What's going on this weekend in Pittsburgh, July 20-23?

Thursday, July 20: 100th Annual Slovak Day at Kennywood Park

Various times

Celebrate the region’s Slovakian heritage — and research your own — during this milestone centennial at our beloved national landmark. In between hopping on iconic rides and trying out the brand-new Spinvasion, there’s so much to do in the pavilions. Savor Slovak cuisine, peruse displays from Slovak Fraternal Societies, enjoy folk entertainment by the Pittsburgh Slovakians and meet genealogist Karen Mellis. The festivities include children’s activities and music by Gypsy George Batyi and the Rusyn Rascals. Head back to Kennywood over the weekend for the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival.

Installation view of Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette on view now at Carnegie Museum of Art, 2023. Photo by Sean Eaton.

Thursday, July 20: Inside Out Summer Exhibition Celebration at Carnegie Museum of Pittsburgh

5-8 p.m.

If you haven’t experienced Inside Out, tonight is a great chance to discover why it’s summer’s coolest urban playground. Visit the museum’s four newest exhibitions for free — Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers (1912–2022), What Brings Us Here?, Joan Brown, and Lyndon Barrois Jr: Rosette. Indoor experiences include a Teen Lounge and the “Connecting Sound to Image” performance by Bri Dominique. Party under the stars in the Sculpture Court for music by Roger Humphries and RH Factor and DJ sets by HUNY XO, B_X_R_N_X_R_D and Juana.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

Thursday, July 20-Sunday, July 23: Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix at multiple locations

Various times

Auto aficionados, speed freaks and curious tourists alike have been convening all over the region for one of the summer’s signature events. The country’s largest vintage street race closes with a roar on Sunday at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course in scenic Schenley Park. See classic, antique and exotic vehicles at the International Car Show, grab lunch at the Food Courtyard and shop at the Vendor Village. It’s a spectacle of speed you can’t miss. Tickets and event schedule.

Picklesburgh photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Friday, July 21: Picklesburgh on the Boulevard of the Allies

Various times

Pittsburgh has fallen hard for pickles and there’s no going back. Great news for lovers of the dill delight: Picklesburgh is unveiling a new footprint spanning the Boulevard of the Allies to provide expanded vendor space and help alleviate overcrowding. See for yourself why Picklesburgh was voted USA Today’s #1 Best Specialty Food Festival three times. Way more than pickles, the culinary celebration spotlights international cuisine and handcrafted dishes from chefs who get creative with house-cured pickled vegetables. Gherkin gurus can compete in a pickle juice drinking contest and shop for funky pickle-themed merch. The briny bash includes demonstrations showcasing DIY canning and the farm-to-table movement, plus live music and a Li’l Gherkins KidsPlay Activity Area. Schedule.

Friday, July 21: Summer Fridays The Frick Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

Don your tubular day-glo duds and experience the Point Breeze destination at magic hour. Big Hair Big Hits: Music of the ’80s will rock the lush Frick lawns and the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale will perform iconic tunes from the totally awesome decade. The summertime fun includes food trucks and art-making activities. While there, don’t miss Pittsburgh and the Great Migration at the Car and Carriage Museum, which is open until 9 p.m. Schedule.

Photo courtesy of Jellyfish.

Friday, July 21 & Saturday, July 22: Jellyfest at Trace Brewing, Cobra and Spirit

6 p.m.-2 a.m.

If you love Jellyfish‘s queer dance parties, you’ll fall hard for Jellyfest. For its inaugural weekend-long festival, the team is bringing DJs and performers to the Burgh from 10 cities. Take a power nap now so you’ll be refreshed for 19 hours of dancing to a wild ride of genres — from disco, Italo, and synth wave, to house, post punk and techno. Adding to the festivities will be drag performances, a queer vendor fair and a dance workshop. Tickets. Schwirian Farm Sunflower Festival. Photo by Beth Evans.

Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23: Sunflower Festival at Schwirian Farm

8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Our region’s gardens and fields are bursting with vibrant sunflowers and there’s no better place to experience this dazzling perennial helianthus. You have until July 30 to wander through the fields of gold at this family-owned farm in Monongahela. The festivities include food and drink vendors, a lamb petting area, sunflower safari tent and a scavenger hunt. With sunflowers priced at $1 per stem, you can create a bouquet for friends and loved ones, plus take some home to brighten up your space.

A Toco Toucan at the National Aviary. Photo by Lindsey Shuey.

Saturday, July 22: Night in the Tropics at The National Aviary

7-11 p.m.

Pair the tropical climate with some social tropical avians when one of the summer’s hottest parties returns to benefit birds and protect their habitats. As a Caribbean breeze wafts through the North Side, you’ll feel the rhythm of the night and dance the night away under the stars. Listen to island music from the Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band, Pittsburgh Samba Group and The Jukebox Band, savor the flavors of Caribbean cuisine and watch live painting by Maria DeSimone Prascak. Tickets.

Attendees at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s House Party. Photo by Lindsay B Garvin.

Saturday, July 22: House Party at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

7 p.m.-12 a.m.

NYC owns the legacy of Studio 54, but East Liberty has the House Party of the future. Get your Instagram-worthy glam on and get out of the house to support this vibrant cultural institution. See live performances by Cornelius Henke III (aka ProjectileObjects), slowdanger and Scott Andrew. The “Pay What Moves You” sliding ticket price ($50-$250) is something else to tempt you.

Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23: Ico For All Championships at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center

Various times

Did you know that women have been barred from track and field’s ultimate competition? In the Icosathlon, or Double Decathlon, athletes compete in the 20 individual disciplines of track and field — from the thrilling 100-meter dash to all the jumping, hurdling and throwing action. But the competition had historically been contested exclusively by men while women compete in a 14-event alternative. In 2021, women joined the Icosathlon World Championships for the first time, but once again, women are being kept out of the 2023 World Championship. So Pittsburgh resident Lauren Kuntz — who set an American Icosathlon record — is organizing her own. All athletes — regardless of gender — are invited to compete in every event. More of a spectator? It’s free to the public. Register.

Kulu Mele dances the West African dance of Fare Fula. Photo courtesy of the Legacy Arts Project.

Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23: Dance Africa at the New Hazlett Theater

Various times

Legacy Arts Project’s signature event makes its New Hazlett debut with a weekend-long celebration of Black dance. During the West African Dance and Culture presentation, audiences will experience artists such as Souleymane Solo Sana from Mali. The Black Dance in America and the Caribbean showcase explores multicultural traditions and artists such as Peniel Guerrier from Haiti. An Africana marketplace in the outdoor courtyard will be filled with traditional and contemporary arts and crafts. All shows are family-friendly with pay what you wish pricing.