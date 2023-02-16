Kennywood will begin its 125th anniversary year when it opens for the season on April 22. The attraction’s sister parks, Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark, will open on May 20 and May 27, respectively.

Starting on opening day, Kennywood will launch its new 125th Celebration Weekends event series and its new ride, Spinvasion. Summer 2023 will also feature the return of night rides and the Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival in June and July.

Idlewild & SoakZone will be open to visitors starting on Saturday, May 20, and will host several events, such as an updated Kids Fest in June, Celebrate America during the Fourth of July Weekend and Neighbor Days in July. Sandcastle plans to bring back its Jammin’ July series with live poolside entertainment in July.

As part of its 125th celebration, Kennywood also is updating the Pizza Warehouse restaurant with a flashy brick façade, a refreshed interior, a unique photo location and a revamped ordering process. There will also be new tables on the patio outside.

All three parks are looking to fill more than 2,000 open positions for the upcoming season, such as Food & Beverage Attendants, Ride Operators, Lifeguards, and Admission and Security Staff. Jobs start at $15 an hour and applicants can apply online for positions at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild. Job fairs are scheduled for March 11 and April 1.

Don’t forget: Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle are cashless.