What's going on this week in Pittsburgh, March 20-26?

Monday, March 20: A Look Behind Pittsburgh Penguins Radio at iHeartRadio

4-7 p.m.

What’s it like to produce a radio show for a pro sports team? Tech25 and iHeartRadio are taking you into the control room for a behind-the-scene class hosted by Wayne Anderson. The producer of Pittsburgh Penguins Radio will provide a rare glimpse at how the show comes together — along with tips for getting into the industry. Buy tickets.

Monday, March 20: Spring Equinox Sunset Hike in South Side Park

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hike your way into the sunset, and spring, with Venture Outdoors. Exploring South Side Park — a 65-acre hidden gem bordering the South Side Flats and Arlington — the 2-mile loop includes elevation changes and plenty of time to stop and take in the spectacular views. Headlamps are included with the registration fee.

Monday, March 20: A Conversation with Cecile Richards at Chatham University

6:30-7:30 p.m.

For its 25th anniversary, the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics at Chatham University welcomes a national leader for women’s rights and social and economic justice. This year’s Elsie Hillman Chair in Women and Politics, Cecile Richards served as president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund for 12 years. Author of The New York Times bestseller “Make Trouble,” Richards was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2011 and 2012. The free conversation takes place at Campbell Memorial Chapel.

Pompo the Cinephile, Takayuki Hirao (2022).

Monday, March 20-Sunday, March 26: Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival at Row House Cinema

Various times

One of the Rust Belt’s leading Asian film festivals, this popular cinema extravaganza returns bigger than ever to showcase new and classic films coming out of Japan’s innovative and prolific film industry. With a special focus on monster movies this year, the expanded two-week festival features a wide mix of genres, Pittsburgh premieres, themed events and specialty concessions. View a schedule and buy tickets.

“Palabras Mágicas,” screening at the 58th Carnegie International Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Independent.

Monday, March 20-Sunday, March 26: CMU International Film Festival at McConomy Auditorium, Harris Theater and August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Various times

This esteemed local festival uses cinema to tackle big questions surrounding the concept of change. Audiences will experience stories representing diverse cultures and 20 countries — from the struggles of a Palestinian man living in Haifa to a woman’s eight-year journey back to Seoul. Special guests and catered receptions augment the 12 award-winning films. See showtimes and buy tickets.

Takács Quartet. Photo courtesy of Chamber Music Pittsburgh.

Monday, March 20: Takács Quartet at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

7:30 p.m.

Takács Quartet — the first string quartet to be inducted into the Gramophone Hall of Fame — performs music by Fanny Mendelssohn, Béla Bartók and Franz Schubert as part of this Chamber Music Pittsburgh production. Celebrated for its innovative approach to chamber music, the world-renowned quartet features Edward Dusinberre (violin), Harumi Rhodes (violin), Richard O’Neill (viola) and András Fejér (cello). Buy tickets.

Tuesday, March 21: Prototype PGH Incubator Pitch Night at Ascender

6:30 p.m.

Be there when the newest local businesses participating in Prototype PGH’s incubator cohort present their innovative ideas. The night kicks off with networking, food from Nurture PGH and local libations, followed by 5-minute pitches and an awards ceremony. Donations support the nonprofit’s mission to build gender and racial equity in the tech sector. Register for free.

Thursday, March 23: Found Footage Festival at Bottlerocket Social Hall

7:30 p.m.

Where can you watch a Moose Lodge recruitment video, Pizza Hut training tapes and Cabbage Patch Kids Convention footage all in one night? Celebrating obscure videos that time forgot — culled from dusty thrift stores and estate sales — childhood friends Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher created “the world’s largest collection of strange, outrageous and profoundly stupid videos.” Sit back and enjoy the duo’s latest and greatest VHS finds augmented by their witty “where-are-they-now commentary.” Buy tickets.

Friday, March 24: Teen Fashion Show at the Andy Warhol Museum

6-8 p.m.

The next generation of fashionistas is ready to make a statement on the runway. Showcasing style and sustainability, this teen-produced show highlights repurposed, reimagined and recycled garments and accessories. Register for free.

DJ Perly. Photo by Ignacio Soltero.

Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26: Pittsburgh Humanities Festival in the Cultural District

Various times

Public radio legend Ira Glass. Hip hop star Monie Love. Mayan bioengineer Jorge Jimenez. These are some of the inspiring voices that will spark community connections during this three-day festival. Pairing global figures with local thought leaders, the thought-provoking weekend kicks off Friday with The Legacy of Women in Hip Hop, featuring DJ Perly, graffiti artist Juliandra Jones and street dancer Teena Marie Custer. The night culminates with music by Grammy-nominated rapper Monie Love, DJ Perly and local female emcees. Don’t miss Saturday’s featured program, An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned. Additional sessions explore fascinating topics from Flamenco, fascism and voguing, to virtual reality Shakespeare. Q&As invite community members to join the dialogue. View a schedule and buy tickets.

Crystal Monee Hall. Photo courtesy of the PSO.

Friday, March 24: “Women Rock” at Heinz Hall

8 p.m.

Who doesn’t love to sing along loud to “I Feel The Earth Move,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” or “Hit Me With Your Best Shot?” This weekend, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra honors trailblazing female singers and songwriters who changed pop and rock and roll forever — and for the better. Celebrating Women’s History Month, the powerhouse production highlights the remarkable music of Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar and Heart. Buy tickets.

Saturday, March 25: Maple Madness at Succop Nature Park

10-11:30 a.m.

Forget March Madness — this month is all about Maple Madness. The sweet tradition of maple sugaring is not just for Vermont. Head up to Butler for this outdoor event hosted by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. Learn how people have used maple sugaring through the eras, follow the demonstration trail to discover the science behind the tradition and make your own syrupy goodness. Register online.

Photo courtesy of East End Brewing Company.

Saturday, March 25: Good Wood Barrel-Aged Beer Fest at East End Brewing Company

12-3 p.m.

If you crave barrel-aged stouts and barleywines, funky sours, saisons and wheat beers — this brew fest is for you. Sample suds from 12-plus breweries as you savor the wide variety of barrel-aged beers. Fest-goers get exclusive access to the Larimer brewery, pub and patio, two slices of East End Chewing pizza and a keepsake stemware glass. Buy tickets.

Saturday, March 25: Sew Pittsburgh Frocktails Prom at Wilkins School Community Center

6-9 p.m.

Whether you never attended prom, want to relive prom or want to create the ultimate anti-prom, don’t miss this party. Join the crafty Sew Pittsburgh community for an evening of making, friendship and fun. All outfits are welcome, from fancy to DIY and anything-goes — the idea is to showcase your authentic style and flair. The maker merrymaking includes a fashion show, hors d’oeuvres and treats, and swag bags. Photographer Kitoko Chargois will be on hand to capture every moment — and fab look! Buy tickets.

Pittsburgh Opera presents “Il Trovatore” March 25-April 2 at the Benedum. Photo courtesy of Toledo Opera.

Saturday, March 25: “Il Trovatore” at the Benedum Center

8 p.m.

For the first time in 20 years, Pittsburgh Opera presents Giuseppe Verdi’s magnum opus, “Il Trovatore.” One of the world’s most popular operas, it’s an epic tale of love, sacrifice, deception and red-hot revenge. Even if you’ve never seen an opera, you’ll likely recognize the “Anvil Chorus,” featured in countless TV shows and films. Performers include internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano and Pittsburgh resident Marianne Cornetti and Canonsburg native Alexandra Loutsion. Buy tickets.

Jeanine De Bique. Photo courtesy of Chatham Baroque.

Sunday, March 26: Chatham Baroque’s “Mirrors” at Carnegie Music Hall

4 p.m.

Sensational Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique and world-renowned German Baroque orchestra Concerto Köln join forces to explore the complex relationship between text and music. Featuring music from De Bique’s acclaimed debut album, “Mirrors,” the production is centered around George Frideric Handel’s “arias for heroines of antiquity such as Cleopatra, Rodelinda and Alcina,” as well as dynamic works by Carl Heinrich Graun and Riccardo Broschi. Buy tickets.

Sunday, March 26: “Steel Magnolias” & Working Women’s Salon at the O’Reilly Theater

6:30 p.m.

If you love the iconic 1989 film about a Louisiana salon owner named Truvy — portrayed by the inimitable Dolly Parton — then you can’t miss Pittsburgh Public Theater’s stage adaptation. Tonight starts with a pre-show happy hour at the Pub at The O’Reilly with Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, who directs the play. Buy tickets.



