Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Impress your honey with something special that has Pittsburgh roots. Here are a few things we recommend to give to your favorite yinzer.

For the traditionalist

You can’t go wrong with a conventional February 14th gift — flowers and chocolates are a time-honored tradition. Chocolate was rumored to be an aphrodisiac in the past, so cocoa confections became a staple present to represent the romantic holiday.

Photo courtesy of A519 Chocolate’s Facebook page.

A local box of chocolates from online shop A519 Chocolate is one way to show your Pittsburgh paramour you care. Chocolatier Amanda Wright‘s background in science combines with her culinary skills to create stunning chocolates that taste as good as they look. With jeweled tones, geometric designs and shimmery accents, these truffles are edible fine art. Spring for the chocolate subscription so a box of these shows up on your loved one’s doorstep monthly, bimonthly or quarterly.

Roses are the symbol of romance, dating back centuries. Floriography, or the language of flowers, has long been a way to show how much you care through a beautiful bouquet. Pick up a few stems from The Farmers Daughter, a North Side women-owned flower shop that provides playful and bright blooms in a vase. Don’t forget that different shades of roses have different meanings. The conventional color choice, a fiery red, represents love and passion. 502 East Ohio St. North Side

For the romantic

Photo courtesy of Fjord and Fable’s Facebook page.

Looking to create some amorous ambiance? Why not set the mood with a relaxing evening at home? Light candles from Allison Park home fragrance specialist Fjord and Fable. The “discovery set” is a box of six scents so you can find your sweetheart’s signature smell. The company’s moniker symbolizes both the elements of the earth (fjord) along with the memories evoked from their scents (fable). Order online or check out at

local retailers: love, Pittsburgh, More Than Words and Una Biologicals.

Lovett Sundries is just what you need to elevate your significant other’s self-care time. With “love” right in the name, it’s no wonder care is taken with each of the products. The handmade, all-natural soaps and soaking salts are a gift for your partner to prioritize their own downtime to destress. Items are bottled and shipped plastic-free, so you can love the planet as much as you love your favorite Valentine. 761 Penn Ave. Wilkinsburg

Add a bottle of sparkling wine from a local winery, like the Frizzante sparkling white from Narcisi Winery (4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia) or the Bridge City Bubbly, a champagne-style cider from Threadbare (1291 Spring Garden Ave., Spring Garden and Ross Park Mall, Ross Township), the to round out a relaxing, romantic evening.

For the soulmate

Long-term love interests can be hard to shop for. You’ve celebrated many milestones already and the “go-to” gifts have all been exchanged. If you’re trying to remind your everlasting partner that they still mean something to you, a grand gesture is a way to show you care just as much as you did on your first Valentine’s Day together.

Photo courtesy of Spiker Helicopters.

Show your significant other that your love is to the moon and back with a romantic helicopter tour of the city. Spiker Helicopters has been flying over Pittsburgh since 2003, offering nine different tour options with upgrades like sunset flights and doors-off experiences. A private ride with a bird’s eye view of the city is a grand romantic gesture they are sure to appreciate.

For the new sweetie

New relationships can also make for difficult gift-giving. You may be looking for something that is meaningful, yet shows you don’t want to rush into anything too quickly. A cooking class is a present that offers a chance to get to know someone better while participating in an activity together.

Photo courtesy of Chef Alekka’s Facebook page.

Chef Alekka Sweeney will bring her 25-plus years of culinary knowledge to your kitchen. Learning a new recipe in the comfort of your own home to makes for an ideal early relationship date night. For the month of February, there is a “fondue for two” course — there is no greater way to get to know someone better than over a shared love of cheese.

For the funny valentine

Comedy can be an important ingredient for a strong relationship, and studies have shown that if you have a healthy sense of humor, odds are you are more satisfied in your partnership. So what better way to support a better half than with a good laugh?

A gift certificate to Improv Pittsburgh (166 E. Bridge St., Homestead) is sure to tickle your date’s funny bone. There are dozens of shows at the Waterfront venue within the coming months that will keep you laughing all through the winter. Or, give the gift of lifelong laughter by sending your sweetheart to Arcade Comedy Theater. In addition to weekly shows, there are classes so your sweetie can hone their humor. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown

Looking for more Valentine’s Day ideas? Check out our Weekly Event Guide to read about Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer’s SEXY TIME Vintage, Adult-Themed Pop-Up Mini Market, plus more things to do together for Valentine’s Day.