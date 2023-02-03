Is it possible to peak with the second episode of a brand-new podcast? We hope not, but here at “In Other News,” we’re thrilled that Gisele Fetterman, the former Second Lady of Pennsylvania, was able to make time in her schedule to talk to us about her future, now that her husband John is a newly-minted U.S. Senator. It’s already one of our favorite episodes.

ION co-host Natalie Bencivenga and I got downright nebby asking Ms. Fetterman the questions that came immediately to mind after John Fetterman’s hard-fought victory over Dr. Mehmet Oz and the forces of MAGA in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race last November.

You’ll have to tune in to find out how the spouse of Pennsylvania’s junior senator will be spending much of her time over the next six years. We guarantee you would never guess.

This latest episode of “In Other News” include our hot takes on topics around Rep. George Santos, Rep. Summer Lee and why those committee assignments in Congress mean so much. Natalie and I also share closing thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis ahead of my Monday column.

For those who tuned in to the premiere episode last week, thank you. If you haven’t checked it out yet, we invite you to listen to episode two.

Already listened? Here are this week’s action items: