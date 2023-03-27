Breeze Airways™ arrived in Pittsburgh a year and a half ago, launching four nonstop routes to Charleston, SC; Norfolk, VA; Hartford, CT; and Providence, RI. Hundreds of flights later, the airline is adding more destinations from the Steel City this year and is still keeping fares low.

Nationally, Breeze offers more than 140 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states. Here in Pittsburgh, the airline has added six new nonstop destinations plus a convenient “BreezeThru” one-stop service. None of Breeze’s nonstop routes were served prior to the airline launching them, which means Pittsburgh travelers have more options to get places quickly and cheaply, saving flight time and avoiding expensive hub connections.

Breeze’s latest announcement introduces nonstop service from PIT to Portland, ME; New York-Islip, NY; Jacksonville, FL; and Raleigh-Durham, NC, this May.

Breeze will also begin nonstop service to Orange County’s John Wayne Airport on March 31, giving Pittsburghers an easy and affordable way to head west and experience some family-friendly fun in the sun.

“Who isn’t sick of winter yet?” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “With the new flight to Orange County, our Pittsburgh guests can now easily visit Disneyland and the other popular amusement parks, and take in the beautiful weather in Southern California.”

Dreamed by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is the most well-funded airline startup in U.S. aviation history with the goal of making airline travel seamless, flexible, and affordable. With a focus on nonstop service in underserved markets, Breeze is separating itself from other airlines. Some 93 percent of Breeze’s routes didn’t exist before the airline added them.



Breeze Guests can choose from three price bundles offered as “Nice,” “Nicer,” and, on Airbus A220 flights, “Nicest.” Breeze has a total of 80 brand-new A220s on order, with options for 40 more.

Nicer bundles come with an extra legroom seat, a carry-on bag, and a checked bag while Nicest comes with all of the Nicer bundle, a first-class seat, and an extra checked bag. Guests can also choose a Nice or Nicer bundle and upgrade to a first-class seat.

“The A220-300 is a game-changer for us as we add long-haul flights and transcontinental service,” said Neeleman. “The Airbus aircraft embodies the Breeze ideal of merging kindness with technology, pairing unrivaled passenger comfort with eco-friendly efficiency. With the A220, Breeze is giving our guests the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations.”

Photo courtesy of Bryson Southworth Creative.

The airline has a sleek and simple app that essentially puts all the airline’s functions at people’s fingertips, so they can change flights, add baggage, purchase snacks, and more. What’s more, Breeze allows travelers the flexibility to cancel or change flights up to 15 minutes before a flight. And there are never any change or cancellation fees either. Just by signing up for a guest account on the airline’s app, you will automatically earn 500 BreezePoints, equivalent to $5 good towards your next flight.

Breeze has its sights set on being the “hometown carrier” of Pittsburgh.

Since the low-fare carrier first touched down in Steel City, Pittsburgh travelers have quickly taken notice of Breeze’s affordable flights and friendly onboard experience. Comments to the airline include:

“I’m loving your flight from Pittsburgh to Hartford!”

“This has been a huge benefit, being able to visit family with a nonstop flight!”

“Seriously, you are the best airline, and I travel several times a month. Thank you for coming to my home airport! I am looking forward to my upcoming trips with you.”

Lastly, Breeze is all about being Seriously Nice™. While it may be the airline’s tagline, it’s not something taken lightly. Whether it be team members helping you at the ticket counter, at the gate, or on the plane, Breeze is an airline run by people who care.

As the company expands, Breeze is looking forward to further growth in Pittsburgh and serving the demands of the local community. Connecting people with new destinations affordably and conveniently is something that Breeze values.

Whether it be traveling to visit family, going on vacation, or taking a business trip, Breeze wants to make travel seamless for guests in the Steel City. This doesn’t only account for outbound travel, but also inbound travel. Allowing visitors to catch a Steelers, Pirates, or Penguins game, maybe spend a day at the Andy Warhol Museum, or just enjoy a day along the Allegheny River.

If you are interested in learning more about Breeze and its routes from Pittsburgh International Airport, be sure to visit the airline’s website.