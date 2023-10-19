What’s going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, Oct. 19-22? Find out here. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Thursday, Oct. 19: “A Tell-Tale Heart” at the O’Reilly Theater

8 p.m.

Venture, if you dare, into the heart of Downtown’s Cultural District — and the underbelly of the O’Reilly — to experience this timeless tale of terror like never before. Poe meets Pittsburgh in an immersive adaptation by hometown playwright Alec Silberblatt, who also stars in the production. Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski directs the company’s latest Public Unplugged production. Tickets.

Photos courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Friday, Oct. 20: Haunted Museum After Dark at Carnegie Museum of Natural History

6-10 p.m.

Drape yourself in your most creative costume to explore the wild, weird and wonderful natural world! “Weird Pennsylvania” author Matt Lake will share creatures of lore that have enjoyed a century of widespread recognition — without actually existing. Meet the museum’s slithery, scaly and furry critters, join the Cryptid Catch’em All Trick or Treat Quest and sip festive Poison Apple mocktails or Witches Brew cocktails. Tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Pittsburgh Film Workers Solidarity Market at Cinelease Studios

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you love film and television and want to help make sure that Pittsburgh remains the Hollywood of Appalachia, then you can’t miss this. Show your support for the hard-working members of IATSE Local 489, the multi-craft union representing Pittsburgh’s filmmakers, at a time when hundreds of local residents and businesses have been impacted by the entertainment industry strikes. Joining forces with the Teamsters and Pittsburgh Film Office, IATSE Local 489 is hosting this first-of-its-kind market in Warrdendale. Shop for art, crafts, clothing, home goods and even on-screen props and memorabilia from 70 vendors and join behind-the-scenes tours and demos with pros in the lighting, costuming, special effects, and hair and makeup industries. Information.

ZooBoo at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Saturday, Oct. 21 & Sunday, Oct. 22: ZooBoo at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Seeking some not-so-scary Halloween fun? Go trick-or-treating throughout the park while checking in on your favorite animal friends enjoying their own Halloween goodies. Show off your spooktacular duds in the Halloween parade, dance and costume contest. Enjoy seasonal crafts, meet beloved costumed characters and support local businesses. Tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 21 & Sunday, Oct. 22: Monster Pumpkins Festival at The Stacks at 3 Crossings

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where can you watch a 2,000-pound pumpkin drop 130 feet into a pool of water (for charity)? The most massive pumpkin patch is back to paint the Strip District orange. Squash lovers will gather to watch world-renowned carvers — including “The Pittsburgh Pumpkin Guy” Brendan Conaway — run in a Costume Caper and compete in a pumpkin pie plunge. The fall fantasia features pumpkin pull competitions, glassblowing demonstrations and tons of Instagram-worthy photo ops with colossal cucurbits. Did we mention it’s free?! Schedule.

Jason McKoy, “We Are Windows,” 2023. Photo by artist.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Art Creep & Crawl in Etna and Sharpsburg

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Public art meets scavenger hunt during this guided tour through Etna and Sharpsburg led by Pittsburgh Creative Corps artist Jason McKoy. Attendees will encounter McKoy’s work, “We Are Windows” installed in both Allegheny River boroughs as well as people and places that were significant to his creative process. The semi-secretive stops will be revealed along the way, creating an engaging game-like atmosphere that allows tour-goers to guess each location based on riddles sent to registrants in advance. End the art hunt with seasonal refreshments. Register.

Scary Furnace Halloween Party & Beer Fest. Photo by Keith Garland.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Scary Furnace Halloween Party & Beer Fest at Carrie Furnaces

4-10 p.m.

Haunted houses are spooky but nothing beats a haunted steel mill! Beers of the Burgh and Brew Gentlemen join forces to present this frothy fright fest as the perfect way to pre-game Halloween. Sip seasonal favorites — of course, plenty of pumpkin beers — along with Angry Orchard cider, Captain Morgan cocktails, and offerings from favorite breweries and food trucks. Stop by the tarot card booth and visit other witchy craft vendors as you embrace the evening’s spiritual and surreal surprises. As the sun sets along the Mon, the eerie event shifts into dance mode with live music and DJs. Tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 21: “Superman” in Concert at Heinz Hall

7 p.m.

Maybe you’ve seen the movie a dozen times or maybe you’re taking the fam to make new superhero memories. But you’ve never seen “Superman” until you’ve experienced the exhilarating power of a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ triumphant original score live. “Superman” soars into Heinz Hall for a live screening of Richard Donner’s 1978 showcasing a young Christopher Reeve in the breakout performance that rocketed him to superstardom. Tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Soiree in the Strip at Pittsburgh Winery

7-9 p.m.

Sip in the Strip to raise critical funds for The Midwife Center — while celebrating the authentic Burgh neighborhood that has been home to the agency for 20 years. Enjoy live music by Zach Rock and SpeciálK, bid on cool items and experiences in the auction and savor delights from iconic Strip District businesses such as Wholey’s, Salem’s Market & Grill, Mon Aimee Chocolat and DiAnoia’s Eatery. A VIP reception hosted by Gisele Barreto Fetterman kicks off the evening at 6 p.m. Tickets. “The Barber of Seville.” Photo by David Bachman Photography.

Sunday, Oct. 22: “The Barber of Seville” at the Benedum Center

2 p.m.

You have once more chance to catch this light-hearted romp that’s still timeless after 200-plus years. Follow the mischievous escapades from the “famous opening overture to its topsy-turvy conclusion,” as cunning barber Figaro assists Count Almaviva in rescuing Rosina from her lecherous guardian, Dr. Bartolo. This classic Pittsburgh Opera production is directed by Gregory Keller. Conducted by Antony Walker, the opera showcases music by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini and a libretto by Cesare Sterbini. Tickets.

Find more things to do in Pittsburgh, including outdoor recreation, farmers’ markets, live music, movies and family activities.