Bundle up and get out there because this year we curated an expanded December event guide packed with culture, cuisine and all the holiday happenings you need to know about. Plus we added a special section on holiday markets. Don’t even think about hiding under the covers.

GLOWLAND. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Business Improvement District.

1. GLOWLAND Glow Ball at the PAA building: Dec. 1

We’ve been spoiled by the warm, sunny weather this fall but now the pre-winter gloom is here and we can’t deny it. But we can escape it — at least for one night — when Pittsburgh’s newest gala heats up an Oakland landmark. Embrace a haute hygge aesthetic inside the grand Pittsburgh Athletic Association building. The luminous revelry includes installations by Pittsburgh artist Ian Brill, music from DJ Arie Cole and fiery performances. Sip themed cocktails and savor gastronomical delights. All month, take a winter wonderland staycation to the free GLOWLAND festival. Tickets.

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

2. Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro at the Byham Theater: Dec. 1

What happens when a Tony Award-winning Scottish actor and a beloved American radio host join forces? If the duo happens to be Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, we can’t wait to find out. Culling their combined talents in acting, broadcasting and music — and tapping into their shared gift for transporting audiences via storytelling — the unlikely collaborators are singing their way across the country. No two shows of “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret” are the same — so get tickets now.

3. “Rowhouse” at Attack Theatre Studios: Dec. 1-9

Dance is never just about movement when it comes to Attack Theatre. Take a theatrical journey when the company unveils its latest world premiere mining the “intricacies of lives entwined.” The show includes the musical talents of Grammy-nominated cellist, pianist and composer, Dave Eggar, a longtime Attack collaborator. Pushing the boundaries of physicality, “Rowhouse” dancers perform on a rotating set that takes audiences through three theatrical episodes: “Outside,” “Inside” and “The Space In-Between.” Tickets.

Photo courtesy of Krampus in Pittsburgh.

4. Krampus Fest in Market Square: Dec. 5

Why wait until Christmas Eve when you can get the party started with naughty Krampus? Pittsburgh’s devoted Krampus cabal invites one and all to celebrate this ancient European holiday in Market Square. The story goes that on the night before Saint Nicholas Day — aka Dec. 6 — Krampus appears to swat naughty kiddies with birch bundles and dispense bags of coal. During our Krampusnacht, revelers can cozy up to the beast himself, pose for Instagram-worthy selfies and rock out to music by Sleigher. Keep the revelry going at the Krampus Krawl with stops highlighting Downtown bars. Information.

5. “A Christmas Story: The Play” at the O’Reilly Theater: Dec. 7-23

Pittsburgh Public Theater makes our holiday wishes come true when it revives this hit production. If you adore the 1983 film — or grew up reading Jean Shepherd’s iconic 1966 book, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” — you can’t miss this timeless holiday comedy live on stage. Director Michael Berresse leads a cast of youth and adult actors in a yuletide tradition sure to rekindle “nostalgia for ages 9 to 99.” On Dec. 10, don’t miss the Theater on Tap tasting event with Barrel & Flow. Tickets.

Jeffrey Osborne. Photo courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

6. We Want the Funk Festival at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Dec. 8-9

Nothing warms the frigid winter like a dose of funk music. Make that an entire weekend and you’ve got a festival showcasing the rhythm-driven genre that evolved from the R&B, soul and jazz scenes of the 1970s and continues to inspire contemporary artists today. Friday kicks off with 75-year-old icon, Jeffrey Osborne, who brings his towering tenor vocals backed by four Grammy nominations and five gold albums. Don’t miss the after-party featuring DJ Nick Nice. A funkified British Invasion electrifies the stage on Saturday, with Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene and The Average White Band. The festival host is DJ Sly Jock and his daughter Kiki Brown, both part of the 75-year legacy of Pittsburgh’s famed radio station WAMO. Tickets.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artists perform in “The Nutcracker” party scene. Photo by Rich Sofranko.

7. “The Nutcracker” at the Benedum Center: Dec. 8-28

Whether you were captivated by it as a child, are now taking your own family, or have always wanted to experience the classic, this year’s “Nutcracker” is one for the record books. Former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr created the concept and choreography for the production, which features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score along with costumes and sets created by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown. This year’s ballet features cameos by 10 Pittsburgh celebrities — including NEXT’s own Boaz Frankel — who will appear in the Christmas Eve party scene set in 20th-century Shadyside in the Dec. 16 show. Look for 412 references like Kennywood, the Kaufmann’s Clock and Mount Washington as you follow Marie, her Nutcracker Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets.

Lawrenceville Cookie Tour. Photo courtesy of the Lawrenceville Corporation.

8. Cookie Tour in Lawrenceville: Dec. 9-10

This local tradition 26 years in the making gets more scrumptious every year. What began as a grassroots idea is now one of the region’s largest and most anticipated holiday events. Munch your way through 79 stops along Lawrenceville’s commercial corridor from noon to 5 p.m. Consider it your very own 30-block-long cookie table. Pop into boutiques, studios and eateries to collect free cookies while putting your dollars into the local economy. Need a lift? Powered by woman-owned businesses, two convenient cookie trolleys will transport patrons. Returning this year is the Cookie Tour Cup, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite recipe! Information.

9. Winter Exhibition Celebration at Carnegie Museum of Art: Dec. 14

Warm your fingers, toes and your soul with art, music and community. Enjoy free admission from 6 to 8 p.m. during this festive party highlighting the museum’s six newest exhibitions: “Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground,” “Amie Siegel: Panorama,” “Pittsburgh Satellite Reef” and “The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection” — plus the Neapolitan presepio and Carnegie Trees. Providing the night’s soundtrack will be André Solomon (flute), Aaron Basskin (drum synthesizer and loop station), Trē Seguritan Abalos (flutes) and Stephen Chin (tabla). The Museum of Art Store and a cash bar will be open. Information.

10. Highmark First Night Pittsburgh: Dec. 31

It’s the milestone 30th anniversary of Pittsburgh’s very own First Night. Free to all, the six-hour, arts-centric festivities fuse inaugural attractions and beloved traditions. The 14-block Cultural District will teem with live music, dance, theater, visual art, film and more. The headlining performer is NoLa-based Pittsburgh native Lyndsey Smith, dubbed “The Goddaughter of Soul.” Don’t miss the public art premiere of “The Firetree Project,” a 24-foot-tall fantastical steel sculpture with multi-sensory bells for visitors to touch and activate. Attend a ribbon-cutting celebration for the Three Sisters Bridges project, check out new gallery exhibits, and refuel with the city’s best food trucks. The explosive fun features not one but two shows by Pyrotechnico Fireworks. The countdown begins when the dazzling Future of Pittsburgh Ball climbs 75 feet to light our path into 2024. Information.

Holiday markets

1. Handmade Arcade at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center: Dec. 1 & 2

For its 19th annual holiday market, Handmade Arcade is going bigger than ever to showcase 275 makers. Handmade Arcade features established artists alongside youth scholarship winners and members of a new BIPOC maker accelerator. Be a maker yourself in the Hands-on Handmade Activity Area to construct LED gift bags, creative collages and wearable art. Get a first look at the wares and meet the makers at the ticketed Friday Night Happy Hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The ticketed Early Bird Shopping session kicks things off on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., with the main event open until 6 p.m. Plan your day using the virtual catalog. Free timed tickets.

Black Market: Holiday Edition. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

2. The Black Market: Holiday Edition at 413 Wood St.: Dec. 2-3

Support the city’s Black entrepreneurs, when one of the city’s freshest holiday shopping destinations returns with a brand-new HQ. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Shayla Hawkins Events team up to bring this pop-up experience to the former Peter Lawrence space. Information.

Winter Artists’ Market. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media.

3. Winter Artists’ Market at Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media: Dec. 9

Equal parts artist market and open house, the one-day holiday sale showcases 30 local sellers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured artists include Fiona Avocado, Stone and Sparrow Studio, Charmed by Nature, Flux Bene, Tugboat Printshop and others. As you shop, enjoy refreshments from Farmer x Baker and Goodlander Cocktail Brewery. Pop into the screen-printing and jewelry studios to participate in hands-on activities led by Lauren Bailey and Lindsay Huff. Information.

Photo courtesy of I Made It! Market.

4. Last Minute Market at Rockwell Park: Dec. 9

Go on a last-minute (kinda!) holiday shopping spree when Rockwell Park transforms into a maker market. Setting up shop inside the sleek industrial space on Thomas Boulevard, the event features 65 vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Celebrating 17 years of producing holiday pop-ups, I Made It! Market curated the juried mix. Food trucks will be parked on-site and the East End Food Co-op is located across the street. Information.

Holiday Crafts & Drafts market at East End Brewing Company. Photo courtesy of Alternate Histories.

5. Holiday Crafts & Drafts at East End Brewing Co.: Dec. 16

Crafts of all kinds will converge when East End Brewing and Alternate Histories host this holiday happening. While sipping brews and listening to tunes spun by DJ Formosa, check out items from 15 local makers. Pop into East End Chewing for pizza and nonalcoholic sodas and seltzers. Free and family-friendly, the market is open from noon to 4 p.m. Information.

Photo courtesy of the Queer Craft Market.

6. Queer Craft Market at Union Project: Dec. 17

Launched in 2017, the city’s premiere queer-led craft market showcases local LGBTQIA+ makers, artists and creators from around the region. With a welcoming Sunday format from 3-7 p.m., you can meet the makers and support the city’s queer craft scene. Information.

