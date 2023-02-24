The Parable Path is Toshi Reagon’s framework for community organizing through

artistic engagement, connected to her musical adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable

of the Sower.” See the performances March 30-April 2 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse.



The Pittsburgh Parable Path is created in partnership with The Black Unicorn Library

and Archive Project, City of Asylum, Dreams of Hope, Equity | Impact Center, Greater

Pittsburgh Festival of Books, Kelly Strayhorn Theater and NEXTpittsburgh. These

organizations and events reflect the action and advocacy for change around

sustainability, freedom and belonging. Our Path is ever evolving.



Events currently programmed are:



Point Park Reads: “Parable of the Sower“

Virtual, ongoing. A novel reading group in partnership with The Black Unicorn Library and Archive Project.



● Pre-show novel discussion: Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m., virtually on Zoom



● Post-show novel adaptation discussion: Sunday, April 2, 4 p.m., Pittsburgh

Playhouse



A Fierce Debut of Young Adult Afrofuturism with Moses Ose Utomi

Sunday, March 12, 3 p.m., City of Asylum/Alphabet City, 40 W. North Avenue

Register for this free event



Sunstar Festival at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m.

Buy tickets



Queerness and Nature Walk in Schenley Park with Ginger Brooks Takahashi, hosted by Dreams of Hope

Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m.

Learn more



The Parable Path culminates in the live performances.