Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march 2022
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution 2022. Photo by Dan Costa.

Whether you like a parade, live music, sports, day drinking, or even (gasp) drag queens, there are Pittsburgh Pride events for you — and most are free. 

The 50th anniversary of Pride in Pittsburgh officially kicks off on Thursday, June 1, but you can find something to do most of the month and not just Downtown, but in neighborhoods around the region.

It used to be simple to list all the ways to celebrate Pittsburgh’s LGBTQIA+ community, but as diversity and inclusion have become more widespread, so have Pride events.

Here are some we don’t think you should miss.

JUNE 1

Too Hot For July Kickoff 

6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer

5-11 p.m.

The annual HIV awareness event, organized by AIDS Free Pittsburgh, takes place at KLVN Coffee Lab, transforming the street into a vibrant dance party featuring DJs, DreamDoll, a vogue dance battle, a twerk-off, a vendor marketplace, food and drinks and free HIV testing. Free.

JUNE 2

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival

Allegheny Commons West Park (behind the National Aviary)

1-7 p.m.

Two stages with a variety of musical acts (MKX is the Friday headliner) is just the start. Vendors, food trucks and more will be on-site whether you’re looking for a rainbow flag or a corn dog. Free. 

JUNE 2-8

Pride Week Film Series

Row House Cinema, 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville

Row House Cinema pays homage to Pride with “Joyland,” “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “Polyester” on Friday. On Saturday, June 3, is “Batman & Robin Live Wiggtrax,” where drag performers deliver campy commentary. Movie showtimes vary and tickets are needed. A $35 Pride Week pass gives you access to all the movies.

The Pittsburgh Pride parade starts at noon on June 3. Photo by Brian Cohen.

JUNE 3 

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade

Downtown to Allegheny Commons West Park

Noon

The main event of Pride steps off at noon at 11th Street and Liberty Avenue with a new route. The giant rainbow flag will travel down Liberty Avenue, turn right on Seventh Street and cross the Andy Warhol Bridge before ending up at the festival at Allegheny Commons Park West. La’Tasha Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the Pennsylvania House, is this year’s Grand Marshal. Free.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival

Allegheny Commons West Park (behind the Aviary)

1-7 p.m.

Two stages with a variety of musical acts (Frenchie Davis and Madison Rose are the Saturday headliners) is just the start. Vendors, food trucks and more will be on-site whether you’re looking for a rainbow T-shirt or a funnel cake. Free.

Pride on the Shore 2022. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pride Group.

Pride on the Shore Festival

Stage AE

400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore

3 p.m.

A roster of artists, including Ava Max, FLETCHER, Betty Who and JORDY, join high-profile drag queens in a showcase concert. Tickets ($69.50) are selling out.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds Pride Night

Highmark Stadium

10 W Station Square Dr., South Shore

7 p.m.

The Riverhounds soccer club faces Phoenix Rising in a Pride Night contest with a special halftime show and dollar beer specials prior to the match. Tickets start at $20. 

JUNE 4 

Bloomfield Festival

Trace Brewing

4312 Main St., Bloomfield

1-9 p.m.

Trace Brewing presents a free outdoor gathering with Princess Jafar and Rian Louis, host of the RianOutLoud Podcast. Sevndeep is the headliner. The celebration also will offer face painting, food trucks and dancing. Free.

Steel City Drag Brunch

Aslin Beer Company

1801 Smallman St., Strip District

Noon

Experience glitter, glam and incredible performances hosted by Luna Skye and Indi Skies while enjoying brunch and drink specials. Seating options include tables and bar seating. Tickets are for the show only. Food and drinks can be purchased separately. 

Photo courtesy of Allegheny RiverTrail Park.

JUNE 8

Fox Chapel Pride in the Park

285 River Ave., Aspinwall

5-8 p.m.

This all-ages event now in its third year will have games, craft-making projects, live music and performances, local vendors, a clothing swap and more. Food and drink vendors are Farmer x Baker, Wild Onyinz, Steel City Hot Dogs, Trace Brewery and Lucky Sign Spirits. Free.

JUNE 9

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pride Night at PNC Park (Mets at Pirates)

PNC Park

115 Federal St., North Shore

7:05 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets with Zambelli Fireworks after the game. Tickets start at $23.

JUNE 10

LGBTQ+ Youth Prom

Andy Warhol Museum

117 Sandusky St., North Side

5:45-10 p.m.

LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 20 will enjoy dancing, silkscreen printing and other activities at the Andy’s Exploding Plastic Prom. Dinner is included. Free with registration.

JUNE 10-11

We Dream A World” Pride Concert

East Liberty Presbyterian Church

116 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty

4-6 p.m.

The Renaissance City Choir is hosting its annual Pride Concert. A livestream option is available for people who cannot attend in person. Sunday’s show is “pay what you can.” Tickets start at $25.

Queer Craft Market at East End Brewing Company. Photo courtesy of East End Brewing Company.

JUNE 11

Queer Craft Market x Crafts and Drafts

East End Brewing

147 Julius St., Larimer

Noon-4 p.m.

Queer Craft Market and Crafts and Drafts are teaming up for a joint market showcasing a diverse range of vendors. Free.

JUNE 17

PFP Pride Block Party, BBQ, and Bootcamp

Pittsburgh Fitness Project

5500 Butler Street, Lawrenceville

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Start your day at Pittsburgh Fitness Project with a Pride Bootcamp, followed by a BBQ and Block Party. Held in the lower lot of SHOP ‘n SAVE, the event is also a fundraiser for SisTers PGH. Free.

Lawrenceville Pride

Various (see map above for all locations)

Noon-4 p.m.

New this year! Check out the Block Party at Bay 41 with vendors, live music, food and drinks. Compete in the Gayest Dog Contest at Boheme. Get moving at Attack Theatre. Shop the Maker Market at the parklet located at 3526 Butler St. Free.

Mt. Lebanon Pride

Mt. Lebanon Park

900 Cedar Blvd., Mount Lebanon

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

This all-ages event showcases an array of attractions, including yoga, music, art, food and interactive activities. And not every Pride event has a bounce house, face painting and a photo booth. The Renaissance City Choir will perform. Free.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Gay Hockey.

LGBTQ+ Open Skate & Scrimmage

RMU Island Sports Complex

7600 Grand Ave., Neville Township

3:30 p.m.

Join Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Hockey for the 30-minute Pride Open Skate & Scrimmage. Learn to skate or play hockey. A beginner-friendly scrimmage will follow. Free (suggested $10 donation).

JUNE 24

Dormont Spark/Pride

Potomac Ave., Dormont

3-9 p.m.

Dormont Arts and the LGBTQ Community Committee of the Dormont CDC will host live music, comedy and drag performances, food trucks, LGBTQ+ resources, and an artist market. Free.

Photo courtesy of PRIDE Millvale.

Pride Millvale: Millvale

Various locations

Noon

Returning for its third year, Pride Millvale offers a vibrant array of local vendors, food, music and more. Free.

Be Gay [Do Crime]

Mr. Smalls Theater

400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale

Doors open at 8 p.m.

To conclude Millvale Pride on a high note, Mr. Smalls Theatre is hosting a drag show. Tickets are $20.

Find art from Samthor.graphicanatomy for sale alongside many other artists and vendors at Vandergrift Pride in the Park.

Vandergrift Pride in the Park

Kennedy Park

Jackson Avenue.

Noon-8 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature live performances, music, games, shopping and food. Plus there will be softball, volleyball and kickball. Free.

LGBTQ+ Youth and Family Pride

Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation

925 Brighton Road

1-5 p.m.

This family-friendly cookout will offer performances, arts and crafts, and outdoor games.

JUNE 25 

Photo courtesy of SisTersPGH.

People’s Pride Presents Swissvale Pride

Dickson Preparatory Steam Academy Field

7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale

11 a.m.

Organized by the nonprofit organization SisTers PGH, the day will showcase intersectional artists, spotlighting TLGBQIA Liberation. The march begins at the Noble Street Municipal Lot and journeys through Swissvale, ending at a festival at the school.

JUNE 30

Queer Craft Market

Union Project

801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park

5:30-9 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s original queer-led craft market featuring local LGBTQIA+ makers, artists and creators since 2017 returns as a culminating Pride event. Free.

Family Pride Night at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

7370 Baker St, Highland Park

6-9 p.m.

Designed as an inclusive event for families of all ages, this evening will include crafts, music and up-close animal encounters. Tickets are $25.

Pride Week

Weeklong events at Pittsburgh bars that cater to the LGBTQIA+ community.

5801 Video Lounge & Cafe

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside 

June 1: Kickoff Party with performances, 9:30 p.m.

June 2: Crush Hour with Queer Ladies Happy Hour, 4 p.m.

June 3: Street Party on Maryland Avenue with DJs, dancing and food trucks, 4 p.m.

June 4: Closing Party with performances, 4 p.m.

P Town Bar

4740 Baum Blvd, Oakland

June 2: Disco Revolution Dance Party, 7-11 p.m. ($10)

June 2: Blackout Glow Party, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

June 3: Above the Clouds, 7-11 p.m.

June 4: Sips n’ Studs, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

