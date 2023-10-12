As fall foliage reaches peak color, there are few better places to enjoy nature’s palette of reds and yellows than the western section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

A popular destination to bicycle, walk or jog, the 9.2-mile trail from Lincoln Avenue in Export to B-Y Park in Trafford offers wooded views as you pass through Murrysville, Monroeville and Penn Township. The 2.2-mile section from Saunders Station in Monroeville to B-Y Park in Trafford offers great views of fall foliage along Turtle Creek.

Consisting primarily of crushed limestone, the Westmoreland Heritage Trail is well-maintained by volunteers.

In B-Y Park there are benches, public restrooms and a playground near a lake along the trail. Designated parking spaces for the trail are located next to Parkside Creamery in Trafford.

The trail is a 30-minute drive from Downtown Pittsburgh on weekends, and there is also easy access from Duff Park, a community park in Murrysville. Hikers at Duff Park will find wooded trails that range from easy walking to a strenuous climb.

Steve Slavichak of Monroeville and his Vizsla, Ember, who frequent the western section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, on the trail near Export in October 2021. Photo by John Beale.

The western section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail ends near the Export Train Station and Export Historical Society Museum. The eastern section of the trail begins in Delmont and ends in Saltsburg, Indiana County. Photo by John Beale.

A restored Pennsylvania Railroad caboose sits near the trailhead of the western section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Export. Photo by John Beale.

The Westmoreland Heritage Trail is adjacent to Duff Park in Murrysville. Hikers and walkers can access Duff Park from the trail in Murrysville. Photo by John Beale.

The Export Train Station and Export Historical Society Museum feature displays and information about the history of Export. Photo by John Beale.

If you’re going to Export, visit the Export Train Station and Export Historical Society Museum, with a restored Pennsylvania Railroad caboose nearby. There are public restrooms in the train station and trail parking is nearby.

While in Export, have breakfast at Wade’s Breakfast and Grille or lunch or dinner at Ginny’s Neighborhood Pizza Joint or Jigger’s Pub, Bar and Restaurant. Both are located close to the trail. Just outside of downtown Export, Griff’s Italian Ice & Soft Serve is a popular stop.

“Witches” ride on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail near Export in 2022. The next Witch’s Ride, sponsored by Joey’s The Edge tavern in Export, takes place on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by John Beale.

The woods along the Westmoreland Heritage Trail between Trafford and Saunders Station in Monroeville were shades of yellow and green on Oct. 16, 2022. Photo by John Beale.

Lindsay Royal of Murrysville runs with her 1-year-old daughter, Aria, on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Export on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by John Beale.

The Westmoreland Heritage Trail runs along Turtle Creek. Photo by John Beale.

The western section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Oct. 23, 2022. The section begins at B-Y Park in Trafford. The lake at the park is a popular location for fishing. Photo by John Beale.

A Bar Haunting & Broom Ride (witch’s bike ride) is scheduled at the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Sunday, Oct. 15., from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Joey’s The Edge, a tavern in Export. Last year, 130 “witches” on bikes participated in the ride, which benefits the trail and the Export Historical Society.

Note: The Westmoreland Heritage Trail has two sections. An eastern section runs from Delmont in Westmoreland County to Saltsburg in Indiana County. A “middle gap” feasibility study has been conducted for plans to connect the eastern and western sections of the trail.

Check out this interactive map of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.