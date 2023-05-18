Breeze Airways, which is adding five nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh starting today, announced that the airline will begin flying nonstop to Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

The Los Angeles flights replace flights to John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The airline, which started operating flights from Pittsburgh in July 2021, is adding summer service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; New York-Islip, New York; and Portland, Maine as well as returning summer flights to Norfolk, Virginia.

“These new routes mean that the Pittsburgh region will have even more nonstop options to travel this summer,” says Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of air service & commercial development for the Allegheny Airport Authority.

Special promotional fares start at $53 one way.

The flights are:

Norfolk (Thursday and Sunday, starting May 18)

Raleigh-Durham (Thursday and Sunday, starting May 18)

Jacksonville (Thursday and Sunday, starting May 25)

New York-Islip (Thursday and Sunday, starting May 25)

Portland (Monday and Friday, starting June 2)

Los Angeles (Monday and Friday, starting Sept. 8)

From Pittsburgh, Breeze also flies direct to Charleston, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; New Orleans, Louisiana; Providence, Rhode Island; Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tampa, Florida.

“Pittsburgh was one of the first cities Breeze announced service from. As we approach our second birthday on May 27, it’s incredible that we have grown to 13 total destinations from Pittsburgh in those two years,” says David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways.

Breeze offers bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest with different amenities, including extra legroom and free checked bags. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.