What’s going on this week in Pittsburgh, Jan. 16-22? Find out here. Visit each organization’s website and social media for Covid protocols and weather-related updates. Know of a cool event? Email us.

Monday, Jan. 16: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Explore the museum all day long as you commemorate MLK Day as a family. Paint a self-portrait of your hopes and dreams, redesign a place in your community to be more inclusive and check out the “I Have A Dream” mural. Make paintings with Morgan Overton and Trenita Finney, create art for local community groups and care homes, and pop into SLB Radio’s Youth Media Center to participate in King’s Corner audio activities.

Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Monday, Jan. 16: Free Community Day at Pittsburgh Glass Center

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Emphasizing the relationship between teamwork and creativity, the Glass Center hosts its annual free day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Heat up a frigid January day with glassblowing demonstrations and contribute to a community mosaic mural as you learn about the art form. Don’t forget to bring a book to donate to the center’s Free Community Little Library!

Monday, Jan. 16: The Audacity to Believe: MLK Day Celebration at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater

1-3 p.m.

One central community hub for the MLK Day holiday is this annual East Liberty celebration that uplifts the life, legacy and activism of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Start the afternoon in the lobby with family-friendly activities honoring the civil rights leader and Pittsburgh activists past and present. Take a seat in the historic theater to enjoy performances by Jacquea Mae, Hill Dance Academy Theatre, Alumni Theater Company and K-Theatre Dance Complex. Admission is accessible to all with a “pay what moves you” sliding scale.

Monday, Jan. 16: FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center

4 p.m.

If you have yet to see this first-of-its-kind collaboration, today’s special pay-what-you-can MLK Day show is the perfect (and your last) chance to do so. Co-presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, City Theatre Company and DEMASKUS Theater Collective, the Pittsburgh premiere of Cheryl L. West’s profound play tells the story of the activist, community organizer and Civil Rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer, who was posthumously inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993. Directed by Joy Vandervort-Cobb, the production stars Robin McGee and features a live band.

Robin McGee as Fannie Lou Hamer. Photo by Greg Mooney.

Monday, Jan. 16: Youth, Poetry, & Activism: Readings & Conversations with Allegheny County’s Youth Poet Laureate & Ambassadors

7-8:30 p.m.

Honor MLK Day with the region’s next generation of literary luminaries and social change makers. Join City of Asylum to celebrate the 2022–2023 Allegheny County Youth Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Ambassadors with a teen-curated program exploring arts and activism. The program features readings from teen poets followed by a panel discussion on youth and arts activism moderated by 2021–2022 Allegheny County Youth Poet Laureate Danielle Obisie-Orlu. Register for free.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Dancing with the Stars Live at the Benedum Center

8 p.m.

If you love it on TV you’ll adore it on stage. The glam and glitz of the ballroom are brought to life in this new production featuring all your favorite “Dancing with the Stars” pros plus special celeb guests. America’s favorite dance show has all the magic of the telly IRL — dazzling routines in every imaginable style, mind-boggling talent and high-octane entertainment. Buy tickets.

Wednesday, Jan. 18: Revolving Doors at Chatham University

Various times

A powerful new public exhibition presented by the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh’s Gallery at Chatham University opens today for tours and by appointment. Featuring a curated selection of artwork and artifacts from the Center’s collection, the multimedia exhibit juxtaposes Jewish cultural life with persistent antisemitism across time and examines the devastating impact of the Holocaust on global Jewry. Located at the Jennie King Mellon Library, Revolving Doors also explores artists’ responses to the Tree of Life massacre, while paying tribute to victims and honoring survivors.

Photo courtesy of Prime Stage Theatre.

Friday, Jan. 20: “Harriet Tubman and The Underground Railroad” at the New Hazlett Theater

7 p.m.

Theater-goers will be inspired by this story of an American hero, when Prime Stage Sprouts presents this work adapted by Douglas Jones. Directed by Linda Haston, the theatrical experience explores “the joys, sorrows and challenges Harriet Tubman faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. Starring Maame Danso, the play is augmented by powerful spirituals. To ensure the play’s authenticity and accuracy, the cast and staff met with Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece Ernestine Wyatt. Buy tickets.

Friday, Jan. 20 & Saturday, Jan. 21: Racial Justice Summit at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

If you’re passionate about eradicating racism and injustice — and looking for ways to honor the legacy of MLK — this seminal summit is the place to be. For its milestone 25th anniversary, the two-day convening focuses on dismantling white supremacy through educational workshops, panel discussions and wellness sessions. Attendees will connect with community organizers, generate ideas and learn how to take concrete action to eliminate racism and injustice locally. Register now.

Friday, Jan. 20: Poetry Unplugged: Shock Value at the August Wilson African American Center

8 p.m.

Award-winning spoken-word artists will come together to celebrate Martin Luther King’s legacy Downtown. Hosted by Orlando Watson, the event features poets Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Danny Simmons, Taalam Acey and Barbara Trawick along with bassist Dwayne Dolphin. Not to miss is the after-party with music provided by renowned DJ Rich Medina. Buy tickets.



Saturday, Jan. 21 & Sunday, Jan. 22: Winterfest at The Frick Pittsburgh

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

We might not have snow, but a festive wonderland is underway in Point Breeze with seasonal offerings for all ages. Glide alongside the Victorian Clayton mansion on a pop-up ice skating rink and hop in a horse-drawn carriage for an elegant ride. Warm up with furnace-fired demonstrations led by Pittsburgh Glass Center, delve into history during an Outdoor Winter Walking Tour and check out live performances by South Hills Children’s Choir and Caribbean steelpan player Jason Silvert. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Alternate Histories Studio.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Plant Pop-Up at Alternate Histories Studio

1-5 p.m.

Go green in Greenfield! Alternate Histories Studio teams up with its newest neighbors, Greenhouse Co-Op, to host the site’s first pop-up of the new year. Score new houseplants to brighten up the dreary winter months and learn about Greenhouse Co-Op upcoming space for selling plants and brewing cider.

Curtis Lovell. Photo courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Sounds for the Season at Carnegie Museum of Art

2-3 p.m.

The festive sounds continue to fill the museum’s Hall of Architecture all month long. Enjoy soothing sounds from jazz singer Curtis Lovell, a Buffalo native whose music has been featured in the public radio program, “This American Life.” If you love Nina Simone, Nat King Cole and Patsy Cline, you’ll fall for Lovell. The concert is free with museum admission.

Saturday, Jan. 21: An Evening with Cass McCombs + Band at The Andy Warhol Museum

7:30 p.m.

For its next Sound Series event, The Warhol welcomes Cass McCombs, whose sound fuses elements of baroque pop, psychedelia, Americana and folk-rock. The singer/songwriter makes a stop on the North Side while touring nationally in support of his latest album, “Heartmind.” Buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Rubberband at the Byham Theater

8 p.m.

Led by inventive choreographer Victor Quijada, Quebec’s Rubberband is rewriting the book on breakdancing as an art form. Featuring 10 athletic performers, a live DJ and a musician, “Ever So Slightly” spotlights an electrifying movement vocabulary combining hip hop, classical ballet and contemporary dance. Presented by the Pittsburgh Dance Council, the production explores delicacy, brutality, finesse, action, urgency, chaos and flight. Buy tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Second Skin at Brillobox

9 p.m.-1 am.

Dance your way into 2023 with DJ trio Erica Scary, Huck Finn and A. Grey, who are back to deliver all the catchy sounds you need get through a Western PA winter. The expansive dance party spans genres from post-punk and new wave to goth and synth-pop.

Sunday, Jan. 22: Shred Your Fears Workshop at Switch & Signal Skatepark

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

If one of your resolutions is to face your fears, you’ve come to the right place. Hop on a deck and soar through the air with the help of Shred Your Fears. Designed for women, trans and/or non-binary people looking for a safe and comfortable space to learn skateboarding, the workshop includes yoga-based stretching followed by a lesson for all abilities and skill levels. Participants receive a goodie bag with stickers and vegan snacks. Skateboards and safety equipment are included and no experience is necessary. Buy tickets.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Opera.