a must-have for any “Schitt’s Creek” fan.

Photo courtesy of Iron City Bikes.

Iron City Bikes 3822 Butler St.

Prefer two wheels to four? Iron City Bikes caters to cycling enthusiasts with a comprehensive selection of bikes and accessories. From sleek road bikes to dependable commuters, there is an incredible selection of bikes and gear for riders of all levels.

Knowledgeable staff members are available to assist you in choosing the perfect ride tailored to your biking preferences. Photo courtesy of Von Walter + funkBALLOON. A Pride balloon display by Von Walter + funkBALLOON outside of 5801 Video Lounge in Shadyside. Photo courtesy of Von Walter + funkBALLOON.

Von Walter + funkBALLOON 5210 Butler St.

​​Under the inventive direction of Shawn Aversa, this establishment pioneered local, organic balloon art in 2018, building on its 2015 origins as a lifestyle shop with interior design roots.​​

What sets Von Walter + funkBALLOON apart is its specialization in crafting one-of-a-kind installations. It excels in producing eye-catching balloon garlands and arches, as well as offering personalized helium-filled balloons.

Want balloons with a twist? They even do swear words!

Photo courtesy of Refresh.

Refresh PGH 5450 Penn Ave.

Sustainability meets style at Refresh PGH, a consignment boutique that offers a chic spin on thrift shopping.

Discover pre-loved clothes, second-hand shoes and even elusive sneakers. It’s a haven for fashionable finds that won’t strain your budget. Keep an eye out for rare treasures like Nike SB Dunk Lows and retro Jordan sneakers.

Inside the plant nursery and gift shop City Grows on Butler Street. Photo courtesy of City Grows.

City Grows 5208 Butler St.

Green thumbs will delight in City Grows, a charming plant shop boasting a lush assortment of decorative plants and organic gardening products.

It’s a jungle in there, with all kinds of plants — from hardy snake plants to delicate fiddle leaf figs. As you explore, you’ll find not only plants but also pots and friendly guidance for nurturing your leafy companions.