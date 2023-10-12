As fall foliage reaches peak color, there are few better places to enjoy nature’s palette of reds and yellows than the western section of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.
A popular destination to bicycle, walk or jog, the 9.2-mile trail from Lincoln Avenue in Export to B-Y Park in Trafford offers wooded views as you pass through Murrysville, Monroeville and Penn Township. The 2.2-mile section from Saunders Station in Monroeville to B-Y Park in Trafford offers great views of fall foliage along Turtle Creek.
Consisting primarily of crushed limestone, the Westmoreland Heritage Trail is well-maintained by volunteers.
In B-Y Park there are benches, public restrooms and a playground near a lake along the trail. Designated parking spaces for the trail are located next to Parkside Creamery in Trafford.
The trail is a 30-minute drive from Downtown Pittsburgh on weekends, and there is also easy access from Duff Park, a community park in Murrysville. Hikers at Duff Park will find wooded trails that range from easy walking to a strenuous climb.
If you’re going to Export, visit the Export Train Station and Export Historical Society Museum, with a restored Pennsylvania Railroad caboose nearby. There are public restrooms in the train station and trail parking is nearby.
While in Export, have breakfast at Wade’s Breakfast and Grille or lunch or dinner at Ginny’s Neighborhood Pizza Joint or Jigger’s Pub, Bar and Restaurant. Both are located close to the trail. Just outside of downtown Export, Griff’s Italian Ice & Soft Serve is a popular stop.
A Bar Haunting & Broom Ride (witch’s bike ride) is scheduled at the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Sunday, Oct. 15., from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Joey’s The Edge, a tavern in Export. Last year, 130 “witches” on bikes participated in the ride, which benefits the trail and the Export Historical Society.
Note: The Westmoreland Heritage Trail has two sections. An eastern section runs from Delmont in Westmoreland County to Saltsburg in Indiana County. A “middle gap” feasibility study has been conducted for plans to connect the eastern and western sections of the trail.
Check out this interactive map of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.