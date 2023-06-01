Whether you like a parade, live music, sports, day drinking, or even (gasp) drag queens, there are Pittsburgh Pride events for you — and most are free.
The 50th anniversary of Pride in Pittsburgh officially kicks off on Thursday, June 1, but you can find something to do most of the month and not just Downtown, but in neighborhoods around the region.
It used to be simple to list all the ways to celebrate Pittsburgh’s LGBTQIA+ community, but as diversity and inclusion have become more widespread, so have Pride events.
Here are some we don’t think you should miss.
JUNE 1
6600 Hamilton Ave., Larimer
5-11 p.m.
The annual HIV awareness event, organized by AIDS Free Pittsburgh, takes place at KLVN Coffee Lab, transforming the street into a vibrant dance party featuring DJs, DreamDoll, a vogue dance battle, a twerk-off, a vendor marketplace, food and drinks and free HIV testing. Free.
JUNE 2
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival
Allegheny Commons West Park (behind the National Aviary)
1-7 p.m.
Two stages with a variety of musical acts (MKX is the Friday headliner) is just the start. Vendors, food trucks and more will be on-site whether you’re looking for a rainbow flag or a corn dog. Free.
JUNE 2-8
Row House Cinema, 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
Row House Cinema pays homage to Pride with “Joyland,” “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “Polyester” on Friday. On Saturday, June 3, is “Batman & Robin Live Wiggtrax,” where drag performers deliver campy commentary. Movie showtimes vary and tickets are needed. A $35 Pride Week pass gives you access to all the movies.
JUNE 3
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade
Downtown to Allegheny Commons West Park
Noon
The main event of Pride steps off at noon at 11th Street and Liberty Avenue with a new route. The giant rainbow flag will travel down Liberty Avenue, turn right on Seventh Street and cross the Andy Warhol Bridge before ending up at the festival at Allegheny Commons Park West. La’Tasha Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the Pennsylvania House, is this year’s Grand Marshal. Free.
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution Festival
Allegheny Commons West Park (behind the Aviary)
1-7 p.m.
Two stages with a variety of musical acts (Frenchie Davis and Madison Rose are the Saturday headliners) is just the start. Vendors, food trucks and more will be on-site whether you’re looking for a rainbow T-shirt or a funnel cake. Free.
Stage AE
400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore
3 p.m.
A roster of artists, including Ava Max, FLETCHER, Betty Who and JORDY, join high-profile drag queens in a showcase concert. Tickets ($69.50) are selling out.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds Pride Night
Highmark Stadium
10 W Station Square Dr., South Shore
7 p.m.
The Riverhounds soccer club faces Phoenix Rising in a Pride Night contest with a special halftime show and dollar beer specials prior to the match. Tickets start at $20.
JUNE 4
Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield
1-9 p.m.
Trace Brewing presents a free outdoor gathering with Princess Jafar and Rian Louis, host of the RianOutLoud Podcast. Sevndeep is the headliner. The celebration also will offer face painting, food trucks and dancing. Free.
Aslin Beer Company
1801 Smallman St., Strip District
Noon
Experience glitter, glam and incredible performances hosted by Luna Skye and Indi Skies while enjoying brunch and drink specials. Seating options include tables and bar seating. Tickets are for the show only. Food and drinks can be purchased separately.
JUNE 8
285 River Ave., Aspinwall
5-8 p.m.
This all-ages event now in its third year will have games, craft-making projects, live music and performances, local vendors, a clothing swap and more. Food and drink vendors are Farmer x Baker, Wild Onyinz, Steel City Hot Dogs, Trace Brewery and Lucky Sign Spirits. Free.
JUNE 9
Pride Night at PNC Park (Mets at Pirates)
PNC Park
115 Federal St., North Shore
7:05 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets with Zambelli Fireworks after the game. Tickets start at $23.
JUNE 10
Andy Warhol Museum
117 Sandusky St., North Side
5:45-10 p.m.
LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 20 will enjoy dancing, silkscreen printing and other activities at the Andy’s Exploding Plastic Prom. Dinner is included. Free with registration.
JUNE 10-11
“We Dream A World” Pride Concert
East Liberty Presbyterian Church
116 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty
4-6 p.m.
The Renaissance City Choir is hosting its annual Pride Concert. A livestream option is available for people who cannot attend in person. Sunday’s show is “pay what you can.” Tickets start at $25.
JUNE 11
Queer Craft Market x Crafts and Drafts
East End Brewing
147 Julius St., Larimer
Noon-4 p.m.
Queer Craft Market and Crafts and Drafts are teaming up for a joint market showcasing a diverse range of vendors. Free.
JUNE 17
PFP Pride Block Party, BBQ, and Bootcamp
Pittsburgh Fitness Project
5500 Butler Street, Lawrenceville
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Start your day at Pittsburgh Fitness Project with a Pride Bootcamp, followed by a BBQ and Block Party. Held in the lower lot of SHOP ‘n SAVE, the event is also a fundraiser for SisTers PGH. Free.
Various (see map above for all locations)
Noon-4 p.m.
New this year! Check out the Block Party at Bay 41 with vendors, live music, food and drinks. Compete in the Gayest Dog Contest at Boheme. Get moving at Attack Theatre. Shop the Maker Market at the parklet located at 3526 Butler St. Free.
Mt. Lebanon Park
900 Cedar Blvd., Mount Lebanon
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
This all-ages event showcases an array of attractions, including yoga, music, art, food and interactive activities. And not every Pride event has a bounce house, face painting and a photo booth. The Renaissance City Choir will perform. Free.
RMU Island Sports Complex
7600 Grand Ave., Neville Township
3:30 p.m.
Join Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Hockey for the 30-minute Pride Open Skate & Scrimmage. Learn to skate or play hockey. A beginner-friendly scrimmage will follow. Free (suggested $10 donation).
JUNE 24
Potomac Ave., Dormont
3-9 p.m.
Dormont Arts and the LGBTQ Community Committee of the Dormont CDC will host live music, comedy and drag performances, food trucks, LGBTQ+ resources, and an artist market. Free.
Various locations
Noon
Returning for its third year, Pride Millvale offers a vibrant array of local vendors, food, music and more. Free.
Mr. Smalls Theater
400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale
Doors open at 8 p.m.
To conclude Millvale Pride on a high note, Mr. Smalls Theatre is hosting a drag show. Tickets are $20.
Kennedy Park
Jackson Avenue.
Noon-8 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature live performances, music, games, shopping and food. Plus there will be softball, volleyball and kickball. Free.
Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation
925 Brighton Road
1-5 p.m.
This family-friendly cookout will offer performances, arts and crafts, and outdoor games.
JUNE 25
People’s Pride Presents Swissvale Pride
Dickson Preparatory Steam Academy Field
7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale
11 a.m.
Organized by the nonprofit organization SisTers PGH, the day will showcase intersectional artists, spotlighting TLGBQIA Liberation. The march begins at the Noble Street Municipal Lot and journeys through Swissvale, ending at a festival at the school.
JUNE 30
Union Project
801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park
5:30-9 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s original queer-led craft market featuring local LGBTQIA+ makers, artists and creators since 2017 returns as a culminating Pride event. Free.
Family Pride Night at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
7370 Baker St, Highland Park
6-9 p.m.
Designed as an inclusive event for families of all ages, this evening will include crafts, music and up-close animal encounters. Tickets are $25.
Pride Week
Weeklong events at Pittsburgh bars that cater to the LGBTQIA+ community.
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
June 1: Kickoff Party with performances, 9:30 p.m.
June 2: Crush Hour with Queer Ladies Happy Hour, 4 p.m.
June 3: Street Party on Maryland Avenue with DJs, dancing and food trucks, 4 p.m.
June 4: Closing Party with performances, 4 p.m.
4740 Baum Blvd, Oakland
June 2: Disco Revolution Dance Party, 7-11 p.m. ($10)
June 2: Blackout Glow Party, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.
June 3: Above the Clouds, 7-11 p.m.
June 4: Sips n’ Studs, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.