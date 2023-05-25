A Lawrenceville creperie has added a new location in nearby Bloomfield, a newcomer lands in the old Mad Mex spot in Oakland, and a longtime Mt. Lebanon bar gets a new name that honors its past. Here’s the latest on restaurant openings in Pittsburgh.

Arthur’s Korner Pub 4 Bower Hill Road, Mt. Lebanon

The Korner Pub, an 80-year-old establishment on Bower Hill Road in Mt. Lebanon — near the corner but not quite on the corner of Washington Road — that closed last March, is getting a facelift and a new name.

Galley Group, which owns and operates Galley Bakery Square and Federal Galley on the North Side, will reopen the bar as Arthur’s Korner Pub this summer.

“As guests of the former establishment, we are excited to maintain that same charming look and feel that everyone loves of their favorite neighborhood bar, while offering a slightly elevated take with an expanded cocktail menu and a simple wine list,” says Galley Group CEO Chad Ellingboe in a press release.

He adds that the new pub will have the same “high-quality craft beer list” that its predecessor was known for, as well as some other local drafts. The renovation will include a pool table and darts, updated furniture and fixtures and TVs, but the Galley Group promises the new version will retain the Korner Pub’s original charm.

Lunch ia available again at The Commoner, with a variety of options featured on the menu.

The Commoner 620 William Penn Place, Downtown

As of May 19, lunch is back on the menu at The Commoner in Downtown Pittsburgh. Located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, the restaurant features the work of James Beard-nominated chef Dave Racicot, who crafted the spring lunch menu to include staples like iceberg wedge salads and fried chicken sandwiches, alongside more sophisticated offerings like the Manchego and toma grilled cheese and the asparagus salad.

“People have been asking for the return of lunch for a long time,” Micah Robinson, director of food and beverage for the hotel, says in a press release. “Chef Dave’s menus are known as much for their creativity as they are for their quality — and lunch is no exception.”

Lunch hours at The Commoner are Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

The merry berry crepe at Geppetto Cafe. Photo courtesy of Geppetto Cafe.

Geppetto Cafe 4715 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

The Lawrenceville eatery known for its waffles and crepes has opened a new location in Bloomfield. Located in the former Azorean Cafe space, Geppetto owner Evren Karabacak tells NEXTpittsburgh that he plans to offer more skillet dishes and eggs (under the menu’s EGGSplorer section) at the new location, and pastry selections with European desserts, along with the signature sweet and savory crepes, paninis and French toast that his Lawrenceville clientele loves.

Geppetto is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A typical Rochester garbage plate typically consists of your choice of meat plus a combination of home fries, french fries, baked beans or macaroni salad topped with hot sauce. Photo courtesy of Visit Rochester.

Pilez 370 Atwood St., Oakland

Pilez, a new restaurant by former Point Park University student Zechariah Vanzo — who has worked as a manager at CHiKN’s Oakland and Cranberry locations — will be a takeout spot dedicated to the Rochester, New York, delicacy known as the “garbage plate.”

It’s slated to open in August in the former Mad Mex space on Atwood Street in Oakland.

Vanzo, a native of Rochester, told the Pittsburgh Business Times that he expects the menu will be mostly American fare, and he plans to convert the beer taps to offer nitro-brewed coffee.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Vanzo expressed respect for the “cherished memories” created at Mad Mex: “It is an honor to carry on this tradition and open my establishment in the same location.”

Bigham Tavern’s Bridgewater location in Beaver County will feature an outdoor deck. Photo courtesy of Bigham Tavern.

Bigham Tavern 1420 Riverside Drive, Beaver

The Mt. Washington restaurant is opening a Beaver County location in Bridgewater. The menu for the Bridgewater Bigham Tavern will include staples from its original restaurant, along with hand-tossed pizzas and a summer cocktail menu.

The Bridgewater location, which will feature an outdoor deck with views of the Beaver River, is slated to open in June.