Whether you like a parade, live music, sports, day drinking, or even (gasp) drag queens, there are Pittsburgh Pride events for you — and most are free.

The 50th anniversary of Pride in Pittsburgh officially kicks off on Thursday, June 1, but you can find something to do most of the month and not just Downtown, but in neighborhoods around the region.

It used to be simple to list all the ways to celebrate Pittsburgh’s LGBTQIA+ community, but as diversity and inclusion have become more widespread, so have Pride events.

Here are some we don’t think you should miss.

JUNE 1 Too Hot For July Kickoff 6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer 5-11 p.m. The annual HIV awareness event, organized by AIDS Free Pittsburgh, takes place at KLVN Coffee Lab, transforming the street into a vibrant dance party featuring DJs, DreamDoll, a vogue dance battle, a twerk-off, a vendor marketplace, food and drinks and free HIV testing. Free.

JUNE 2 Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival Allegheny Commons West Park (behind the National Aviary) 1-7 p.m. Two stages with a variety of musical acts (MKX is the Friday headliner) is just the start. Vendors, food trucks and more will be on-site whether you’re looking for a rainbow flag or a corn dog. Free.

JUNE 2-8 Pride Week Film Series Row House Cinema, 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville Row House Cinema pays homage to Pride with “Joyland,” “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “Polyester” on Friday. On Saturday, June 3, is “Batman & Robin Live Wiggtrax,” where drag performers deliver campy commentary. Movie showtimes vary and tickets are needed. A $35 Pride Week pass gives you access to all the movies.

The Pittsburgh Pride parade starts at noon on June 3. Photo by Brian Cohen.

JUNE 3 Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade Downtown to Allegheny Commons West Park Noon The main event of Pride steps off at noon at 11th Street and Liberty Avenue with a new route. The giant rainbow flag will travel down Liberty Avenue, turn right on Seventh Street and cross the Andy Warhol Bridge before ending up at the festival at Allegheny Commons Park West. La’Tasha Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the Pennsylvania House, is this year’s Grand Marshal. Free.

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival Allegheny Commons West Park (behind the Aviary) 1-7 p.m. Two stages with a variety of musical acts (Frenchie Davis and Madison Rose are the Saturday headliners) is just the start. Vendors, food trucks and more will be on-site whether you’re looking for a rainbow T-shirt or a funnel cake. Free.

Pride on the Shore 2022. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pride Group.

Pride on the Shore Festival Stage AE 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore 3 p.m. A roster of artists, including Ava Max, FLETCHER, Betty Who and JORDY, join high-profile drag queens in a showcase concert. Tickets ($69.50) are selling out.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds Pride Night Highmark Stadium 10 W Station Square Dr., South Shore 7 p.m. The Riverhounds soccer club faces Phoenix Rising in a Pride Night contest with a special halftime show and dollar beer specials prior to the match. Tickets start at $20.

JUNE 4 Bloomfield Festival Trace Brewing 4312 Main St., Bloomfield 1-9 p.m. Trace Brewing presents a free outdoor gathering with Princess Jafar and Rian Louis, host of the RianOutLoud Podcast. Sevndeep is the headliner. The celebration also will offer face painting, food trucks and dancing. Free.

Steel City Drag Brunch Aslin Beer Company 1801 Smallman St., Strip District Noon Experience glitter, glam and incredible performances hosted by Luna Skye and Indi Skies while enjoying brunch and drink specials. Seating options include tables and bar seating. Tickets are for the show only. Food and drinks can be purchased separately.

Photo courtesy of Allegheny RiverTrail Park.

JUNE 8 Fox Chapel Pride in the Park 285 River Ave., Aspinwall 5-8 p.m. This all-ages event now in its third year will have games, craft-making projects, live music and performances, local vendors, a clothing swap and more. Food and drink vendors are Farmer x Baker, Wild Onyinz, Steel City Hot Dogs, Trace Brewery and Lucky Sign Spirits. Free.

JUNE 9

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pride Night at PNC Park (Mets at Pirates) PNC Park 115 Federal St., North Shore 7:05 p.m. The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets with Zambelli Fireworks after the game. Tickets start at $23.

JUNE 10 LGBTQ+ Youth Prom Andy Warhol Museum 117 Sandusky St., North Side 5:45-10 p.m. LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 20 will enjoy dancing, silkscreen printing and other activities at the Andy’s Exploding Plastic Prom. Dinner is included. Free with registration.

JUNE 10-11 “We Dream A World” Pride Concert East Liberty Presbyterian Church 116 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty 4-6 p.m. The Renaissance City Choir is hosting its annual Pride Concert. A livestream option is available for people who cannot attend in person. Sunday’s show is “pay what you can.” Tickets start at $25.

Queer Craft Market at East End Brewing Company. Photo courtesy of East End Brewing Company.

JUNE 11 Queer Craft Market x Crafts and Drafts East End Brewing 147 Julius St., Larimer Noon-4 p.m. Queer Craft Market and Crafts and Drafts are teaming up for a joint market showcasing a diverse range of vendors. Free.

JUNE 17 PFP Pride Block Party, BBQ, and Bootcamp Pittsburgh Fitness Project 5500 Butler Street, Lawrenceville 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Start your day at Pittsburgh Fitness Project with a Pride Bootcamp, followed by a BBQ and Block Party. Held in the lower lot of SHOP ‘n SAVE, the event is also a fundraiser for SisTers PGH. Free.

Lawrenceville Pride Various (see map above for all locations) Noon-4 p.m. New this year! Check out the Block Party at Bay 41 with vendors, live music, food and drinks. Compete in the Gayest Dog Contest at Boheme. Get moving at Attack Theatre. Shop the Maker Market at the parklet located at 3526 Butler St. Free.

Mt. Lebanon Pride Mt. Lebanon Park 900 Cedar Blvd., Mount Lebanon 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This all-ages event showcases an array of attractions, including yoga, music, art, food and interactive activities. And not every Pride event has a bounce house, face painting and a photo booth. The Renaissance City Choir will perform. Free.

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Gay Hockey.

LGBTQ+ Open Skate & Scrimmage RMU Island Sports Complex 7600 Grand Ave., Neville Township 3:30 p.m. Join Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Hockey for the 30-minute Pride Open Skate & Scrimmage. Learn to skate or play hockey. A beginner-friendly scrimmage will follow. Free (suggested $10 donation).

JUNE 24 Dormont Spark/Pride Potomac Ave., Dormont 3-9 p.m. Dormont Arts and the LGBTQ Community Committee of the Dormont CDC will host live music, comedy and drag performances, food trucks, LGBTQ+ resources, and an artist market. Free.

Photo courtesy of PRIDE Millvale.

Pride Millvale: Millvale Various locations Noon Returning for its third year, Pride Millvale offers a vibrant array of local vendors, food, music and more. Free.

Be Gay [Do Crime] Mr. Smalls Theater 400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale Doors open at 8 p.m. To conclude Millvale Pride on a high note, Mr. Smalls Theatre is hosting a drag show. Tickets are $20.

Find art from Samthor.graphicanatomy for sale alongside many other artists and vendors at Vandergrift Pride in the Park.

Vandergrift Pride in the Park Kennedy Park Jackson Avenue. Noon-8 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature live performances, music, games, shopping and food. Plus there will be softball, volleyball and kickball. Free.

LGBTQ+ Youth and Family Pride Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation 925 Brighton Road 1-5 p.m. This family-friendly cookout will offer performances, arts and crafts, and outdoor games.

JUNE 25 Photo courtesy of SisTersPGH. People’s Pride Presents Swissvale Pride Dickson Preparatory Steam Academy Field 7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale 11 a.m. Organized by the nonprofit organization SisTers PGH, the day will showcase intersectional artists, spotlighting TLGBQIA Liberation. The march begins at the Noble Street Municipal Lot and journeys through Swissvale, ending at a festival at the school.

JUNE 30 Queer Craft Market Union Project 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park 5:30-9 p.m. Pittsburgh’s original queer-led craft market featuring local LGBTQIA+ makers, artists and creators since 2017 returns as a culminating Pride event. Free.

Family Pride Night at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium 7370 Baker St, Highland Park 6-9 p.m. Designed as an inclusive event for families of all ages, this evening will include crafts, music and up-close animal encounters. Tickets are $25.

Pride Week Weeklong events at Pittsburgh bars that cater to the LGBTQIA+ community.

5801 Video Lounge & Cafe 5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside June 1: Kickoff Party with performances, 9:30 p.m. June 2: Crush Hour with Queer Ladies Happy Hour, 4 p.m. June 3: Street Party on Maryland Avenue with DJs, dancing and food trucks, 4 p.m. June 4: Closing Party with performances, 4 p.m.