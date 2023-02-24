The Parable Path is Toshi Reagon’s framework for community organizing through
artistic engagement, connected to her musical adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable
of the Sower.” See the performances March 30-April 2 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.
The Pittsburgh Parable Path is created in partnership with The Black Unicorn Library
and Archive Project, City of Asylum, Dreams of Hope, Equity | Impact Center, Greater
Pittsburgh Festival of Books, Kelly Strayhorn Theater and NEXTpittsburgh. These
organizations and events reflect the action and advocacy for change around
sustainability, freedom and belonging. Our Path is ever evolving.
Events currently programmed are:
Point Park Reads: “Parable of the Sower“
Virtual, ongoing. A novel reading group in partnership with The Black Unicorn Library and Archive Project.
● Pre-show novel discussion: Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m., virtually on Zoom
● Post-show novel adaptation discussion: Sunday, April 2, 4 p.m., Pittsburgh
Playhouse
A Fierce Debut of Young Adult Afrofuturism with Moses Ose Utomi
Sunday, March 12, 3 p.m., City of Asylum/Alphabet City, 40 W. North Avenue
Register for this free event
Sunstar Festival at Kelly Strayhorn Theater
Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m.
Buy tickets
Queerness and Nature Walk in Schenley Park with Ginger Brooks Takahashi, hosted by Dreams of Hope
Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m.
Learn more
The Parable Path culminates in the live performances.
