The Pennsylvania Solar Center is recognizing 24 Allegheny County organizations for their dedication to clean and renewable solar energy at the second annual Solar Soiree.

The event takes place tonight, Thursday, May 4, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center.

These organizations will receive the Lodestar Award for investing in clean and renewable solar energy.

The public event will feature live guitar music by John Marcinizyn, as well as drinks and mocktails from solar-powered breweries and wineries such as Tröegs Independent Brewing and Manatawny Creakk Winery.

A silent auction will include products from other solar-friendly companies like Levin Furniture and Pump House Bed & Breakfast.

“Solar is becoming an increasingly big player in the energy landscape across the country, thanks to its cost-efficiency and sustainability,” said Sharon Pillar, founder and executive director of the Pennsylvania Solar Center, in a press release.

The PA Solar Center is a nonprofit organization that helps people and businesses in Pennsylvania utilize solar power. They offer technical help, online resources and education to promote solar energy. They also offer an online directory of trusted solar developers, a map of significant solar installations, a monthly solar webinar series, and a list of solar events across the state.

